Dania restaurants you'll love

Dania restaurants
Toast
  • Dania

Dania's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Dania restaurants

Guacamole Station & Tacos Tacos image

 

Guacamole Station & Tacos Tacos

118 North Federal Highway, Dania

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pastor De Pollo | Chicken$3.00
Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro,
Lime and salsa on side
Traditional Guac$5.50
Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa, Serrano Peppers, Lime and Tortilla Chips.
Gringa$5.99
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese, Chicken Pastor, Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions and Salsa.
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop Dania image

 

Mr. M's Sandwich Shop Dania

1975 Stirling Rd, Dania

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Philly$11.99
6" Turkey Breast Sub$5.49
12" R.B & Turkey Sub$10.99
Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour

128 S Federal Hwy, Dania Beach

Avg 4.3 (3178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$14.95
Take your taste buds on a Mediterranean vacation! Mixed greens combined with our Greek dressing are topped with tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta and sliced red onion for a yummy taste of the Greek Isles. To take it over the top we finish it with stuffed grape leaves and warmed pita wedges.
Add grilled chicken for an additional $3.95
Hot Corned Beef on Marbled Rye$17.95
Enjoy a New York Deli favorite. This overstuffed sandwich is piled high with more than a half-pound of steaming hot Corned Beef on marbled rye with a pair of our own potato pancakes on top. It’s a sandwich worthy of a Broadway-style standing ovation.
Chicken Fingers.$16.95
These aren’t just for kids. All white meat chicken strips are breaded and fried until golden and crispy. Served with your choice of honey-mustard, sweet & sour or BBQ sauce.
The Feast - Mad Cafe image

 

The Feast - Mad Cafe

481 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Sauce with Chicken$10.00
Enjoy this housemade, soy-based Teriyaki sauce with pasture raised chicken thighs served with Jasmine rice and Asian sautéed greens.
The Kitchen Sink Salad$8.00
A Mountain Of Fresh, Seasonal Vegetables Available With Added Protein
Hot Breakfast$8.00
Two eggs any style served with oven roasted breakfast potatoes, sautéed greens, toast, and your choice of bacon or vegetarian sausage.
Restaurant banner

 

BRANDED GOODS LLC

1975 Stirling Road, Dania Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dania

Quesadillas

