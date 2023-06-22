Lornas Caribbean & American Grill

Conch Dinner

$26.00

Bahamian stewed conch is a traditional seafood stew originating from the Bahamas. It's often made with a combination of large conch, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, lime juice, thyme, oil, flour, tomato paste, ketchup, red pepper flakes, and seasonings. The conch meat is tenderized and stewed with the rest of the ingredients until the potatoes and the conch are both tender.