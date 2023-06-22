Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lornas Caribbean & American Grill

review star

No reviews yet

19752 Northwest 27th Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

House Specialties

Authentic Jamaican style braised cooked beef. Served with peas & rice steam cabbage

Oxtails ( MP)

$26.00

Authentic Jamaican style tender braised cooked beef. Served with peas & rice steam cabbage.

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$18.00

Stewed in a curry sauce with potatoes and carrots and two sides.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Authentic Jamaican style braised cooked chicken. Served with peas & rice and corn.

Stew Beef

$19.00

Beef chunks stewed down in a gravy. Served with peas & rice and corn.

Brown Stew Chicken

$14.00

Stewed in brown gravy sauce with blended vegetables. Served peas & rice and broccoli

Curry Chicken

$14.00

Stewed in a curry sauce with potatoes and carrots and two sides

Shrimp Lovers

Shrimp Lovers

$18.00

Large-sized shrimp fried until golden brown, Served with tartar sauce. Note: Due to the cooking technique, this dish is best ordered for Dine-in or Pickup.

Conch Dinner

$26.00

Bahamian stewed conch is a traditional seafood stew originating from the Bahamas. It's often made with a combination of large conch, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, lime juice, thyme, oil, flour, tomato paste, ketchup, red pepper flakes, and seasonings. The conch meat is tenderized and stewed with the rest of the ingredients until the potatoes and the conch are both tender.

Island Snapper

$26.00

Blacken fillets, topped with sautéed veggies, served with white rice and plantains Note: Due to the cooking technique, this dish is best ordered for Dine-in or Pickup.

Salmon

$22.00

Generous portion of salmon, serve to order with white rice and broccoli

Atlantic Snapper

$24.00

Etoffee

$26.00

Starters

Reggae Wings (5)

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$15.00

Bahamian Cracked Conch (App)

$20.00

Bahamian Conch Balls

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Corn Off the Cob

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Plantains

$4.00

Rice and Peas

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Steamed Cabbage

$6.00

White Rice

$6.00

Shrimp Fried(4)

$11.00

Sauteed Onions(side)

$3.00

Escovitch Veggies

$3.00

Salmon

$20.00

Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Oxtails

$26.00

Brown Chicken

$14.00

Stew Beef

$19.00

Curry Goat

$18.00

Curry Chicken

$14.00

Extra Gravy

$1.00

Scotch Bonnet

$1.00

House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Hoe Cake

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Bahamian Conch Salad

$15.00
Kale Jerk Chicken Salad

Kale Jerk Chicken Salad

$12.00

Conch Soup

House Salad

$12.00

Sweet Treats (Desserts)

Caribbean Rum Cake

Caribbean Rum Cake

$8.00

Lornas Homemade Caribbean Rum Pound Cake with Rum sauce

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Homemade Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing.

Chocolate Lovers

Chocolate Lovers

$9.00

Three layers of home-cooked Lornas chocolate Love

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Juneteenth Burger

$16.00

Band Night

Band Night Fee

Event Fee

$5.00

Catering

Catering Menu

Chicken Wings (75ct/100)

$150.00+

Authentic Caribbean Fried or Breaded Chicken

Stew Beef (Half Full)

$200.00+

Beef chunks stewed down in a gravy. Served with peas & rice and corn

Shrimp (Half/Full )

$150.00+

Large-sized shrimp fried until golden brown, Served with tartar sauce.

Cooked Oxtails (Halm /Full)

$250.00+

Brown Stew Chicken (Half/Full)

$100.00+

Stewed in brown gravy sauce with blended vegetables. Served peas & rice and broccoli

Curry Chicken (Half/Full)

$100.00+

Stewed in Authentic curry sauce with potatoes and carrots.

Curry Goat (Half / Full)

$150.00+

Tender goat meat stewed in a curry sauce. Served with white rice and cabbage

Jerk Chicken (Half/Full)

$100.00+

Authentic Jamaican style braised cooked chicken. Served with peas & rice and corn

Broccoli (Half/Full)

$40.00+

Cabbage (Half/ Full)

$30.00+

Corn (Half/Full)

$30.00+

Mac and Cheese (Half/Full)

$45.00+

Plantains (Half/Full)

$30.00+

Rice and Peas (Half/Full)

$40.00+

White Rice (Half/Full)

$30.00+

Collared Greens (Half/Full)

$45.00+

Corn Bread (Half /Full)

$25.00+

NA Beverages

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic Soda

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Gingerbeer

$3.50

Champagne Cola

$3.50

Pineapple Soda

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Water

Lorna's ALK

$4.50

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Cup/Ice/Water

$1.25

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Tea /Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade REFILL

$2.00

Tea

$4.50

Tea Refill

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Arnold Palmer REFILL

$2.00

Juice/Milk

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Jamaican style food and experience

Location

19752 Northwest 27th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunday's Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
18367 Nw 27th Ave Miami, FL 33056
View restaurantnext
Snappers - Miami 27th ave. - 17990 NW 27th Ave
orange star4.0 • 4,066
17990 NW 27th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33056
View restaurantnext
HachiBachi Soul Food - 17849 Northwest 27th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
17849 Northwest 27th Avenue Miami Gardens, FL 33056
View restaurantnext
The Licking - Miami Gardens - 17647 Northwest 27th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
17647 Northwest 27th Avenue Miami Gardens, FL 33056
View restaurantnext
Snappers - Miami Gardens - 18312 NW 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
18312 NW 7th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33169
View restaurantnext
Tropical Oasis Express - Pick up at Pop Up Location
orange starNo Reviews
20737 Northwest 2nd Avenue Miami Gardens, FL 33127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami Gardens

Snappers - Miami 27th ave. - 17990 NW 27th Ave
orange star4.0 • 4,066
17990 NW 27th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33056
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami Gardens
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1155 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (256 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (376 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston