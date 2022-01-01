North Miami Beach restaurants you'll love
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Miami Squeeze
18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$12.00
Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki
Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas .
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.
|Vitamin C
Get a healthy dose with this mix of Pineapple, Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruit, and Ginger.
43B Bistro + Bodega
152 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach
|Popular items
|Spaghetti
|$24.00
classic pomodoro and basil
|Calabrese Pizza
|$16.00
italian sausage, thick cut pepperoni, red onions
|43B Prime Burger
|$21.00
8oz prime rib meat, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)
17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Choose Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ or Plain with the Sauce or Dressing on the Side
|Create Your Own Salad
|$11.99
Create your own Salad with the Choice of Greens, Toppings, Protein and choice of Dressings & Sauces inside or on the side of the Salad
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
The Guest
2995 NE 163RD STREET, NORTH MIAMI BEACH
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Tosta Tapas
|$10.00
|Chocolate Mousse
|$10.00
|Rigatoni shrimp
|$24.00
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sproutz
17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
|Popular items
|Wrap - Pesto Chicken
|$12.99
Chicken quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
|Wrap - Chipotle Chicken
|$12.99
Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in wrap of choice.
|Pumpkin Soup
|$6.99
Homemade blend of pumpkin, potato, rosemary & vegetable broth
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant
3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH
|Popular items
|Fresh Pita Bread (12 Pcs)
|$4.99
|Fried Kibbeh
|$12.99
|Lg Greek Salad
|$11.99
Lentrecote
18146 Collins Ave, Sunny ISL Beach.
|Popular items
|Profiterlos
|$10.00
Just heat and fill with your favorite ice cream
|Decadent Chocolate Pie
|$10.00
If you love chocolate don't think twice
|Apple Tartatin
|$9.50
Just heat and add your favorite ice cream.
Nununu
17066-B Collins Ave, Sunny Isles
|Popular items
|Kofta & Lula Kebab Plate
|$22.00
Charcoal grilled ground beef with secret spices - served with tahini and amba (pickled mango sauce)
|Chicken Skewer Pita
|$18.00
Charcoal grilled chicken made with mama Rachel’s secret schwarma spices - served with tahini and a side of shifka pepper (pepperoncino) almond mix
|Grilled Eggplant Chimichurri
|$9.00
Charcoal grilled eggplant, topped with sea salt, tahini and chimichurri
Nate's Pizza
3115 NE 163 Rd Street, North Miami Beach
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FINGERS (5 pieces)
|$7.99
|MOZARELLA STICKS (6 pieces)
|$6.99
|CHEESE ( Classic Cheese Pizza )
|$14.30
Sproutz Sunny Isles CATERING
17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
|Popular items
|Sproutz Salad
|$69.99
Romaine, arugula, kale, spinach, quinoa, strawberries, goat cheese, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette.
|Raw Ahi Tuna Poke
|$89.99
Raw ahi tuna w/brown rice, arugula, pineapple, carrots, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions with spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
|Oven Roasted Salmon Platter
|$99.99
Fresh Chilean salmon, oven roasted for a superior flavor.
Winners Cafe
18260 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach
|Popular items
|PEANUT PRESSURE
Peanut butter, strawberry, banana
|CHEESE PIZZETTA
|$7.99
A classic cheese pizza is an ultimate crowd-pleaser. The delicious combination of crispy pizza crust, flavorful tomato sauce, and bubbly cheese make for an unbeatable combination.
|Parfait Fruits
|$4.99
Yogurt parfaits can be great fuel for your body and brain.
