Miami Beach restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Miami Beach, Florida
Welcome to Miami Beach, home of some of the most infamous nightlife around, but that’s not all. While exploring the shopping, museums, and architecture, you’ll also find fine dining, fresh seafood, and even the best Italian cuisine in Miami. Try out some of the beach-side restaurants complete with beautiful ocean views or stop by the local vegan cafe for healthy alternatives.
From Bayshore to West Avenue, the exciting restaurants of Miami await you. Enjoy date night with your partner or bar hopping with your squad, there are plenty of places to visit that will suit your every need. Fresh oysters, rich Italian food, and New American cuisine are ready to welcome you to the best of Miami Beach. Transport yourself to a paradise of food, fun, and new experiences.
The nightlife of Miami Beach is just off the A1A dotted along the coast. There are casual bars, dance clubs, and amazing outdoor venues to choose from. Let loose and have the time of your life when you visit any of the top bars in Miami Beach. This city is full of mouth-watering cuisine, new sights to behold, and craft beverages to enjoy. Your journey has just begun.
Miami Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Miami Beach restaurants
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Gem salad
|$18.00
GEM LETTUCE | CUCUMBER | AVOCADO | ALMONDS | CRANBERRIES | CORN | CITRUS DRESSING
|Margherita pizza
|$15.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, FIORDILATTE MOZZARELLA, BASIL.
|Cobb salad
|$18.00
GRILLED SPRINGER’S FARM CHICKEN | BACON | AVOCADO | EGGS | TOMATO | OREGON BLUE CHEESE | BOSTON LETTUCE | MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE
Sardinia - Diamonds
4777 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Avocado And Egg Wrap
|$13.00
|Side Of Chicken
|$6.00
|Energy Bowl
|$14.00
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
New Campo Argentino
6954 Collins ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Arugula & Tomato Salad
|$15.00
tomato slices topped with baby arugula & shaved parmesan
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
served with house-made marinara and alioli
|Scottish Salmon
|$25.00
Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of side
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Flu Shot
|$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
|Poke Bowl
|$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
6954 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Vacío · Flank Steak
|$27.00
14oz Flank Steak - Served with choice of side
|Entraña · Skirt Steak
|$30.00
12oz - Served with choice of side
|Picanha · Top Sirloin Steak
|$24.00
12oz Prime - Served with choice of side
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak Taco
|$9.00
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
|Blackened Baja Fish Taco
|$8.00
shredded cabbage + lime crema + salsa
|Americano Taco
|$8.00
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream
HAMBURGERS
Yes! Cafe
6300 Collins Ave, miami beach
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
2 scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, melted mozzarella, red pepper & sautéed onions in a grilled tortilla wrap.
|The Cuban Sandwich
|$9.95
Roasted pork topped with swiss cheese, ham and pickles and a hint of mustard in a toasted cuban bread
|YES! Breakfast
|$8.95
2 scrambled eggs, bacon, toast
and home fries
Koa Poke
1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll 8pc
|$14.00
|Spicy Tuna Cut Roll 8pc
|$13.95
|Spicy Salmon Cut Roll 8pc
|$12.95
Miami Diner
919 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Italian Sub
|$15.00
Ciabatta bread w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Salami, Arugula, Tomatoes, Pesto & Mayo
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.00
Ham, Egg, Cheddar cheese on a Large Croissant.
May also substitute Ham for Bacon, OR Turkey.
