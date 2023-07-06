Restaurant header imageView gallery

Won-Tom's

1500 SE 3rd Ct Unit 102

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Won-Tom's

Sum Dis, Sum Dat

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed and Charred

Shrimp Spring Roll

Shrimp Spring Roll

$10.00

2 Per Order, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Carrot, Rice Noodle, Sweet Chili Sauce

Stoney Rangoons

Stoney Rangoons

$12.00

6 Per Order, Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion, Sweet Chili Sauce

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Papaya, Cabbage, Peanuts, Long Beans

Thai Spicy Salad

Thai Spicy Salad

$14.00

Cabbage, Chile, Cilantro, Cucumber, Fish Sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Lime, Red Onion, Tomato

Chicken Wings 6pcs

Chicken Wings 6pcs

$14.00

6 Per Order, Five Spice Brined, Fried

Chicken Satay 3pcs

Chicken Satay 3pcs

$10.00

3 Pieces Chicken Satay Skewers w/ Black Garlic Sriracha Aioli

Korean Fried Chicken

Korean Fried Chicken

$12.00

5 Pieces of Korean Fried Chicken, Marinated In Kimchee Buttermilk. Served w/ Yuzu Ranch

Thai Sticky Pork Skewer 3pcs

Thai Sticky Pork Skewer 3pcs

$12.00

3 Pork Belly Skewers served w/ Thai Basil Sauce

Drunken Thai Noodles

Drunken Thai Noodles

$12.00

Wide Rice Noodles, Scallion, Thai Chili, Carrot, Green Peppercorn, Thai Basil, Choice of protein.

Gyoza Chicken

Gyoza Chicken

$10.00

5 Per Order, Dumpling Sauce

Gyoza Pork

Gyoza Pork

$10.00
Chicken, Namsod

Chicken, Namsod

$13.00

Ground Chicken, Chinese Cabbage Cups, Fish Sauce, Lime, Ginger, Chili, Cilantro, Peanut

Mushrooom, Namsod

Mushrooom, Namsod

$13.00

Mushroom Mix, Chinese Cabbage Cups, Fish Sauce, Lime, Ginger, Chili, Cilantro, Peanut

Soup Dumplings, Chicken

Soup Dumplings, Chicken

$10.00

5 Per Order, Xiao Long Bao, Chicken Filling, Dumpling Sauce

Soup Dumplings, Pork

Soup Dumplings, Pork

$10.00

5 Per Order, Xiao Long Bao, Pork Filling, Dumpling Sauce

Bao Chika Waow Waow

Honey Garlic Shrimp Bao

Honey Garlic Shrimp Bao

$8.00

Honey Garlic, Tempura, Sesame, Micro Greens, Scallion

Thai Sticky Pork Belly Bao
$7.00

Thai Sticky Pork Belly Bao

$7.00
Korean Fried Bao
$7.00

Korean Fried Bao

$7.00
Mongolian Style Bao
$8.00

Mongolian Style Bao

$8.00

Kind Bowls

Korean Fried, Bowl
$17.00

Korean Fried, Bowl

$17.00
Honey Garlic, Bowl
$17.00

Honey Garlic, Bowl

$17.00
Mongolian Style, Bowl
$17.00

Mongolian Style, Bowl

$17.00
Thai Basil, Bowl
$17.00

Thai Basil, Bowl

$17.00

Handhelds

LB's Korean Fried Chicken Sando
$15.00

LB's Korean Fried Chicken Sando

$15.00
Pork Belly Bahn Mi
$15.00

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$15.00

Happy Endings

Thai Donuts

Thai Donuts

$8.00

Fried Donuts, Condensed Milk

Get Saucy/Misc.

Black Garlic Sriracha Aioli
$0.50

Black Garlic Sriracha Aioli

$0.50
Dumpling Sauce
$0.50

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50
Gojuchang Buffalo
$0.50

Gojuchang Buffalo

$0.50
Honey Garlic Sauce
$0.50

Honey Garlic Sauce

$0.50
Mongolian Sauce
$0.50

Mongolian Sauce

$0.50
Sweet Chili

Sweet Chili

$0.50
Thai Basil

Thai Basil

$0.50
Thai Chili Peppers
$0.50

Thai Chili Peppers

$0.50
Umami Fish Sauce
$0.50

Umami Fish Sauce

$0.50
Yuzu Ranch

Yuzu Ranch

$0.50
Cabbage Cups (3)
$2.00

Cabbage Cups (3)

$2.00

Beverages

Classic Lemonade
$3.50

Classic Lemonade

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Fiji

Fiji

$3.00
Peach Iced Tea
$3.50

Peach Iced Tea

$3.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Lymonade
$2.50

$2.50
Sweet Iced Tea
$3.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Topo-Chico Sparkling Mineral Water
$3.00

$3.00

Retail

Hats

Snapback Won-Toms
$30.00

Snapback Won-Toms

$30.00

Shirts

Be Kind Blk SM
$25.00

Be Kind Blk SM

$25.00
Be Kind Blk MED
$25.00

Be Kind Blk MED

$25.00
Be Kind Blk LRG
$25.00

Be Kind Blk LRG

$25.00
Be Kind Blk XL
$25.00

Be Kind Blk XL

$25.00
Be Kind Blk XXL
$25.00

Be Kind Blk XXL

$25.00
Be Kind Grn Sm
$25.00

Be Kind Grn Sm

$25.00
Be Kind Grn MED
$25.00

Be Kind Grn MED

$25.00
Be Kind Grn LRG
$25.00

Be Kind Grn LRG

$25.00
Be Kind Grn XL
$25.00

Be Kind Grn XL

$25.00
Be Kind Grn XXL
$25.00

Be Kind Grn XXL

$25.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1500 SE 3rd Ct Unit 102, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Directions

