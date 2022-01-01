Key West restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Corner Kitchen
1128 Simonton St., Key West
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled bourbon bbq chicken breast topped w/ provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onions
|Burger
|$12.00
A grilled angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiment packs are on the side.
Served with fries.
Burgers are cooked to medium temp.
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
Beer batter fried mahi-mahi served with crispy fries and a lemon-garlic tartar.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fisherman's Cafe
205 Elizabeth Street, Key West
|Egg and Cheese
|$6.95
|Shrimp Club Wrap
|$14.95
|Local Fish Sandwich
|$16.95
Graze Craze
431 Front Street, Key West
|Cracker Box
|Bread Box
|The Gone Grazey Classic
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant
926 Simonton St, Key West
|Man Flowers
|$14.00
Tall. Dark. Handsome. Proud and erect chocolate stout cake. Tart dark chocolate frosting. Chocolate stout ganache. Irish cream ice cream. Salted caramel.
|Italian Stallion
|$13.00
Espresso. Lady fingers. Amaretto Cream Cheese Mousse.
Firm chocolate shortbread bottom. Chocolate Whipped Topping Completes his Package.
|Red Velvet Cheesecake
|$13.00
Double Chocolate Cookie Dough Bottom. Red Velvet Cheesecake Mounted with Cream Cheese Frosting.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Duetto Pizza and Gelato
540 Greene St, Key West
|Cheese Pizza
|$17.50
Mozzerella and our special tomato sauce
|Margherita Pizza
|$21.50
Fresh Ovoline mozzarella, fresh Basil and our special tomato sauce
|Full Greek Salad
|$10.65
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Southernmost FreshCo
532 Margaret Street, Key West
|80’s Class Reunion
|$40.00
Southernmost FreshCo and the Classes of ’80, ’81 & ’82 will be hosting “The Key West High School Classes of the ‘80’s Reunion” on Saturday, June 26th from 6-9pm. It’s a well overdue Conch Reunion and we would love to have you. Enjoy an amazing buffet featuring FreshCo’s Famous Conch Fritters, Crab cakes and other delicious starters from our menu along side of our incredible Paella, Chimichurri Chicken and indulgent seafood recipes. Forty dollars ($40) get you admission, dinner and one free drink at the hottest spot for locals in town. Wear your 80’s best as we will be taking it back with your favorite old school jams and reminiscing about the good ‘ol days. Bring your Conch memories and your dancing feet to “The Key West High School 80’s Reunion” at Southernmost FreshCo, 532 Margaret Street on Saturday, June 26, 2021 6-9 PM
|Cracklin Calamari
|$12.00
Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.
|Key West Conch Fritters
|$10.00
Original Key West Recipe loaded with Ground Bahamian Conch, Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
Salty Frogs
407 Front St, Key West
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romain lettuce with:
parmesan
croutons
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Smokin' Tuna Saloon
4 Charles St., Key West
Big Cheezees Chillin Grill
1110 White St, Key West
Dion's LLC- Quik Chick Roosevelt #216
3700 North Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West
Dion's LLC- Quik Chik Flagler #205
3228 Flagler Avenue, Key West
Dion's LLC- Quik Chik Truman #202
1124 Truman Avenue, Key West
Dion's LLC- Quik Chik- Stock Island #206
5350 U.S. 1, Key West
Conch Republic Seafood Company
631 Greene Street, Key West