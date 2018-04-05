Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kojin Noodle Bar

review star

No reviews yet

422 Eaton St

Key West, FL 33040

Order Again

Appetizer

Steamed Buns Pork

$12.00

Pork Belly or Tofu, Hoisin, Scallion, Pickled Cucumber

Steamed Buns Tofu

$12.00

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Chicken Dumplings

$9.00

Aspargus

$12.00

Miso Butter, Soft Egg

Cold Soba

$14.00

Baby Octopus,Bacon, Mint,Peanuts

Salt & Pepper Prawn

$15.00

Scallion Ramen

$10.00

Spicy Peanut Ramen

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Kim Chi Sm

$5.00

Fire

Rice Balls

$12.00

House specials

Tempura Rice Balls

$9.00Out of stock

Tempua Grean Beans

$12.00

Korean BBQ Ribs

$17.00

Duck Ramen

$22.00

Fried Rice

$17.00

Yellow Curry

$12.00Out of stock

Veggies,Rice,Peanuts, Raisins

Yakisoba

$19.00

Veggies,Ramen

Sandwiches

Bahn Mi

$12.00

Miso soup

$5.00

Soup

Bowl of Miso Soup

$8.00

Cup of Miso

$2.00

Salad

Mango & Pineapple Salad

$12.00

Saigon Salad

$14.00

Rice Noodles, Fresh Veggies

Citrus & Fennel Salad

$15.00

Noodle Bowls

House Ramen

$19.00

Pork, Ramen,Egg, Nori

Dragon Bowl

$18.00

Chicken, Chilies, Ginger, Rice Noodles,Lime, Veggies

Miso Hot Pot

$18.00

Tofu, Soba Noodles, Fresh Veggies

Pho Tofu

$19.00

Tofu, Rice Noodle, Scallion

Pho Beef

$20.00

Basil, Chilies,Sprouts,Cilantro,Rice Noodles

Soft Shell Crab

$20.00

Ubon, Shitake, Garlic, Sesame, Yuzu, Cilantro

Curried Lamb

$19.00

Ramen, scallion, Mint

Red Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Rice Noodles, Fresh Veggies, Cilantro

Small Noodle Bowls

1/2 House Ramen

$12.00

1/2 Dragon Bowl

$11.00

1/2 Miso Hot Pot

$10.00

1/2 Pho Beef

$12.00

1/2 Soft Shell Crab

$11.00

1/2 Curried Lamb

$12.00

1/2 Red Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

1/2 Pho Tofu

$12.00

Special

Burger

$15.00

Stake

$35.00

Tuna

$35.00

Thai Curry Ramen

$21.00

Chilli Garlic

$0.50

Dessert

Mochi

$9.00

Japanese Ice Cream

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Non Alcoholic

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Home Made Limeade

$5.00

Orangina

$5.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

St. Pellegrino

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

A Localy Owened & Operated, Asian style Noodle Bar, serving Noodles, Beer,Wine,& Sake

Location

422 Eaton St, Key West, FL 33040

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

