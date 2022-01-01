North Miami Beach restaurants you'll love

North Miami Beach restaurants
Toast
  • North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Middle Eastern
Must-try North Miami Beach restaurants

Miami Squeeze image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Miami Squeeze

18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Platter$12.00
Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki
Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas .
Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.00
Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.
Vitamin C
Get a healthy dose with this mix of Pineapple, Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruit, and Ginger.
43B Bistro + Bodega image

 

43B Bistro + Bodega

152 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti$24.00
classic pomodoro and basil
Calabrese Pizza$16.00
italian sausage, thick cut pepperoni, red onions
43B Prime Burger$21.00
8oz prime rib meat, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)

17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Choose Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ or Plain with the Sauce or Dressing on the Side
Create Your Own Salad$11.99
Create your own Salad with the Choice of Greens, Toppings, Protein and choice of Dressings & Sauces inside or on the side of the Salad
Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
The Guest image

 

The Guest

2995 NE 163RD STREET, NORTH MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto Tosta Tapas$10.00
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
Rigatoni shrimp$24.00
Sproutz image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sproutz

17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrap - Pesto Chicken$12.99
Chicken quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Chipotle Chicken$12.99
Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in wrap of choice.
Pumpkin Soup$6.99
Homemade blend of pumpkin, potato, rosemary & vegetable broth
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant image

 

Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant

3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Pita Bread (12 Pcs)$4.99
Fried Kibbeh$12.99
Lg Greek Salad$11.99
Lentrecote image

 

Lentrecote

18146 Collins Ave, Sunny ISL Beach.

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Profiterlos$10.00
Just heat and fill with your favorite ice cream
Decadent Chocolate Pie$10.00
If you love chocolate don't think twice
Apple Tartatin$9.50
Just heat and add your favorite ice cream.
Nununu image

 

Nununu

17066-B Collins Ave, Sunny Isles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kofta & Lula Kebab Plate$22.00
Charcoal grilled ground beef with secret spices - served with tahini and amba (pickled mango sauce)
Chicken Skewer Pita$18.00
Charcoal grilled chicken made with mama Rachel’s secret schwarma spices - served with tahini and a side of shifka pepper (pepperoncino) almond mix
Grilled Eggplant Chimichurri$9.00
Charcoal grilled eggplant, topped with sea salt, tahini and chimichurri
Nate's Pizza image

 

Nate's Pizza

3115 NE 163 Rd Street, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS (5 pieces)$7.99
MOZARELLA STICKS (6 pieces)$6.99
CHEESE ( Classic Cheese Pizza )$14.30
Tahiti Beach Club image

 

Tahiti Beach Club

19111 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Ke-Uh Sunny Isles

17875 COLLINS AVE, Sunny Isles Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sproutz Sunny Isles CATERING image

 

Sproutz Sunny Isles CATERING

17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sproutz Salad$69.99
Romaine, arugula, kale, spinach, quinoa, strawberries, goat cheese, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette.
Raw Ahi Tuna Poke$89.99
Raw ahi tuna w/brown rice, arugula, pineapple, carrots, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions with spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
Oven Roasted Salmon Platter$99.99
Fresh Chilean salmon, oven roasted for a superior flavor.
Winners Cafe image

 

Winners Cafe

18260 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PEANUT PRESSURE
Peanut butter, strawberry, banana
CHEESE PIZZETTA$7.99
A classic cheese pizza is an ultimate crowd-pleaser. The delicious combination of crispy pizza crust, flavorful tomato sauce, and bubbly cheese make for an unbeatable combination.
Parfait Fruits$4.99
Yogurt parfaits can be great fuel for your body and brain.
Sproutz - Kendall image

 

Sproutz - Kendall

17100 collins ave, Sunny Isles Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
43B Poolside image

 

43B Poolside

152 SUNNY ISLES BLVD, SUNNY ISLES BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sproutz image

 

Sproutz

17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

La estancia Argentina UM

17870 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

La Estancia Argentina

17870 BISCAYNE BLVD, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Chill-N Nitrogen Aventura

17831 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

La Estancia Aventura

17870 Biscayne Blvd, AVENTURA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Bambu

3427 Northeast 163rd Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Miami Beach

Chicken Wraps

Greek Salad

Salmon

Lentil Soup

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

