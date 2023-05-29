Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

El Rinconcito Colombiano 3

437 Reviews

$

2107 10th Ave N

Lake Worth, FL 33461

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bandeja Paisa / Paisa Platter

Bandeja Paisa / Paisa Platter

$13.99

Pechuga De Pollo / Chicken Breast

$12.49

Fajitas de Carne

$10.99

PANADERIA

Bunuelo

$1.40

Pandebono

$1.40Out of stock

Pastel De Guayaba

$1.39

Pastel De Guayaba con Queso

$1.39

PanYucca

$1.65Out of stock

Pan Con Queso Grande

$7.50Out of stock

Empanada de Carne

$1.30

Empanada de pollo

$1.30

Empanada de Queso

$1.30

Pan con Queso Pequeno

$3.75Out of stock

Palito de Queso

$1.30Out of stock

Croassant de Queso

$2.99

Pandebono de Guava

$1.40

Papa Rellena

$2.95

Aborrajado

$2.95Out of stock

Tequeno

$1.95

Tequeno Con Guayaba

$2.25Out of stock

Nucita

$0.50

Rosquillas

$1.50

Bombombum

$0.50

Manimoto

$1.25

Cocosette

$1.25

Papitas de Pollo

$1.50

Papitas De Limon

$1.50

Achiras De Huila

$1.99

Chocorramo

$1.25

Papitas De Limon

$0.99

Frunas

$0.50

Papitas De Limon

$1.50

FOOD

Entradas / Appetizers

Chicharron con Arepa/Fried Pork Belly w/Corn Cake

$4.99

Chorizo con Arepa/Colombian Sausage w/Corn Cake

$3.99

Morcilla con Arepa/Blood Sausage w/Corn Cake

$4.99

Orden de Empanadas de Carne/Beef Patties

$4.49

Tostones Con Guacamole / Fried Plantains w/ Guacamole

$5.99

Tostones Con Hogao

$5.99
Mazamorra

Mazamorra

$4.99

Arepa Blanca Con Queso / White Corn Cake with Cheese

$2.49

Arepa De Chocolo con Queso / Sweet Corn Cake with Cheese

$3.99

Arepitas con Hogao

$4.99

Picadita

$9.99

Chunchurria Con Arepa

$6.49

Chips Y Salsa

$3.00

Platos Tipicos / Main Dish

Bandeja El Rincon / Tray El Rincon

Bandeja El Rincon / Tray El Rincon

$16.99
Bandeja Paisa / Paisa Platter

Bandeja Paisa / Paisa Platter

$13.99

Cazuela paisa

$12.99
Churrasco a la Parrilla / Outside Skirt

Churrasco a la Parrilla / Outside Skirt

$24.99

Carne Asada / Grilled Flap Meat Steak

$12.99

New York Steak

$18.99

Bistec a Caballo / Flap Meat Steak w/ fried eggs and sauce on top

$13.99
Chuletazo / Breaded Pork Loin

Chuletazo / Breaded Pork Loin

$14.99

Lengua en Salsa / Beef Tongue in a Sauce

$13.50

Lomo de Cerdo a la Parrilla / Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$12.49

Higado Encebollado / Liver w/ Onion on top

$13.50

Carne A La Milanesa / Breaded Flap Meat

$12.99

Tamal Paisa

$10.99

Sobrebarriga / Top Flank w/ Creole Sauce

$12.99

Frijoles Con Pezuna

$10.99

Caldo De Costilla

$12.50

Calentado en la Tarde

$10.99

Bistec Encebollado

$12.99

Lechona

$12.99

Pollo / Chicken

Pechuga De Pollo / Chicken Breast

$12.49

Pechuga En Salsa de Champinones / Chicken Breast w/ Mushroom Sauce

$12.99

Mariscos / Seafood

Camarones Al Ajillo / Shrimps In Garlic Sauce

$12.99

Camarones Empanizados / Breaded Shrimps

$12.99

Cazuela De Mariscos

$18.99

Filete De Pescado/ Fish Fillet

$12.49
Pargo Frito / Fried Snapper

Pargo Frito / Fried Snapper

$24.99

Salmon al Horno / Baked Salmon

$20.99

Pargito Frito

$22.99Out of stock

Mojarra

$15.99Out of stock

Filete En Salsa De Mariscos

$12.99

Comidas Rapidas / Fast Food

Hamburguesa Colombiana

Hamburguesa Colombiana

$10.99

Arepa con Queso y Carne

$7.99

Salchipapas con queso

$5.49
Picada

Picada

$29.99

Arepa Con Queso y Pollo

$7.99

Pan Con Bistec

$8.99

Club sandwich

$7.99

Arepa Con Queso Y Higado Encebollado

$8.99

Fajitas de Pollo

$16.99

Fajitas de Carne

$16.99

Fajitas de Camarones

$14.99

Fajitas Mixtas

$18.99

Menu de Niños / Kids Menu

Nuggets con Papitas/ Chicken Nuggets

Nuggets con Papitas/ Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Pollo Asado Infantil

$6.99

Carne Asada Infantil

$6.99

Mini Paisita

$7.99

Postres / Dessert

Flan de Caramelo / Caramel Flan

$4.49

Tres Leches

$4.49

Cuatro Leches

$4.49

Tiramisu

$4.49

Arroz Con Leche / Rice Pudding

$4.49

Brevas Con Arequipe

$4.49

Esponjado de Fruta

$4.99

Ensaladas / Salads

Ensalada Cesar / Ceasar Salad

$2.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon, dressing.

