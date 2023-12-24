New York Pizza & Pasta Tamiami
11140 Tamiami Trail N
Naples, FL 34110
12in Pizza
- 12in Cheese$14.00
- 12in Pepperoni 239$21.00
Pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella, burrata cheese, basil, parmigiano-reggiano, mike's hot honey
- 12in Vodka FMP$21.00
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
- 12in FMP$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
- 12in FL Margherita$21.00
No sauce. Tomatoes, mozzarella, touch of fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
- 12in NYPP White$21.00
No sauce. Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, parmesan
- 12in Tony's$21.00
Alfredo, grilled chicken, bacon
- 12in Chicken Buffalo$21.00
Available grilled or fried
- 12in Chicken BBQ$21.00
Available grilled or fried
- 12in Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Available grilled or fried
- 12in Seafood Pizza$21.00
Clams, calamari, shrimp. Pomodoro or white wine sauce
- 12in Chicken Cheesesteak$21.00
No sauce. American & mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- 12in New York Cheesesteak$21.00
No sauce. American & mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- 12in Vegetable Delight$21.00
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives
- 12in Quattro Stagioni$21.00
Ham, artichokes, black olives, mushrooms
- 12in Meat Lovers$21.00
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs
- 12in Supreme$21.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives
- 12in White Arugula$21.00
No sauce. Fried eggplant, mozzarella, balsamic, lemon, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
- 12in Pizza Dough$3.00
16in Pizza
- 16in Cheese$18.00
- 16in Pepperoni 239$25.00
Pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella, burrata cheese, basil, parmigiano-reggiano, mike's hot honey
- 16in Vodka FMP$25.00
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
- 16in FMP$25.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
- 16in Margherita$25.00
No sauce. Tomatoes, mozzarella, touch of fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
- 16in NYPP White$25.00
No sauce. Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, parmesan
- 16in Tony's$25.00
Alfredo, grilled chicken, bacon
- 16in Chicken Buffalo$25.00
Available grilled or fried
- 16in Chicken BBQ$25.00
Available grilled or fried
- 16in Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Available grilled or fried
- 16in Seafood Pizza$25.00
Clams, calamari, shrimp. Pomodoro or white wine sauce
- 16in Chicken Cheesesteak$25.00
No sauce. American & mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- 16in New York Cheesesteak$25.00
No sauce. American & mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- 16in Vegetable Delight$25.00
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives
- 16in Meat Lovers$25.00
- 16in White Arugula$25.00
- 16in Supreme$25.00
- 16in Quattro Stagioni$25.00
- 16in Pizza Dough$4.00
Sicilian Style Pizza
- 12in Sicilian Deep Dish$19.00
Made to order allow 30 min
- 12in Tri Color Sicilian$20.00
Mozzarella, red sauce, vodka sauce, pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
- 12in L&B Spumoni Garden Sicilian$20.00
Mozzarella, red sauce, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
- 12in Grandma's$19.00
Thin square pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
- 16in Sicilian Deep Dish$25.00
Made to order allow 30 min
- 16in Tri Color Sicilian$26.00
Mozzarella, red sauce, vodka sauce, pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
- 16in L&B Spumoni Garden Sicilian$26.00
Mozzarella, red sauce, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
- 16in Grandma's$25.00
Thin square pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
- Cauliflower Cheese$17.00
- Cauliflower Pepperoni 239$23.00
Pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella, burrata cheese, basil, parmigiano-reggiano, mike's hot honey
- Cauliflower Vodka FMP$23.00
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
- Cauliflower FMP$23.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
- Cauliflower Margherita$23.00
No sauce. Tomatoes, mozzarella, touch of fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
- Cauliflower NYPP White$23.00
