Naples restaurants you'll love

Naples restaurants
Toast
  /
  Naples

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
French
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Naples restaurants

Osteria Tulia image

PIZZA • SALADS

Osteria Tulia

466 5th Ave South, Naples

Avg 4.9 (7109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classico$15.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Pizza Dough$2.50
More about Osteria Tulia
Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery image

 

Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery

1514 Immokalee Rd 117, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Feel the Beat$9.95
spinach ~ Beets ~
goat cheese crumbles
herb roasted sweet potatoes
sweet & spicy pecans
Majestic Matthew$9.00
BACON ~ egg ~ cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$9.00
More about Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery
The French image

 

The French

365 Fifth Ave. S, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BRASSERIE STEAK FRITES$54.00
FRENCHY FRIED CHICKEN$44.00
BEIGNETS$14.00
More about The French
La Herradura Doble image

 

La Herradura Doble

3340 Tamiami Trail East, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas$4.00
Braised and roasted pork with our secret citrus marinade, onion, cilantro, and lime.
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Marinated and grilled skirt steak with cilantro, onion, and lime.
Green-Go$3.75
Ground beef, garlic, onion, shredded lettuce and queso fresco in a flash-fried flour tortilla.
More about La Herradura Doble
Island Gypsy Cafe image

 

Island Gypsy Cafe

292 Capri Boulevard, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger In the Isles of Capri$15.00
Brioche Bun/Fries
Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
Classic Caesar
Mahi- Mahi Sandwich$16.50
Fresh Mahi-Mahi/Lettuce/Tomato/Tartar/Coleslaw/Fries
More about Island Gypsy Cafe
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD, Naples

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Star Carlos$18.90
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Chorizo ​​Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce
Greta$9.90
Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese
Pepperoni$11.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
South Street Bar and Grill image

 

South Street Bar and Grill

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pita$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with LTO, black olives, feta cheese & cucumbers topped with our Greek dill dressing. Served in a warm pita
Cheesesteak$16.00
Fresh shaved ribeye, made Philly style on a fresh baked roll: Step #1: Wit or Witout (Without) sautéed onions Step #2: Specify cheese (Whiz, American, Mozzarella or Provolone)
Tenders$13.00
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch & celery
More about South Street Bar and Grill
Dorona Italian Steakhouse image

 

Dorona Italian Steakhouse

2110 Tamiami Trail, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sauteed Spinach$10.00
Ravioli (D)$27.00
Tiramisu$9.00
More about Dorona Italian Steakhouse
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Piccata$22.00
Pollo Parmigiana$22.00
Lasagna al Forno$19.50
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
Bar Tulia - Mercato image

 

Bar Tulia - Mercato

9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garganelli$22.00
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Classico$15.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lake Park Diner

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Orange Cauliflower Bowl$12.95
tumeric roasted cauliflower, brussels sprouts, sesame, broccoli, red bell pepper, organic brown rice, orange tamari glaze (DF, PB, Vegetarian) PEANUT ALLERGY
Taco Salad$13.50
organic spring mix, organic romaine, spiced garbanzo beans, smashed avocado, heirloom tomato, Wisconsin sharp cheddar, blue corn tortilla crisps, chipoltle ranch dressing (GF, Vegetarian)
Pimento Chicken Sandwich$13.50
buttermilk fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon jam, organic baby arugula, provolone, grilled sourdough
More about Lake Park Diner
Brooklyn Dough with a Hole image

 

Brooklyn Dough with a Hole

935 3rd Avenue North, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CC Tub - Medium (8 oz)*$5.99
Rainbow Bagel*$2.49
Sausage + Egg + Cheese$8.99
More about Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille

1996 Airport Rd S, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SW Chicken Salad$13.95
Fish & Chips$19.95
Pork Tenderloin$10.95
More about Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar image

SEAFOOD

Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar

5047 Tamiami Trail East, Naples

Avg 4.8 (655 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Octopus$28.00
Grouper with Sides$29.00
Parihuela$30.00
More about Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar
Rosedale Brick Oven image

 

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mushroom Delight Pizza$17.95
12". A tantalizing mixture of fresh, sautéed baby portobello & white mushrooms on a white pizza, using ricotta, provolone & fresh mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
New York 12"$12.95
12". Served the New York way. San Marzano tomato sauce & imported shredded mozzarella cheese.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

2464 Vanderbilt Beach Dr, Naples

Avg 3.7 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large 14" Cheese Pizza$12.99
Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza$14.99
Wings Large (40)$47.99
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings
Real Seafood Co Naples image

 

Real Seafood Co Naples

8960 Fontana Del Sol Way, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coconut Crusted Fried Shrimp$14.95
salsa for dipping
Grouper$38.95
Enjoy your Fresh Catch broiled or grilled with bleu cheese coleslaw vinaigrette & roasted winter vegetables
Shrimp Scampi$23.95
sautéed with white wine, herbs, garlic butter, artichoke hearts, and sundried tomatoes
More about Real Seafood Co Naples
The Local Naples image

 

The Local Naples

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Seared Snapper$33.00
Fresh Snapper with Piccata Sauce
Pot Roast$29.00
The Local Favorite - chuck eye roll served with oven roasted Carrots, Celery, Onion, & Potato
Small Kale Caesar$8.00
Topped with Parmesan, Pumpernickel Croutons, Lemon Zest, and our house-made Motor City Caesar dressing
More about The Local Naples
Skillets image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Egger Skillet$11.95
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Pancake Platter$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
2 Slices French Toast$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Skillets
Grappino image

 

Grappino

90 9th St. N, Naples

Avg 4.5 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad - red beets, green apple, dry aged goat cheese, balsamic, apricot, candied hazelnuts$16.00
Tagliatelle - long, flat ribbons$14.00
Calabrese - spicy salami, tomato, mozzarella, chilis, onion
More about Grappino
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

5248 Golden Gate Pky, Naples

Avg 3 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza$14.99
Cheese Stix (8)$7.99
Bosco Stix (4)$8.99
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings
Fit and Fuel Cafe image

 

Fit and Fuel Cafe

819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Topped W/ Chicken Salad & Grapes$13.00
Commuter$9.00
Softail$12.00
More about Fit and Fuel Cafe
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7385 Radio Rd., Naples

Avg 4.2 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Skillets image

 

Skillets

4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise Benedict$13.25
2 Poached Eggs over Potato Pancakes & Smokehouse Bacon, Toast Side
3 Crepes$8.75
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
2 Egg Platter$11.75
2 AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Apple Sausage
More about Skillets
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Baby Beets | mixed berries | parmesan panna cotta | pumpkin seed quinoa crunch | fennel pollen honey$20.00
Ahi Tuna Tartare | crushed avocado | aji amarillo | sesame soy$26.00
Roasted Cauliflower Salad | pomegranate | hazelnuts | cipollini | goat cheese | celery | spiced maple vinaigrette$18.00
More about Sea Salt
Legends B&G image

SEAFOOD

Legends B&G

8955 Tamiami Trl N, Naples

Avg 4.4 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.99
Fried Rice$3.00
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.99
More about Legends B&G
The Founders Bistro image

 

The Founders Bistro

7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Inyoni Farm Greens$9.00
Inyoni Farms organic greens, tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette
Beet & Arugula Salad$12.00
Organic Beets, Roasted walnuts and baby arugula
Ice Cream Pint$6.00
Hand Made, slow churned in house.
Choose from :
Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Passion Fruit Sorbet, Tangerine Sorbet
More about The Founders Bistro
Skillets image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

Avg 4.4 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Crepes$8.75
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
Breakfast Casserole$12.50
3 AAEggs scrambled with Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chives, tossed with Sausage Gravy, and topped with Cheddar Jack and fresh Tomato. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Eggs Benedict$12.75
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
More about Skillets
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

15275 Collier Blvd, Naples

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings (10)$12.99
Cheese Stix (8)$7.99
Large 14" Cheese Pizza$12.99
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings
Hogfish Harry's image

 

Hogfish Harry's

600 Neapolitan Way, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRISPY WINGS$14.00
PINEAPPLE SWEET HOT/SCALLIONS/BLUE CHEESE
BAYOU BBQ SHRIMP$16.00
GULF SHRIMP/ BLACKENED CITRUS BUTTER,FRENCH BAQUETTE/CHIVES
GRILLED HOGFISH ENTREE(AVAILABLE AFTER 4)$31.00
COCONUT LEMONGRASS JASMINE RICE/PINEAPPLE GINGER REDUCTION/HONEY ROASTED BABY CARROTS
More about Hogfish Harry's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Naples

Quesadillas

Paninis

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Club Sandwiches

Reuben

Egg Sandwiches

Crepes

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