Ensalada Cesar con Pollo / Chicken Caesar Salad

Ensalada Cesar con Pollo / Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon, dressing.

Ordenes Extra / Side Orders

Arroz/ Rice

$2.50

Ensalada Verde

$1.99

Frijoles / Beans

$2.16+

Maduros/ Sweet Plantains

$2.99

Orden De Arepas

$2.99

Orden De Huevo

$1.99

Papas Fritas / Fries

$2.99

Tostones/ Green Plantains

$3.99

Yuca Fritas/ Fried Yucca

$3.99

Orden De Papa Criolla

$3.99

Ensalada del Dia / Salad of the Day

$2.99

Un Huevo Frito

$0.99

Una Arepa Pequena

$0.99

Extra

Orden De Camarones

$6.99

Aji

$1.50

Salsa Rosada/ Mayo-Ketchup Sauce

$1.50

Chimichurri

$1.50

Orden De Aquacate / Side of Avocado

$1.99

Queso Mozzarella

$1.50

Tajada De Queso

$1.50

Bacon

$2.00

Extra Cebolla / Extra Onion

$0.70

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

Extra Chips

$1.49

Extra Tortillas

$2.00

Aderezo Honey Mustard / Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.49

Aderezo Ranch / Ranch Dressing

$0.49

Salsa De Champinones / Mushroom Sauce

$2.50

Orden De Papa De Caldo

$0.99

Salsa De Mariscos

$2.50

Porcion de Guacamole / Side Of Guacamole

$2.49

Porcion de Hogao/ Side Of Hogao

$0.95

Porcion de Pico de Gallo / Side Of Pico De Gallo

$0.49

Salsa De Piña / Pineapple Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.49

Porcion de Jalapeños / Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Porcion de Olivas / Side of Olives

$0.75

Tostada Con Mantequilla

$1.50

Jamon

$0.99

Orden De Tocineta

$1.99

Orden De Salchicha

$1.99

Buenuelos Navidad

$1.30Out of stock

Pandebono Navidad

$0.80Out of stock

Pandebono Navidas

$0.80Out of stock

Natilla Mediana

$20.00Out of stock

Natilla Pequena

$10.00Out of stock

Pandebono Navidad

$0.80Out of stock

Natilla Grande

$30.00Out of stock

Comida Navidad

$17.00Out of stock

Comida Navidad Baby

$21.00Out of stock

Bocadillo

$0.75

Mexicano

Fajitas Mixtas

$16.99

Fajitas de Carne

$10.99

Fajitas de Pollo

$10.99

Fajitas De Camarones

$12.99

FRUTAS

Ensalada de Frutas

$11.99

Porcion De Fruta

$5.99

Banana Split

$7.99

Salpicon de Frutas

$6.99

Malteadas

$5.99

Cholados

$7.99

Raspados

$5.99

Fresas Con Crema

$6.99

Copa de Helado

$5.99

Orden De Leche Condensada

$0.50

Orden De Helado

$0.99

Orden De Arequipe

$1.49

BEBIDAS/BEVERAGES

Cafe / Coffee

Cafe con Leche

$3.49

Cortadito

$2.50

Colada / Expresso

$2.50

Te Caliente

$1.49

Tinto Grande

$2.50

Vaso Con Leche

$1.99

Chocolate

$3.49

Milo

$2.49

Cappucino

$3.49

Sodas

Sprite Can

$1.50

Coco Cola Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Colombiana Can

$1.75

Manzana Can

$1.75

Pony Malta

$1.75

Postobon Kola

$1.75

Postobon Naranja

$1.75

Postobon Pina

$1.75

Popular

$1.75

Postobon Uva

$1.75

Bretana

$1.75

Tamarindo

$1.75

Batidos / Smoothies

Mora / Blackberry

$2.99

Lulo

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Guanabana /Soursop

$2.99

Pina / Pineapple

$2.99

Maracuya / Passion Fruit

$2.99

Fresa / Strawberry

$2.99

Guayaba

$2.99

Banano

$4.99

Jugos en Maquina / Juices

Lulo

$1.99

Mango

$1.99

Pina / Pineapple

$1.99

Mandarina / Tangerine

$1.99

Durazno

$1.99

Fresa / Strawberry

$1.99

Guayaba / Guava

$1.99

Tomate De Arbol

$1.99

Jugo De Manzana / Apple Juice

$2.00

Mora / Blackberry

$1.99

Aguapanela / Sugar cane

$2.49

Jugo de Naranja

$4.99

Jugo De Banano

$2.49

Jugo Natural

$4.99

Limonada De Fresa

$3.99

Limonada Natural

$3.49

Avena

$3.49

Ice Tea

$1.75

Agua

Botella De Agua

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

2107 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL 33461

Directions

Gallery
El Rinconcito Colombiano 3 image
El Rinconcito Colombiano 3 image

Search similar restaurants

Map
