Miami Beach Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Miami Beach

The Patio image

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gem salad$18.00
GEM LETTUCE | CUCUMBER | AVOCADO | ALMONDS | CRANBERRIES | CORN | CITRUS DRESSING
Margherita pizza$15.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, FIORDILATTE MOZZARELLA, BASIL.
Cobb salad$18.00
GRILLED SPRINGER’S FARM CHICKEN | BACON | AVOCADO | EGGS | TOMATO | OREGON BLUE CHEESE | BOSTON LETTUCE | MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE
More about The Patio
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

1318 Alton Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sirloin Kubideh Platter$13.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground with onions then char-broiled.
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
Combo I Salad$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge

610 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Penne Salmon A la Vodka$26.95
Fresh atlantic salmon, seasoned zucchini, tomato, marinated with cream sauce
Chicken Shawarma$14.95
7 SPICES signature Shawarma rolled with garlic, pickles, tomato, parsley, served with our garlic aioli and choice of fries or sweet potatoes fries
Warak Enab$11.50
8 pieces of stuffed grape leaves with rice, tomato, parsley, and olive oil.
More about 7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
Stiltsville Fish Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Stiltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.6 (1346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Fish Wings$13.00
basket of fish wings, chili lime hot sauce & celery hearts
Blackened Fish Tacos$18.00
crunchy blue masa tortillas, local mimmo farmers cheese, fresh salsa & lime
Smoked Fish Dip$13.00
smoked local fish, pickles, butter toasted saltines & old bay potato chips
More about Stiltsville Fish Bar
MILA Miami image

 

MILA Miami

800 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about MILA Miami

