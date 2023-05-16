- Home
North Miami Beach
Treesome Natural Food Cafe - Sunny Isles - 17608 Collins Avenue
Treesome Natural Food Cafe - Sunny Isles 17608 Collins Avenue
17608 Collins Avenue
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Treesome Sunny
Bowls
ACAI LEBLON
organic unsweetened acai with fresh apple and honey.
HOMESTYLE YOGURT BOWL
organic yogurt topped with banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, almonds, honey
LOCO CHOCO BOWL
organic acai blended with almond milk, organic raw cacao, maca, topped with banana, almond butter, chia seeds, flax
LV ACAI
ORGANIC ACAI BOWL
topped with organic granola, banana, strawberries, coconut
ORGANIC GRANOLA BOWL
topped with banana, blueberries, walnuts, almonds, coconut, agave with choice of organic milk
TROPICAL MORNING BOWL
low fat cottage cheese, pineapple, mango, raisins, coconut
VB ACAI
organic unsweetened acai with banana, organic date syrup and organic vanilla vegan protein
Breakfast
American Breakfast
two organic eggs (fried or scram- bled) , uncured bacon, toast n jelly, coffee
Breakfast Quesadilla
organic scrambled eggs, turkey breast, grilled red onion, monterey jack cheese 16 sub GF tortilla 2
Breakfast Tacos
organic scrambled eggs, spinach, red bell pepper, uncured bacon, avocado, cilantro, GF corn tortillas
Breakfast Wrap
three organic scrambled eggs, tomato, red onion, spinach,tortilla wrap
Custom Eggs
Egg Whites 'N Turkey
three scrambled organic egg whites, turkey breast, tomato, monterey jack cheese, pita
El Treesome Ranchero
Choice of organic white or brown rice, black beans, grilled and chopped turkey patty, two sunny side up organic eggs, feta, salsa, avocado, cilantro
Greek Morning
three organic scrambled eggs, feta, spinach, tomato, red onion. Served with pita
Lox 'N Bagel
Served with organic bagel, smoked salmon, sliced onion,capers, sliced tomato and cream cheese
Salmon Quinoa Bowl
organic quinoa, arugula, smoked salmon, two sunny side up organic eggs, avocado, scallions, sesame, tzatziki
Scrambelero
three organic eggs choice of organ- ic white or brown rice, black beans, topped with avocado, salsa, cilantro. Pita
Sesame Bagel
Served with cream cheese, butter or jelly
Smoked Salmon Omelette
three organic eggs, smoked salmon, scallions, tomato, pita
Sunny Special
three sunny side up organic eggs, grilled turkey breast, sesame ring, cream cheese
Super Duper Waffle
gluten-free home-made Waffle. topped with organic bananas, seasonal berries and almonds. Served with organic pure maple syrup add hazelnut spread 2.00
Toast Royale
smashed avocado, smoked salmon, 2 organic sunny side up eggs,sliced cucumber, feta, basil, microgreens
Treesome Breakfast
sautéed broccoli, red bell pepper, zucchini, red onion, portobello mushroom, organic quinoa, sweet potato, four sunny side up organic eggs, microgreens
Treesome Oatmeal
organic oatmeal topped with seasonal fruit and honey
Veggie Omelette
bell pepper, portabella mushroom, red onion, topped with scallions and served with pita
Burgers
Beyond Burger
Beyond Began burger with soy-free vegan mozzarella, smashed avocado, sprouts, organic ketchup and brioche bun
Mighty Lamb Burger
Grilled red onion, tomato, feta, tzatziki, brioche bun, side arugula salad
Pauly Burger
8oz Lamb burger on a toasted brioche bun with monterey jack cheese, sunny side up egg, sautéed onions and uncured bacon
Wagyu A5 Burger
Wagyu AS burger on a toasted Potato bun with lettuce, onion and tomato. Served with chips 20 add monterey jack cheese 2.00
Fabulous
Fab Salad
Organic mixed greens, red bell pepper, scallions,, manzanilla olives, red cabbage, tomato, cucumber, carrot, feta, tossed with our famous Treesome dressing. Topped with Avocado.
The OTHER Fab Salad (a little spicy)
A little spicy! Organic mixed greens, red cabbage, sprouts, tomato, manzanilla olives, fresh basil, red onion, kelp, cayenne pepper, lime, extra virgin olive oil, Himalayan Sea Salt, natural herbs and spices
Treesome Quinoa
Organic Quinoa, sweet red bell peppers, scallions, tomato, tossed with dulse flakes (organic seaweed) , Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sesame seeds, natural seasonings, topped with avocado
Treesome Rice
Organic Rice, sweet red bell peppers, scallions, tomato, tossed with dulse flakes (organic seaweed) , Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sesame seeds, natural seasonings, topped with avocado
Fruit Salad
BOWL OF BERRIES
seasonal berries, whipped cream, fresh mint
MOJITO MELON
watermelon, strawberries, blueberries, fresh mint, lime
PAPAYA BOAT
halved papaya topped w/ banana, blueberries, kiwi, organic yogurt, flax, chia, honey
TREESOME FRUIT
cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, papaya, mango, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, topped with raisins, walnuts, honey, coconut
TROPICAL
mango, pineapple, papaya, kiwi covered with freshly squeezed orange juice and coconut
Kiddie Corner
Loaded Potato
Pita Melts
Poke/ Nori
CHICKEN SALAD ROLL
organic nori, chicken salad, cucum- ber, red bell pepper, sprouts, avocado, sriracha chili sauce, sesami seeds
SALMON POKE BOWL*
Fresh poke salmon with avocado, cucumber, carrot and mango served on top of organic seasoned sushi rice. Topped with Japanese nori seasoning
SALMON ROLL*
organic nori, smoked salmon, goat cheese, avocado, cucumber, arugu-la, sprouts, ginger miso, micro- greens
SPICY TUNA ROLL
organic nori, tuna salad, cucumber, red bell pepper, sprouts, avocado, sriracha chili sauce, sesami seeds
VEGGIE ROLL
organic nori, organic tofu, carrot, mango, avocado, sprouts, beets, cilantro aioli, sunflower seeds
Quesadillas
CHEESE QUESADILLA
monterey jack cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
chicken and monterey jack
GRILLED LAMB QUESADILLA
lamb, onions, jalapeno and monte- rey jack
GRILLED SALMON QUESADILLA
salmon, peppers and monterey jack
LAS VEGANS QUESADILLA
vegan grilled portobello, onion, zucchini, red bell pepper, vegan cheese, GF tortilla
MUSHROOM SPINACH QUESADILLA
grilled portobello mushroom, spinach and monterey jack
Salads
Avocado Citrus Salad
Organic mixed greens tossed with lemon extra virgin olive oil, topped with avocado, orange, grapefruit, sesame seeds, sprouts
Caesar Salad
romaine, organic croutons, home-made caesar dressing. topped with shaved parmesan
Chicken Chop
organic white or brown rice, grilled chicken breast, tossed w/ organic mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, red cabbage, carrot, green onion, red bell pepper, extra virgin olive oil, herbamare, microgreens
Cranberry Spinach Salad
baby spinach, feta, walnuts, strawberries, raisins, cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette
Farmers Bowl
arugula, beets, cucumber, carrot, sprouts, red cabbage, sesame seeds, garbanzo beans, hummus, sesami seeds, fresh lemon, extra virgin olive oil
Grains N Greens
organic rice or quinoa, sprouts, organic mixed greens, feta, red cabbage, carrot, tomato, Himalayan sea salt, lemon vinaigrette
Power House Chop
organic hearts of palm, garbanzo beans, red apple, cherry tomato, red cabbage, carrot, sunflower seeds, avocado, parsley, tossed with mediterranean herb vinaigrette
Santorini Summer
tomato, red onion, cucumber, red bell pepper, kalamata olives, topped with feta, zaatar, parsley with greek vinaigrette
Shlomo
chopped tomato, cucumber, parsley, cilantro, red onion tossed with extra virgin olive oil, himalayan sea salt
Skinny Arugula
arugula, sunflower seeds, sprouts, almonds, tossed with our lemon extra virgin olive oil, topped with shaved parmesan
The GOAT Salad
organic mixed greens, arugula, mango, beets, walnuts, topped with goat cheese, basil, microgreens, our famous treesome dressing
The Grand Shrimp
Grilled shrimp on top of arugula, sprouts, red onion, red pepper, chopped dates, basil, sunflower seeds, lime wedges, tossed with mediterranean herb vinaigrette
Treesome Salad
Organic mixed greens, organic quinoa, black beans, red onion, sprouts, carrot, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, feta, tossed with extra virgin olive oil, cayenne, kelp, topped with avocado
Warm Mediterranean Salad
arugula, sunflower seeds, sprouts, almonds, tossed with our lemon extra virgin olive oil, topped w/ shaved parmesan
Sandwich
BIG CHEESE
melted monterey jack, goat and feta
SIMPLE TUNA
our famous tuna salad, tomato, red onion, spouts, dijon, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
THE LITTLE CHEESE
Simply melted mozzarella on buttered and grilled ZTB
TUSCAN
grilled chicken breast, grilled peppers and onion, fresh mozzarella, pesto, basil
Sides
Side Almond Butter
Side Apple Cider Vinegar
Side Avocado
Side BACON
Side Beyond Burger Patty
Side black beans
Side Bread - Gluten Free
Side Bread - Zak the Baker
Side Burrata
Side Carrots
Side Celery
Side Chick Peas
Side Chicken Breast
Side Chicken Salad Two Scoops
Side Coconut Oil
Side Cod
Side Cod - Grilled
Side Cottage cheese
Side Cucumbers
Side Date Syrup (2oz)
Side Falafel
Side Feta Cheese
Side Granola 4oz
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Grilled Veggies
Side Guacamole
Side Hearts of Palm - Fresh
Side Hearts of Palm - Grilled
Side Honey (2oz)
Side Hummus
Side Jalapenõ
Side Lamb burger
Side Monterey Jack Cheese
Side mozzarella cheese
Side Mushrooms - Grilled
Side nutella
Side Onion
Side Onion - Grilled
Side Parmesan Cheese
Side Peanut Butter (2oz)
Side Peanut Butter - Organic
Side Pita
Side Potato
Side Potato - Smashed
Side Quinoa
Side Rice - Brown
Side Rice - White
Side Salad
Side Salmon - Grilled
Side Salmon - Smoked
Side Snapper
Side spinach - Sauteed
Side Tofu - Fresh
Side Tofu - Grilled
Side Tomatoes
Side Tuna Salad Two Scoops
Side Turkey Breast - Grilled
Side Turkey Burger
Side Vegan Cheese
Side Veggie Burger
Side Veggies - Steamed
Side wagyu patty
Side Yogurt
Soup
Specialties
Asian Sesame Salmon
grilled salmon with steamed organic white or brown rice, grilled red cabbage, pineapple, scallions and sesame seeds. Served with all-natural, preservative free teriyaki
Fancy Snapper
Grilled wild snapper on top of sweet potato mash, asparagus, and microgreens. Swerved with homemade cilantro avocado sauce
Quabob
Lamb kabob on a top of organic quinoa tossed with garbanzo beans, dates, raisins, scallions, almonds, extra virgin olive oil, zaatar, and lemon. Finished with Himalayan sea salt and fresh mint
Chicken Rice Bowl
organic white or brown rice, arugula, grilled chicken, avocado, cilantro
Happy Vegan (kinda spicy)
organic white or brown rice, avocado sauce, lentils, organic tofu, grilled cauliflower, onions, red bell peppers, cayenne, charred lemons, cilantro
Lamb Tacos (kinda spicy)
Grilled lamb, grilled red onions, jalapenos, fresh mint, gluten free soft corn tortillas, microgreens, tzatziki, dill, lime
Michaels Not Fried Rice
organic white or brown rico, grilled chicken, three organic eggs, scallions, tamari, sesame seeds 20 sub lamb or shrimp add 4
Fish Tacos
Grilled wild Cod, Snapper, or Shrimp, organic white rice, grilled red cabbage and pineapple, GF corn tortillas, sesame seeds, cilantro and lime served with all natural preservative free teriyaki
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled onions and peppers, cilantro, black beans, smashed avocado, salsa, GF Soft corn tortillas with Chicken
Tofu Fajitas
Grilled onions and peppers, cilantro, black beans, smashed avocado, salsa, GF Soft corn tortillas with Tofu
Lamb Fajitas
Grilled onions and peppers, cilantro, black beans, smashed avocado, salsa, GF Soft corn tortillas with Lamb
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled onions and peppers, cilantro, black beans, smashed avocado, salsa, GF Soft corn tortillas with Shrimp
Salmon Fajitas
Grilled onions and peppers, cilantro, black beans, smashed avocado, salsa, GF Soft corn tortillas with Salmon
Cod Fajitas
Grilled onions and peppers, cilantro, black beans, smashed avocado, salsa, GF Soft corn tortillas with Cod