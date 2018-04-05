Kojin Noodle Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
A Localy Owened & Operated, Asian style Noodle Bar, serving Noodles, Beer,Wine,& Sake
Location
422 Eaton St, Key West, FL 33040
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Key West
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant - Key West
4.5 • 1,344
926 Simonton St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurant