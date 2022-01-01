Opa Locka restaurants you'll love
Opa Locka's top cuisines
Must-try Opa Locka restaurants

Snappers - Miami 27th ave.
17990 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders Large
|$9.89
|Fried Conch
|$17.99
|Fries Large
|$3.99
Sunday's Eatery
2675 Nw 207 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Baked Chicken
|$12.95
|Fried Ribs
|$14.95
|Blue velvet Cake
|$5.35
The Dumpling Company
14950 NW 44th Ct, Opa Locka
|Popular items
|Mushroom Dumplings
|$12.00
Mushrooms, Napa cabbage, green onion. Each order comes with six dumplings and a choice of sauce. Vegan.
|Mongolian Beef Dumplings
|$12.00
Ground beef, mongolian sauce, brown sugar, ginger and garlic. Each order comes with six dumplings and a choice of sauce.
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
House made vegetable fried rice.
Meat The Veggies
4114 Northwest 167th Street, Opa Locka