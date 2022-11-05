Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Casa do Pão (Online ordering Boca Location only) Boca Raton

No reviews yet

22829 US-441

Boca Raton, FL 33428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pastel Cheese
17 - Sugar Cane
Pao Queijo Rech. Chicken/cheese

Drinks

Cashew Fruit Juice

$2.10

Passion Fruit Juice

$2.10

Suco Uva

$2.10

Lemonade

$2.10

Mango Juice

$2.10

Mate Iced Tea

$2.10

Iced Coffee 20 oz

$2.20

Guarana

$1.25

Guaraná 2 Liters

$3.99

Agua de coco prysma 300 ml

$1.99

Água de coco 200 ML sococo caixinha

$1.15

Water Bottle

$1.25

Canada Dry

$1.25

Coke Diet

$1.25

Coke Regular

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Fanta Orange

$1.25

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.99

Gatorade Orange

$1.99

Gatorade-Lemon-Lime

$1.99

Mate leão limão

$1.45

Mate leão natural

$1.45

Monster Blue

$2.75

Monster Green

$2.75

Nesquick

$1.50

Perrier

$1.89

Red Bull Regular

$2.75

Red Bull GRANDE

$4.99

Red Bull-Sugar Free

$2.75

Sprite

$1.25

Tropicana

$1.75

Toddynho Unid

$1.88

Pastel

Pastel Beef

$3.95

Pastel Beef & Cheese

$3.95

Pastel Cheese

$3.95

Pastel Chicken & Cream Cheese

$3.95

Pastel Pizza(Ham, Cheese, Tomato)

$3.95

From the Hot Case

Coxinha Chicken & Cream Cheese

$2.75

Coxinha No Cheese

$2.65

Coxinha Copo

$2.65

Kibe No Copo

$2.65

Bolinha de Queijo No Copo

$2.65

Empadao De Frango (Chicken Pot Pie)

$4.10

Empadao Frango C/Catupiry (Chicken and Cream Cheese Pot Pie)

$4.10

Empadinha Bacalhau (Mini Codfish Pot Pie)

$2.95

Empadinha Camarao (Mini Shrimp Pot Pie)

$2.95

Empadinha Frango (Mini Chicken Pot Pie)

$2.95

Empadinha Palmito (Mini Hearts of Palm Pot Pie)

$2.95

Enroladinho Salsicha (Fried Hot Dog)

$2.65

Espetinho De Frango

$4.35

Folhado De Frango

$2.10

Folhado de Carne

$2.10

Kibe

$2.75

Mandioca Carne Moida

$2.75Out of stock

Mandioca Carne Seca

$2.85

Mini Coxinha No Cheese

$0.65

Mini Kibe

$0.65

Mini Pizza Chicken & Cream Cheese

$4.55

Pao De Queijo 3 Unid. (Cheese Bread 3 for $1.95)

$1.95

3 Mini Pao Queijo Frango

$2.30

3 Mini Pao De Queijo Calabresa

$2.30

Pao Queijo Rech. Chicken/cheese

$4.05

Pao Batata Frango Catupiry (Chicken & Cream Cheese Potato Bread)

$3.95

Pastel As. Carne (Baked Beef Empanada)

$3.10

Pastel As. Espinafre (Baked Spinach Empanada)

$3.10

Pastel As. Frango (Baked Chicken Empanada)

$3.10

Pastel As. Palmito (Baked Hearts of Palm Empanada)

$3.10

Pastel As. Queijo Tomate (Baked Tomato, Cheese, Basil Empanada)

$3.10

Risole Carne (Beef Fritter)

$2.85

Risole Pres.Queijo (Ham & Cheese Fritter)

$2.75

Risoles 4 Queijos (4 Cheese Fritter)

$2.85

Risole De Calabresa

$2.85

Risoles Camarao

$2.95

Rocambole salgado

$4.10

Sfiha Carne

$3.05

Tortinha Bacalhau

$4.25

Tortinha Camarao

$4.25

Tortinha Caseira de Frango

$4.25

Trouxinha

$3.55

Bauru Assado

$4.10

Lasagna

$4.10

Sandwiches

01 - X Tudo

$8.99

02 - Special Brasil

$7.99

03 - Spanish Chicken

$7.99

04 - Brasileirinho

$8.25

05 - Gaucho

$8.50

06 - Special Picanha

$7.99

07 - Misto

$4.75

08 - Bauru 1

$5.25

09- Bauru 2

$4.85

10 - Low Fat Veggie Wrap

$7.99

11 - Churrasquinho

$7.99

12 - Pao C/ Linguica

$5.99

13 - Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.15

14 - Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.50

15 - Pao Com Mortadela

$5.25

16 - House Salad

$8.99

Pao Bacon e ovo

$3.55

Pao Bacon e queijo

$3.55

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

$3.55

Batata Frita French Fry

$4.50

Broa Manteiga Chapa

$1.79

Broa Manteiga Frio

$1.79

Broa Queijo Chapa

$2.89

Broa Queijo Branco Chapa

$3.25

Broa Queijo Frio

$2.89

Broa Queijo Ovo

$3.25

Frango Grelhado

$4.50

Hamburger Com Queijo

$5.75

Misto Com Ovo (Ham,Cheese, Egg, French Bread)

$4.99

Misto Mortadela (Mortadela, Cheese, French Bread)

$5.75

Misto queijo branco

$4.99

Ovo Frito -1-

$1.75

Ovo Frito -2-

$1.99

Ovo Mexido -1-

$1.75

Ovo Mexido -2-

$2.25

Pão Integral Chapa

$1.50

Pão Manteiga Chapa (Buttered Toast)

$0.95

Pão manteiga Chapa Muita Manteiga

$0.95

Pão manteiga Chapa Pouca Manteiga

$0.95

Pão Manteiga Frio (Buttered Bread Untoasted)

$0.95

Pão Manteiga Frio Muita Manteiga

$0.95

Pão Manteiga Frio Pouca Manteiga

$0.95

Pão Ovo

$2.55

Pão 1 ovo Mexido

$2.65Out of stock

Pão 2 ovos mexido

$2.95

Pão ovo queijo

$3.75

Pão presunto

$3.35

Pão Com Queijo (Grilled Cheese)

$3.35

Pão Queijo Branco

$3.95

X Bacon

$6.25

Pao Doce Seco Manteiga Frio

$2.50

Camarao Grelhado (6)

$6.00

Smoothies & Juices

01- Complete Acai

$5.15

02 - Energyboost

$5.15

03 - Drink To Your Health

$4.90

04 - Relax

$4.60

05 - Citrus Açaí

$5.60

06 - Berries N Cream

$4.60

07 - Cdp Smoothie

$4.85

08 - Creamy Maracuja

$4.60

09 - Strawberry Dream

$4.60

10 - Rise And Shine

$4.60

11 - Berry Banana

$4.60

12 - Mega Mango

$4.60

13 - Pineapple Paradise

$4.60

14 - Mamao Tropical

$5.05

15 - Vitamin C Boost

$5.05

16 - Amazonian Adventure

$4.85

17 - Sugar Cane

$4.95

18 - Orange Juice

$4.95

19 - Refresh Mint

$4.60

20 - Suco Verde- Green Smoothie

$5.85

21 - Suco De Milho

$4.99

Açaí Bowls

Acai Bowl Leite Ninho

$8.99

Acai Bowl Traditional

$8.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy

Location

22829 US-441, Boca Raton, FL 33428

Directions

Casa do Pão (Online ordering Boca Location only) image
Casa do Pão (Online ordering Boca Location only) image

