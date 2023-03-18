Restaurant header imageView gallery

MILOKAN 3751 S Military Trl

3751 S Military Trl

Greenacres, FL 33463

Entrée

Chicken

$15.00

Turkey

$15.00

Tassot Beef

$18.00

Cabrit (goat)

$20.00

Kalalou

$15.00

Griyo

$15.00

Legumes

$15.00

Lalo

$18.00

Boulet

$15.00

Juices

Corosol

Corosol

$5.00

Grenadia

$5.00

Citron

$5.00

Remontan

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Drinks

Watermelon

$1.50

Jupina

$1.50

Malta

$2.00

Malta +Milk

$4.00

Jamaican soda

$2.00

Tampico

$2.00

Jaritos

$2.00

Cola lakay

$2.00

Minute Maid

$2.00

Spaghetti

Hotdog

$10.99

Herring

$11.99

Hotdog & Herring

$12.99

Ground beef

$13.99

Chicken

$13.99

Pâté Kode

Hotdog

$5.99

Herring (aranso)

$5.99

Aranso hot dog

$6.99

Beef

$5.99

Chicken

$5.99

Eggs

$5.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
