Naples restaurants you'll love
Naples's top cuisines
Must-try Naples restaurants
PIZZA • SALADS
Osteria Tulia
466 5th Ave South, Naples
|Popular items
|Classico
|$15.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
|Pizza Dough
|$2.50
Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery
1514 Immokalee Rd 117, Naples
|Popular items
|Feel the Beat
|$9.95
spinach ~ Beets ~
goat cheese crumbles
herb roasted sweet potatoes
sweet & spicy pecans
|Majestic Matthew
|$9.00
BACON ~ egg ~ cheese
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$9.00
The French
365 Fifth Ave. S, Naples
|Popular items
|BRASSERIE STEAK FRITES
|$54.00
|FRENCHY FRIED CHICKEN
|$44.00
|BEIGNETS
|$14.00
La Herradura Doble
3340 Tamiami Trail East, Naples
|Popular items
|Carnitas
|$4.00
Braised and roasted pork with our secret citrus marinade, onion, cilantro, and lime.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Marinated and grilled skirt steak with cilantro, onion, and lime.
|Green-Go
|$3.75
Ground beef, garlic, onion, shredded lettuce and queso fresco in a flash-fried flour tortilla.
Island Gypsy Cafe
292 Capri Boulevard, Naples
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger In the Isles of Capri
|$15.00
Brioche Bun/Fries
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Classic Caesar
|Mahi- Mahi Sandwich
|$16.50
Fresh Mahi-Mahi/Lettuce/Tomato/Tartar/Coleslaw/Fries
PIZZA • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD, Naples
|Popular items
|Star Carlos
|$18.90
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Chorizo Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce
|Greta
|$9.90
Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese
|Pepperoni
|$11.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
South Street Bar and Grill
1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples
|Popular items
|Chicken Pita
|$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with LTO, black olives, feta cheese & cucumbers topped with our Greek dill dressing. Served in a warm pita
|Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Fresh shaved ribeye, made Philly style on a fresh baked roll: Step #1: Wit or Witout (Without) sautéed onions Step #2: Specify cheese (Whiz, American, Mozzarella or Provolone)
|Tenders
|$13.00
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch & celery
Dorona Italian Steakhouse
2110 Tamiami Trail, Naples
|Popular items
|Sauteed Spinach
|$10.00
|Ravioli (D)
|$27.00
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples
|Popular items
|Pollo Piccata
|$22.00
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$22.00
|Lasagna al Forno
|$19.50
Bar Tulia - Mercato
9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples
|Popular items
|Garganelli
|$22.00
|Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
|Classico
|$15.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lake Park Diner
944 7th Ave N, Naples
|Popular items
|Orange Cauliflower Bowl
|$12.95
tumeric roasted cauliflower, brussels sprouts, sesame, broccoli, red bell pepper, organic brown rice, orange tamari glaze (DF, PB, Vegetarian) PEANUT ALLERGY
|Taco Salad
|$13.50
organic spring mix, organic romaine, spiced garbanzo beans, smashed avocado, heirloom tomato, Wisconsin sharp cheddar, blue corn tortilla crisps, chipoltle ranch dressing (GF, Vegetarian)
|Pimento Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
buttermilk fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon jam, organic baby arugula, provolone, grilled sourdough
Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
935 3rd Avenue North, Naples
|Popular items
|CC Tub - Medium (8 oz)*
|$5.99
|Rainbow Bagel*
|$2.49
|Sausage + Egg + Cheese
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
1996 Airport Rd S, Naples
|Popular items
|SW Chicken Salad
|$13.95
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95
|Pork Tenderloin
|$10.95
SEAFOOD
Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar
5047 Tamiami Trail East, Naples
|Popular items
|Octopus
|$28.00
|Grouper with Sides
|$29.00
|Parihuela
|$30.00
Rosedale Brick Oven
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples
|Popular items
|Mushroom Delight Pizza
|$17.95
12". A tantalizing mixture of fresh, sautéed baby portobello & white mushrooms on a white pizza, using ricotta, provolone & fresh mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
|New York 12"
|$12.95
12". Served the New York way. San Marzano tomato sauce & imported shredded mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
IL Primo Pizza & Wings
2464 Vanderbilt Beach Dr, Naples
|Popular items
|Large 14" Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
|Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
|Wings Large (40)
|$47.99
Real Seafood Co Naples
8960 Fontana Del Sol Way, Naples
|Popular items
|Coconut Crusted Fried Shrimp
|$14.95
salsa for dipping
|Grouper
|$38.95
Enjoy your Fresh Catch broiled or grilled with bleu cheese coleslaw vinaigrette & roasted winter vegetables
|Shrimp Scampi
|$23.95
sautéed with white wine, herbs, garlic butter, artichoke hearts, and sundried tomatoes
The Local Naples
5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Pan Seared Snapper
|$33.00
Fresh Snapper with Piccata Sauce
|Pot Roast
|$29.00
The Local Favorite - chuck eye roll served with oven roasted Carrots, Celery, Onion, & Potato
|Small Kale Caesar
|$8.00
Topped with Parmesan, Pumpernickel Croutons, Lemon Zest, and our house-made Motor City Caesar dressing
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Potato Egger Skillet
|$11.95
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
|Pancake Platter
|$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
|2 Slices French Toast
|$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Grappino
90 9th St. N, Naples
|Popular items
|Beet Salad - red beets, green apple, dry aged goat cheese, balsamic, apricot, candied hazelnuts
|$16.00
|Tagliatelle - long, flat ribbons
|$14.00
|Calabrese - spicy salami, tomato, mozzarella, chilis, onion
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
IL Primo Pizza & Wings
5248 Golden Gate Pky, Naples
|Popular items
|Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
|Cheese Stix (8)
|$7.99
|Bosco Stix (4)
|$8.99
Fit and Fuel Cafe
819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Avocado Topped W/ Chicken Salad & Grapes
|$13.00
|Commuter
|$9.00
|Softail
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
7385 Radio Rd., Naples
|Popular items
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Popular items
|Sunrise Benedict
|$13.25
2 Poached Eggs over Potato Pancakes & Smokehouse Bacon, Toast Side
|3 Crepes
|$8.75
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
|2 Egg Platter
|$11.75
2 AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Apple Sausage
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
|Popular items
|Roasted Baby Beets | mixed berries | parmesan panna cotta | pumpkin seed quinoa crunch | fennel pollen honey
|$20.00
|Ahi Tuna Tartare | crushed avocado | aji amarillo | sesame soy
|$26.00
|Roasted Cauliflower Salad | pomegranate | hazelnuts | cipollini | goat cheese | celery | spiced maple vinaigrette
|$18.00
SEAFOOD
Legends B&G
8955 Tamiami Trl N, Naples
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Fried Rice
|$3.00
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
The Founders Bistro
7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Inyoni Farm Greens
|$9.00
Inyoni Farms organic greens, tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette
|Beet & Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Organic Beets, Roasted walnuts and baby arugula
|Ice Cream Pint
|$6.00
Hand Made, slow churned in house.
Choose from :
Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Passion Fruit Sorbet, Tangerine Sorbet
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|3 Crepes
|$8.75
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
|Breakfast Casserole
|$12.50
3 AAEggs scrambled with Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chives, tossed with Sausage Gravy, and topped with Cheddar Jack and fresh Tomato. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.75
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
IL Primo Pizza & Wings
15275 Collier Blvd, Naples
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings (10)
|$12.99
|Cheese Stix (8)
|$7.99
|Large 14" Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
Hogfish Harry's
600 Neapolitan Way, Naples
|Popular items
|CRISPY WINGS
|$14.00
PINEAPPLE SWEET HOT/SCALLIONS/BLUE CHEESE
|BAYOU BBQ SHRIMP
|$16.00
GULF SHRIMP/ BLACKENED CITRUS BUTTER,FRENCH BAQUETTE/CHIVES
|GRILLED HOGFISH ENTREE(AVAILABLE AFTER 4)
|$31.00
COCONUT LEMONGRASS JASMINE RICE/PINEAPPLE GINGER REDUCTION/HONEY ROASTED BABY CARROTS