No sauce. Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, parmesan
- Cauliflower Tony's$23.00
Alfredo, grilled chicken, bacon
- Cauliflower Chicken Buffalo$23.00
Available grilled or fried
- Cauliflower Chicken BBQ$23.00
Available grilled or fried
- Cauliflower Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Available grilled or fried
- Cauliflower Seafood Pizza$23.00
Clams, calamari, shrimp. Pomodoro or white wine sauce
- Cauliflower Chicken Cheesesteak$23.00
No sauce. American & mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- Cauliflower New York Cheesesteak$23.00
No sauce. American & mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- Cauliflower Vegetable Delight$23.00
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives
- Cauliflower Quattro Stagioni$23.00
Ham, artichokes, black olives, mushrooms
- Cauliflower Meat Lovers$23.00
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs
- Cauliflower Supreme$23.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives
- Cauliflower White Arugula$23.00
No sauce. Fried eggplant, mozzarella, balsamic, lemon, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
Gluten Free Pizza
- GF Cheese$17.00
- GF Pepperoni 239$23.00
Pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella, burrata cheese, basil, parmigiano-reggiano, mike's hot honey
- GF Vodka FMP$23.00
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
- GF FMP$23.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
- GF Margherita$23.00
No sauce. Tomatoes, mozzarella, touch of fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
- GF NYPP White$23.00
No sauce. Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, parmesan
- GF Tony's$23.00
Alfredo, grilled chicken, bacon
- GF Chicken Buffalo$23.00
Available grilled or fried
- GF Chicken BBQ$23.00
Available grilled or fried
- GF Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Available grilled or fried
- GF Seafood Pizza$23.00
Clams, calamari, shrimp. Pomodoro or white wine sauce
- GF Chicken Cheesesteak$23.00
No sauce. American & mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- GF New York Cheesesteak$23.00
No sauce. American & mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms
- GF Vegetable Delight$23.00
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives
- GF Quattro Stagioni$23.00
Ham, artichokes, black olives, mushrooms
- GF Meat Lovers$23.00
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs
- GF Supreme$23.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives
- GF White Arugula$23.00
No sauce. Fried eggplant, mozzarella, balsamic, lemon, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
Appetizers
- Zuppa Di Mussels$15.00
In garlic and white wine, pomodoro or fra diavolo sauce
- Mini Rice Balls$13.00
Three fried mini rice balls stuffed with ground beef, peas, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano served with marinara sauce on side
- Bruschetta Special$13.00
Tomatoes, burrata, pesto aioli, toasted ciabatta
- Meatball Special$13.00
Two meatballs with ricotta, basil and grated Pecorino Romano served with crostini
- Mozzarella en Carrozza$14.00
Served with a side of marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
- Eggplant Rollatini$14.00
Baked lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with Italian ricotta, marinara sauce, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano and basil
- Baked Clams$15.00Out of stock
Ten stuffed fresh clams with homemade bread crumbs, garlic, white wine sauce and fresh lemons
- Chicken Wings$14.00
New York style chicken wings made with fresh homemade sauces
- Boneless Wings$10.00
New York style boneless chicken wings made with fresh homemade sauces
- Calamari Fritti$15.00
Pomodoro or fra diavolo sauce
- Grilled Octopus$17.00
Lemon, parsley, extra virgin olive oil
- Insalata Di Mare$19.00
Shrimp, calamari, octopus, extra virgin olive oil, celery
- Garlic Knots$4.00+Out of stock
Salads
- NYPP$14.00
Artisan lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, white balsamic
- Small NYPP Salad$7.00
Artisan lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, white balsamic
- Caesar$11.00
Romaine, Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Owner's Favorite$17.00
Romaine, Italian tuna fish, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, red onions, provolone, fresh squeezed lemon dressing, extra virgin olive oil
- Arugula Salad$16.00
Artichokes, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, tomatoes, lemon-herb vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
- Caprese$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, evoo, balsamic reduction
- Millionaire's Wedge$15.00
Iceberg, gorgonzola, maple glazed bacon, crispy shallots, bleu cheese dressing, white balsamic
- Lemon Artichoke Salad$15.00
Romaine, tomatoes, olives, artichoke, fresh mozzarella, lemon, evoo
- Salmon Salad$20.00
Blackened or grilled salmon. Iceberg-romaine mix, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumber, lemon herb vinaigrette
- Tortellini Meatball Soup$6.00
Our signature homemade soup
- Soup of the Day$6.00
Today's homemade soup
Famous Rolls
Pastas
- Penne Alla Vodka$19.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
- Penne Primavera$19.00
Carrots, broccoli, zucchini, red peppers, peas, white wine or pomodoro sauce
- Baked Ziti$20.00
- Bucatini Carbonara$20.00
Cream sauce, pancetta, eggs, pecorino Romano
- Mezze Rigatoni Bolognese$20.00
- Spicy Rigatoni$25.00
Spicy vodka sauce, fried chicken cutlet
- Truffle Gnocchi$23.00
Sweet onions, brown butter sauce, toasted bread crumbs
- Papa's Lasagna$22.00
- Bucatini Alla'amatriciana$24.00
Guanciale, marinara sauce, calabrian chili peppers, pecorino
- Linguine with Clams$24.00Out of stock
Littleneck and chopped baby clams. White wine, pomodoro or fra diavolo
- Frutti Di Mare$26.00
Linguine, clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, in white wine, pomodoro or fra diavolo
- Scungilli Fra Diavolo$30.00
Linguine, in white wine, pomodoro or fra diavolo
Entrees
- Nonno's Chicken Rollatini$25.00
Ham, mozzarella, white wine sauce
- Chicken Marsala$24.00
Mushroom wine sauce
- Veal Marsala$27.00Out of stock
- Chicken Piccata$24.00
Lemon caper white wine sauce
- Veal Piccata$27.00Out of stock
- Chicken Francese$24.00
White wine lemon sauce
- Veal Francese$27.00Out of stock
- Eggplant Milanese$23.00
Arugula, tomatoes, lemon, evoo, balsamic, parmigiano-reggiano
- Chicken Milanese$24.00
Arugula, tomatoes, lemon, evoo, balsamic, parmigiano-reggiano
- Veal Milanese$27.00Out of stock
- Eggplant Parmigiana$21.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
- Veal Parmigiana$27.00Out of stock
- Salmon Risotto$25.00
Broiled, pan-seared or blackened. Served with cauliflower risotto & chef's choice of seasonal vegetable
- Catch of the Day$35.00
Pan-seared or broiled. Francese, oreganata, piccata or scampi. Chef's choice of vegetables
Heros & Burgers
- 718 Sandwich$15.00
Ham, fresh mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, evoo
- Uptown$15.00
Prosciutto di parma, pesto, burrata, sun-dried tomatoes
- Godfather$15.00
Prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, balsamic, evoo
- Bensonhurst$14.00
Oven roasted Italian sausage, grilled onions & peppers
- Italiano$15.00
Ham, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, evoo
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hero$15.00
Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone, mozzarella, american or cheese whiz
- New York Cheesesteak Hero$15.00
Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone, mozzarella, american or cheese whiz
- NYPP Cheeseburger$12.00
Two wagyu blend patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries
Parm Heros
Sides
- Side of Broccoli Rabe$10.00
- Straight Fries$6.00
- Curly Fries$6.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.00
- Garlic Bread$6.00
- Cauliflower Risotto$11.00
- Chef's Mixed Vegetables$10.00
- Side of Meatballs$10.00
- Side of Sausage$10.00
- Side of Grilled Chicken$10.00
- Side Fried Chicken Cutlets$10.00
- Side of Sauce$0.75
- Specialty Sauce To Go$6.00+
Children's Menu
Dessert
Beverages
- 32 OZ Acqua Panna$7.00
32 oz
- 32 OZ San Pellegrino$7.00
32 oz
- 16 oz Coca Cola$3.50
- 16 oz Diet Coke$3.50
- 16 oz Sprite$3.50
- 16 oz Coke Zero$3.50
- 16 oz Pink Lemonade$3.50
- 16 oz Unsweet Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Sweet Tea$3.50
- 2 Liter Coke$4.00
- 2 Liter Diet Coke$4.00
- 2 Liter Sprite$4.00
- Juices$3.50
- 16 oz Gingerale$3.50
- 16 oz Club Soda$3.50
- 16 oz Fanta Orange$3.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh authentic Italian cuisine & the best NY-style pizza in SWFL!
11140 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34110