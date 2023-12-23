Big Cheezees Pub and Grub 404 Southard Street
404 Southard Street
Key West, FL 33040
Food
Starters
- Cheddar Poppers$8.96
- Cheese Curds$8.96
- Tender no fries$9.96
Add fries to your order over here
- Chicken Wings$13.96
Served with ranch or blue cheese
- Chips & Beer Cheese$9.96
- Chips & Guacamole$7.96
- Chips & Queso$9.96
- French Fries$5.96
- Funnel Fries$11.00
Sprinkled with powdered sugar
- House Made Pork Rinds$5.96
- Mac & Cheese Bites$9.96
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.96
- Onion Rings$8.96
- Pickle Fries$9.96
- Pub Fries$12.96
French Fries. beer cheese, and Bacon
- Smoked Chicken Wings$15.96
Served with ranch or blue cheese
- Smoked Fish Dip$9.96
Served with pita chips
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.96
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$14.96+
- French Fry Flight$6.69
Breads
- Stromboli$15.96+
Rolled and baked, then filled with Italian cheezee and up to 3 toppings
- Cheezee Bread$10.96+
- Zippy Bread$15.69
Zippy bread covered in mozzarella, housemade garlic cream cheese spread and jalapeños
- Bread Sticks$3.96
Covered in garlic butter and sprinkled with Parmesan, served with a side of pizza sauce
Pizzas
- Little Italy$17.96+
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion, banana peppers, black olives, cheese
- Deluxe$17.96+
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onion , cheese
- Aloha$17.96+
Ham, bacon,pineapple, extra cheese
- BBQ Chicken$17.96+
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, cheese
- Parmesan$17.96+
Chicken, toamto, extra cheese, with garlic butter crust, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
- Carnivore$17.96+
Bacon, Ham, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage,
- Big Daddy$17.96+
Extra cheese, ground beef, pepperoni, onion, green peppers, banana peppers
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.96+
Chicken, bacon,cheese,with ranch dressin
- Create Your Own Pizza$10.95+