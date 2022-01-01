Opa Locka restaurants you'll love

Go
Opa Locka restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Opa Locka

Opa Locka's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Southern
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Opa Locka restaurants

Snappers - Miami 27th ave. image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Snappers - Miami 27th ave.

17990 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens

Avg 4 (4066 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders Large$9.89
Fried Conch$17.99
Fries Large$3.99
More about Snappers - Miami 27th ave.
Sunday's Eatery image

 

Sunday's Eatery

2675 Nw 207 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Chicken$12.95
Fried Ribs$14.95
Blue velvet Cake$5.35
More about Sunday's Eatery
The Dumpling Company image

 

The Dumpling Company

14950 NW 44th Ct, Opa Locka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Dumplings$12.00
Mushrooms, Napa cabbage, green onion. Each order comes with six dumplings and a choice of sauce. Vegan.
Mongolian Beef Dumplings$12.00
Ground beef, mongolian sauce, brown sugar, ginger and garlic. Each order comes with six dumplings and a choice of sauce.
Fried Rice$12.00
House made vegetable fried rice.
More about The Dumpling Company
Banner pic

 

Meat The Veggies

4114 Northwest 167th Street, Opa Locka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Meat The Veggies
Map

More near Opa Locka to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (202 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston