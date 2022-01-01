Miami Beach restaurants you'll love

Miami Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Miami Beach

Top restaurants in Miami Beach, Florida

Welcome to Miami Beach, home of some of the most infamous nightlife around, but that’s not all. While exploring the shopping, museums, and architecture, you’ll also find fine dining, fresh seafood, and even the best Italian cuisine in Miami. Try out some of the beach-side restaurants complete with beautiful ocean views or stop by the local vegan cafe for healthy alternatives.

From Bayshore to West Avenue, the exciting restaurants of Miami await you. Enjoy date night with your partner or bar hopping with your squad, there are plenty of places to visit that will suit your every need. Fresh oysters, rich Italian food, and New American cuisine are ready to welcome you to the best of Miami Beach. Transport yourself to a paradise of food, fun, and new experiences.

The nightlife of Miami Beach is just off the A1A dotted along the coast. There are casual bars, dance clubs, and amazing outdoor venues to choose from. Let loose and have the time of your life when you visit any of the top bars in Miami Beach. This city is full of mouth-watering cuisine, new sights to behold, and craft beverages to enjoy. Your journey has just begun.

Miami Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Miami Beach restaurants

The Patio image

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gem salad$18.00
GEM LETTUCE | CUCUMBER | AVOCADO | ALMONDS | CRANBERRIES | CORN | CITRUS DRESSING
Margherita pizza$15.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, FIORDILATTE MOZZARELLA, BASIL.
Cobb salad$18.00
GRILLED SPRINGER’S FARM CHICKEN | BACON | AVOCADO | EGGS | TOMATO | OREGON BLUE CHEESE | BOSTON LETTUCE | MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE
More about The Patio
Sardinia - Diamonds image

 

Sardinia - Diamonds

4777 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado And Egg Wrap$13.00
Side Of Chicken$6.00
Energy Bowl$14.00
More about Sardinia - Diamonds
New Campo Argentino image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

New Campo Argentino

6954 Collins ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula & Tomato Salad$15.00
tomato slices topped with baby arugula & shaved parmesan
Fried Calamari$15.00
served with house-made marinara and alioli
Scottish Salmon$25.00
Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of side
More about New Campo Argentino
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Carrot Express

1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flu Shot$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
New Campo Argentino Steakhouse image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

New Campo Argentino Steakhouse

6954 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vacío · Flank Steak$27.00
14oz Flank Steak - Served with choice of side
Entraña · Skirt Steak$30.00
12oz - Served with choice of side
Picanha · Top Sirloin Steak$24.00
12oz Prime - Served with choice of side
More about New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
Naked Taco - Miami Beach image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Miami Beach

1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.1 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak Taco$9.00
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
Blackened Baja Fish Taco$8.00
shredded cabbage + lime crema + salsa
Americano Taco$8.00
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream
More about Naked Taco - Miami Beach
Yes! Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

Yes! Cafe

6300 Collins Ave, miami beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
2 scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, melted mozzarella, red pepper & sautéed onions in a grilled tortilla wrap.
The Cuban Sandwich$9.95
Roasted pork topped with swiss cheese, ham and pickles and a hint of mustard in a toasted cuban bread
YES! Breakfast$8.95
2 scrambled eggs, bacon, toast
and home fries
More about Yes! Cafe
Koa Poke image

 

Koa Poke

1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll 8pc$14.00
Spicy Tuna Cut Roll 8pc$13.95
Spicy Salmon Cut Roll 8pc$12.95
More about Koa Poke
Miami Diner image

 

Miami Diner

919 Alton Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Sub$15.00
Ciabatta bread w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Salami, Arugula, Tomatoes, Pesto & Mayo
Breakfast Croissant$9.00
Ham, Egg, Cheddar cheese on a Large Croissant.
May also substitute Ham for Bacon, OR Turkey.
BBQ Burger$13.00
Patty topped with Bacon & BBQ sauce, with L,T,O,M
More about Miami Diner
Collins Pizzeria image

 

Collins Pizzeria

7308 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" - Margarita$11.95
San Marzano tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin OO, Basil
16"- Margarita$17.95
San Marzano tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin OO, Basil
16" - Classic Pepperoni$19.95
More about Collins Pizzeria
DIYA MIAMI image

 

DIYA MIAMI

1766 Bay Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gobi Manchurian$17.00
cauliflower; fried and marinated in spices served with sesame seeds
Garlic Naan (v)$9.00
tandoori flat bread with butter, garlic and cilantro
Masala Dosa$18.00
stuffed with seasoned potato
More about DIYA MIAMI
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA

Pizzafiore

1249 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.1 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium SUPREME PIZZA ( Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives )$18.99
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Mixed Greens Salad$7.99
More about Pizzafiore
Pizzette Italian Restaurant image

 

Pizzette Italian Restaurant

1223 Lincoln Road, Miami beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ali di pollo$14.00
LG Pepperoni$22.00
SM Marinara$16.00
More about Pizzette Italian Restaurant
Taste Bakery Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Taste Bakery Cafe

773 17th St, Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Artisan Handcrafted Salad - The San Cabo$13.00
Cheddar cheese, hass avocado, red onions, boiled egg, black bean & corn salsa, chia seeds, with avocado ranch dressing
Artisan Handcrafted Entrees - The Avocado Club$12.00
Romaine, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hass avocado, swiss cheese, and avocado ranch dressing
Barnhouse B.L.T$10.00
sunnyside eggs • applewood bacon • hass avocado • romaine • tomato • honey dijon • ketchup • mayo
Spris Artisan Pizza - Lincoln Road image

 

Spris Artisan Pizza - Lincoln Road

731 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FIOR DI LATTE MARGHERITA$15.50
Premium fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
TUTTA CARNE$17.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, sausage, spicy salame casalingo*
DIAVOLA$15.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy salame casalingo*
More about Spris Artisan Pizza - Lincoln Road
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar

1130 Normandy Dr,, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHREDDED BEEF$4.99
Deep fried corn "tortilla" filled with shredded beef.
DOMINO$4.99
Deep fried corn "tortilla" filled with black beans and Santa Barbara cheese.
Sold by the unit.
VENEZUELAN BREAKFAST$13.99
Arepa, eggs (cooked to order), shredded beef, shredded chicken or cazon, black beans, sweet plantains, avocado and Santa Barbara cheese.
More about 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar
Pubbelly Sushi image

SUSHI

Pubbelly Sushi

1424 20th Street, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Krab Roll$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Salmon$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
California Roll$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
MATILDA'S CARIBBEAN CUISINE image

 

MATILDA'S CARIBBEAN CUISINE

1120 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilladas (3pcs)
Three enchilladas covered with red sauce, pico de Gallo, melted cheese and salad.
Jarritos Pineapple$3.00
Quesadilla cheese, 2 chicken tacos and fries$10.50
More about MATILDA'S CARIBBEAN CUISINE
Havana Espanola Way image

 

Havana Espanola Way

1446 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Havana 1957$21.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
Ropa Vieja$17.95
Braised and shredded stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
Tostones Rellenos Havana 1957$15.95
Assortment of 4 cups stuffed with garlic shrimp, shredded roasted chicken, ropa vieja & ground beef.
More about Havana Espanola Way
My Ceviche image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (2146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
Cafe Americano image

 

Cafe Americano

1776 COLLINS AVENUE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Steak Burger$17.95
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & dill pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun
New York Cheesecake$10.00
Decadent New York style cheesecake, fresh berries, raspberry sauce & whipped cream
Bacon Cheesy Burger$18.95
Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar,
American and provolone cheese, butter
toasted brioche bun.
More about Cafe Americano
Orange Blossom image

SANDWICHES

Orange Blossom

2000 Collins Ave #7, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Eggs any Style$16.00
Kale Salmon Salad$24.00
Nutella French Toast$17.00
More about Orange Blossom
Cortadito Coffee House image

 

Cortadito Coffee House

1656 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tradional Cuban Bowl Combo$14.95
White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette
Traditional Cuban Bowl$11.95
White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette
Croissant & Eggs$4.50
A buttery croissant with 2 scrambled eggs.
More about Cortadito Coffee House
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

1420 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single egg$1.50
Croqueta House Ham$1.50
Empanada Colom Chicken$2.50
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Pollos & Jarras image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Pollos & Jarras

1237 LINCOLN ROAD, Miami Beach

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Saltado$17.00
Fresh pieces of chicken, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Lomazo On Fire$19.00
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
1/2 Chicken$16.00
For those that know what they want, and have self-confidence; comes with french fries and salad.
More about Pollos & Jarras
Grown South Beach image

 

Grown South Beach

1504 Bay Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FR Chicken SANDWICH & Fries$17.00
Chick Pea “Holy sh*t, Better than Tuna” Sandwich$12.00
Waffle (2)$9.00
More about Grown South Beach
Cheeseburger Baby image

 

Cheeseburger Baby

1505 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baby's Favorite$14.00
Our Original Burger topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & a Fried Egg
Bacon Cheddar Fries$8.00
Golden Fries Topped with Bacon and Cheese Sauce
Cheddar Cheese Fries$6.00
Golden Fries with Cheese Sauce
More about Cheeseburger Baby
Norman's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Norman's Tavern

6770 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Avg 3.8 (994 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 WIngs$18.00
Nornams Gaucho Burger$15.00
Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
More about Norman's Tavern
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Miami Beach

Salmon

Tacos

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

