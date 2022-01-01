Dania restaurants you'll love
Guacamole Station & Tacos Tacos
118 North Federal Highway, Dania
Popular items
Pastor De Pollo | Chicken
|$3.00
Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro,
Lime and salsa on side
Traditional Guac
|$5.50
Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa, Serrano Peppers, Lime and Tortilla Chips.
Gringa
|$5.99
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese, Chicken Pastor, Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions and Salsa.
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop Dania
1975 Stirling Rd, Dania
Popular items
12" Philly
|$11.99
6" Turkey Breast Sub
|$5.49
12" R.B & Turkey Sub
|$10.99
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour
128 S Federal Hwy, Dania Beach
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad
|$14.95
Take your taste buds on a Mediterranean vacation! Mixed greens combined with our Greek dressing are topped with tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta and sliced red onion for a yummy taste of the Greek Isles. To take it over the top we finish it with stuffed grape leaves and warmed pita wedges.
Add grilled chicken for an additional $3.95
Hot Corned Beef on Marbled Rye
|$17.95
Enjoy a New York Deli favorite. This overstuffed sandwich is piled high with more than a half-pound of steaming hot Corned Beef on marbled rye with a pair of our own potato pancakes on top. It’s a sandwich worthy of a Broadway-style standing ovation.
Chicken Fingers.
|$16.95
These aren’t just for kids. All white meat chicken strips are breaded and fried until golden and crispy. Served with your choice of honey-mustard, sweet & sour or BBQ sauce.
The Feast - Mad Cafe
481 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach
Popular items
Teriyaki Sauce with Chicken
|$10.00
Enjoy this housemade, soy-based Teriyaki sauce with pasture raised chicken thighs served with Jasmine rice and Asian sautéed greens.
The Kitchen Sink Salad
|$8.00
A Mountain Of Fresh, Seasonal Vegetables Available With Added Protein
Hot Breakfast
|$8.00
Two eggs any style served with oven roasted breakfast potatoes, sautéed greens, toast, and your choice of bacon or vegetarian sausage.
BRANDED GOODS LLC
1975 Stirling Road, Dania Beach