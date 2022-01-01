Lake Worth restaurants you'll love

Lake Worth restaurants
Toast
  • Lake Worth

Lake Worth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Lake Worth restaurants

El Rinconcito Colombiano 3 image

ICE CREAM

El Rinconcito Colombiano 3

2107 10th Ave N, Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paisita Lunch$8.99
Beef, rice, beans, sweet plantains, pork strip, egg.
Bandeja Paisa / Paisa Platter$13.99
Pandebono$1.30
More about El Rinconcito Colombiano 3
C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs image

 

C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs

1718 South Congress Avenue, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Dinner$18.75
Whole Chicken, 2 Large Sides
Smokey$13.40
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
More about C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs
East Side Pizza image

PIZZA

East Side Pizza

121 S 3rd St, Lantana

Avg 4.4 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Rolls
Garlic Rolls
Fried Mozzarella Sticks (7)$7.95
Large$13.95
More about East Side Pizza
Cucina Moderna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Cucina Moderna

9835 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium 12” Pizza$13.00
Build your own pizza
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Black & white croutons | ribbons of parmesan
Chicken Parm Sub$14.00
Chicken Cutlet/ Mozzarella Cheese/ Sunday Sauce/ Italian Bread
More about Cucina Moderna
Lilo's Streetfood & Bar image

 

Lilo's Streetfood & Bar

701 Lake Ave, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Grouper Taco$4.80
Grilled / Cabbage / Pico / Chipotle Aioli
Spicy Tuna Taco$7.50
Chilled Sushi Tuna / Sesame Soy / Peanuts / Scallion / Orange Segment / Habanero
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.70
Lime Cabbage Lettuce / Pico /
Shrimp / Citrus Chili Aioli / Corn Tortilla
More about Lilo's Streetfood & Bar
Oceano Kitchen image

PIZZA

Oceano Kitchen

201-1 East ocean ave, Lantana

Avg 4.6 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Josh Thate$250.00
Don Lynch$250.00
Jennifer Herman$500.00
More about Oceano Kitchen
HAUS LOUNGE image

 

HAUS LOUNGE

18 S J STREET, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Acai Bowl$8.95
Acai with a tasty blend of Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Peanut Butter, Granola, Coconut, & Honey
Smoothie (Small)$6.50
Smoothie (Large)$8.50
More about HAUS LOUNGE
Los Panchos Tacos and Tequila Bar image

 

Los Panchos Tacos and Tequila Bar

717 LAKE AVENUE, LAKE WORTH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$15.99
Churros$7.00
AMERICANO TACO$11.99
More about Los Panchos Tacos and Tequila Bar
Mamma Mia's on the Beach image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Mamma Mia's on the Beach

10 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth

Avg 4.4 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini, Feta
House Salad$7.50
Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini
20" Cheese Pizza$23.00
Simple, yet simply delicious. Mozzarella on top of our homemade pizza sauce, then baked to golden brown. It has just what you want, and nothing you don’t
More about Mamma Mia's on the Beach
Da Vine Fusion Tapas and Wine Bar image

 

Da Vine Fusion Tapas and Wine Bar

17 S J St, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa$18.95
More about Da Vine Fusion Tapas and Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

VIVA LA PLAYA

10 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Playa Pescado$26.00
Short Rib$28.00
Chocolate Sopapilla$11.00
More about VIVA LA PLAYA
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz Cafes

6525 Bellaggio Lakes Blvd., Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.95
Brisket$12.95
Lamb and Beef Gyro Combo$10.95
More about Flakowitz Cafes
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz Cafes

7751 Valencia Shores Dr., Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon$16.95
Coconut Shrimp$8.95
Lasagna$12.95
More about Flakowitz Cafes
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

L-Dub Subs

16 S. J Street, Lake Worth Beach

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Put Your Ham on My Thigh
Prosciutto, Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Dayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes - TOASTED
Lake Quirky Club
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Dayonnaise, Yellow Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes
Italian Stallion
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes, Oil & Vinegar
More about L-Dub Subs
Restaurant banner

 

Marios Lake Ave

707 Lake Av e, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10 In White$14.00
More about Marios Lake Ave
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Benny's On The Beach

10 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth

Avg 4.3 (5372 reviews)
Takeout
More about Benny's On The Beach
Restaurant banner

 

Setti's Restaurant

7352 lake worth road, Lake worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Setti's Restaurant
Great Eats Cafe image

 

Great Eats Cafe

6661 Lake Worth Rd, Greenacres

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Great Eats Cafe
The Hive Waterfront Restaurant image

 

The Hive Waterfront Restaurant

2412 Floral Rd, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Hive Waterfront Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Ed's Food & Deli- Haverhill

2791 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ed's Food & Deli- Haverhill
Restaurant banner

 

Ed's Food & Deli- 4016 10th Ave North

4016 10th Avenue North, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ed's Food & Deli- 4016 10th Ave North
Restaurant banner

 

Ed's Food & Deli- Jog Rd

3954 Suncrest Road, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ed's Food & Deli- Jog Rd
Restaurant banner

 

Ed's Food & Deli- 3954 Suncrest Rd

2791 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ed's Food & Deli- 3954 Suncrest Rd
Restaurant banner

 

Cana Lake Worth

604 Lake Ave, Lake Work Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cana Lake Worth
Restaurant banner

 

Ed's Food & Deli- 2791 S Congress

3954 Suncrest Road, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ed's Food & Deli- 2791 S Congress
Restaurant banner

 

Ed's Food & Deli- 10th Ave

4016 10th Avenue North, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ed's Food & Deli- 10th Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Rey's Tacos

316 W Mango Street, Lantana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rey's Tacos

