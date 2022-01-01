Key West restaurants you'll love

Key West restaurants
Toast
  Key West

Must-try Key West restaurants

Frank's Corner Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Corner Kitchen

1128 Simonton St., Key West

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled bourbon bbq chicken breast topped w/ provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onions
Burger$12.00
A grilled angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiment packs are on the side.
Served with fries.
Burgers are cooked to medium temp.
Fish & Chips$14.00
Beer batter fried mahi-mahi served with crispy fries and a lemon-garlic tartar.
More about Frank's Corner Kitchen
Fisherman's Cafe image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fisherman's Cafe

205 Elizabeth Street, Key West

Avg 4.6 (779 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Cheese$6.95
Shrimp Club Wrap$14.95
Local Fish Sandwich$16.95
More about Fisherman's Cafe
Graze Craze image

 

Graze Craze

431 Front Street, Key West

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cracker Box
Bread Box
The Gone Grazey Classic
More about Graze Craze
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

926 Simonton St, Key West

Avg 4.5 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Man Flowers$14.00
Tall. Dark. Handsome. Proud and erect chocolate stout cake. Tart dark chocolate frosting. Chocolate stout ganache. Irish cream ice cream. Salted caramel.
Italian Stallion$13.00
Espresso. Lady fingers. Amaretto Cream Cheese Mousse.
Firm chocolate shortbread bottom. Chocolate Whipped Topping Completes his Package.
Red Velvet Cheesecake$13.00
Double Chocolate Cookie Dough Bottom. Red Velvet Cheesecake Mounted with Cream Cheese Frosting.
More about Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant
Duetto Pizza and Gelato image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Duetto Pizza and Gelato

540 Greene St, Key West

Avg 4.5 (4287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$17.50
Mozzerella and our special tomato sauce
Margherita Pizza$21.50
Fresh Ovoline mozzarella, fresh Basil and our special tomato sauce
Full Greek Salad$10.65
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
More about Duetto Pizza and Gelato
Southernmost FreshCo image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Southernmost FreshCo

532 Margaret Street, Key West

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
80’s Class Reunion$40.00
Southernmost FreshCo  and the Classes of ’80, ’81 & ’82 will be hosting “The Key West High School Classes of the ‘80’s Reunion” on Saturday, June 26th from 6-9pm.  It’s a well overdue Conch Reunion and we would love to have you. Enjoy an amazing buffet featuring FreshCo’s Famous Conch Fritters, Crab cakes and other delicious starters from our menu along side of our incredible Paella, Chimichurri Chicken and indulgent seafood recipes. Forty dollars ($40) get you admission, dinner and one free drink at the hottest spot for locals in town. Wear your 80’s best as we will be taking it back with your favorite old school jams and reminiscing about the good ‘ol days. Bring your Conch memories and your dancing feet to “The Key West High School 80’s Reunion” at Southernmost FreshCo, 532 Margaret Street on Saturday,  June 26, 2021 6-9 PM
Cracklin Calamari$12.00
Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.
Key West Conch Fritters$10.00
Original Key West Recipe loaded with Ground Bahamian Conch, Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
More about Southernmost FreshCo
Hank’s Hair Of The Dog Saloon image

 

Hank’s Hair Of The Dog Saloon

409 Caroline Street, Key West

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hank’s Hair Of The Dog Saloon
Mr. Z's image

 

Mr. Z's

501 Southard St, Key West

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mr. Z's
Restaurant banner

 

Salty Frogs

407 Front St, Key West

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romain lettuce with:
parmesan
croutons
More about Salty Frogs
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Smokin' Tuna Saloon

4 Charles St., Key West

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Smokin' Tuna Saloon
Big Cheezees Chillin Grill image

 

Big Cheezees Chillin Grill

1110 White St, Key West

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Big Cheezees Chillin Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Dion's LLC- Quik Chick Roosevelt #216

3700 North Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dion's LLC- Quik Chick Roosevelt #216
Restaurant banner

 

Dion's LLC- Quik Chik Flagler #205

3228 Flagler Avenue, Key West

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dion's LLC- Quik Chik Flagler #205
Restaurant banner

 

Dion's LLC- Quik Chik Truman #202

1124 Truman Avenue, Key West

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dion's LLC- Quik Chik Truman #202
Restaurant banner

 

Dion's LLC- Quik Chik- Stock Island #206

5350 U.S. 1, Key West

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dion's LLC- Quik Chik- Stock Island #206
Restaurant banner

 

Conch Republic Seafood Company

631 Greene Street, Key West

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Conch Republic Seafood Company