|BBQ Burger
|$13.00
Patty topped with Bacon & BBQ sauce, with L,T,O,M
Collins Pizzeria
7308 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|12" - Margarita
|$11.95
San Marzano tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin OO, Basil
|16"- Margarita
|$17.95
San Marzano tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin OO, Basil
|16" - Classic Pepperoni
|$19.95
DIYA MIAMI
1766 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Gobi Manchurian
|$17.00
cauliflower; fried and marinated in spices served with sesame seeds
|Garlic Naan (v)
|$9.00
tandoori flat bread with butter, garlic and cilantro
|Masala Dosa
|$18.00
stuffed with seasoned potato
PIZZA
Pizzafiore
1249 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Medium SUPREME PIZZA ( Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives )
|$18.99
|Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$7.99
Pizzette Italian Restaurant
1223 Lincoln Road, Miami beach
|Popular items
|Ali di pollo
|$14.00
|LG Pepperoni
|$22.00
|SM Marinara
|$16.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
773 17th St, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Artisan Handcrafted Salad - The San Cabo
|$13.00
Cheddar cheese, hass avocado, red onions, boiled egg, black bean & corn salsa, chia seeds, with avocado ranch dressing
|Artisan Handcrafted Entrees - The Avocado Club
|$12.00
Romaine, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hass avocado, swiss cheese, and avocado ranch dressing
|Barnhouse B.L.T
|$10.00
sunnyside eggs • applewood bacon • hass avocado • romaine • tomato • honey dijon • ketchup • mayo
Spris Artisan Pizza - Lincoln Road
731 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|FIOR DI LATTE MARGHERITA
|$15.50
Premium fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
|TUTTA CARNE
|$17.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, sausage, spicy salame casalingo*
|DIAVOLA
|$15.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy salame casalingo*
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar
1130 Normandy Dr,, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|SHREDDED BEEF
|$4.99
Deep fried corn "tortilla" filled with shredded beef.
|DOMINO
|$4.99
Deep fried corn "tortilla" filled with black beans and Santa Barbara cheese.
Sold by the unit.
|VENEZUELAN BREAKFAST
|$13.99
Arepa, eggs (cooked to order), shredded beef, shredded chicken or cazon, black beans, sweet plantains, avocado and Santa Barbara cheese.
SUSHI
Pubbelly Sushi
1424 20th Street, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Butter Krab Roll
|$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
|Salmon
|$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
|California Roll
|$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
MATILDA'S CARIBBEAN CUISINE
1120 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Enchilladas (3pcs)
Three enchilladas covered with red sauce, pico de Gallo, melted cheese and salad.
|Jarritos Pineapple
|$3.00
|Quesadilla cheese, 2 chicken tacos and fries
|$10.50
Havana Espanola Way
1446 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Pollo Havana 1957
|$21.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
|Ropa Vieja
|$17.95
Braised and shredded stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
|Tostones Rellenos Havana 1957
|$15.95
Assortment of 4 cups stuffed with garlic shrimp, shredded roasted chicken, ropa vieja & ground beef.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Three Tacos
|$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Burrito
|$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Cafe Americano
1776 COLLINS AVENUE, MIAMI BEACH
|Popular items
|Classic Steak Burger
|$17.95
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & dill pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun
|New York Cheesecake
|$10.00
Decadent New York style cheesecake, fresh berries, raspberry sauce & whipped cream
|Bacon Cheesy Burger
|$18.95
Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar,
American and provolone cheese, butter
toasted brioche bun.
SANDWICHES
Orange Blossom
2000 Collins Ave #7, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Two Eggs any Style
|$16.00
|Kale Salmon Salad
|$24.00
|Nutella French Toast
|$17.00
Cortadito Coffee House
1656 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Tradional Cuban Bowl Combo
|$14.95
White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette
|Traditional Cuban Bowl
|$11.95
White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette
|Croissant & Eggs
|$4.50
A buttery croissant with 2 scrambled eggs.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
900 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$13.00
Brazillian Acai berries, blueberries, and apple juice topped with bananas, strawberries, raw honey, and served with granola on the side
|Dirty Chai Latte
Chai Tea & a shot of espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served Hot or Iced
|Cafe Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served hot or iced!
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
1420 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Single egg
|$1.50
|Croqueta House Ham
|$1.50
|Empanada Colom Chicken
|$2.50
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Pollos & Jarras
1237 LINCOLN ROAD, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Pollo Saltado
|$17.00
Fresh pieces of chicken, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
|Lomazo On Fire
|$19.00
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
|1/2 Chicken
|$16.00
For those that know what they want, and have self-confidence; comes with french fries and salad.
Grown South Beach
1504 Bay Road, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|FR Chicken SANDWICH & Fries
|$17.00
|Chick Pea “Holy sh*t, Better than Tuna” Sandwich
|$12.00
|Waffle (2)
|$9.00
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Popular items
|Baby's Favorite
|$14.00
Our Original Burger topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & a Fried Egg
|Bacon Cheddar Fries
|$8.00
Golden Fries Topped with Bacon and Cheese Sauce
|Cheddar Cheese Fries
|$6.00
Golden Fries with Cheese Sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norman's Tavern
6770 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
|Popular items
|10 WIngs
|$18.00
|Nornams Gaucho Burger
|$15.00
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.00