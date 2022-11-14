Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZZA BABY 9118 Strada Place

No reviews yet

9118 Strada Place

Naples, FL 34108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Say Cheese
Pepperoni ZZA
Classic Cheese ZZA

NEAPOLITAN PIZZAS (12")

12" CLASSIC MARGHERITA (V)

12" CLASSIC MARGHERITA (V)

$16.00

Hand-crushed Alta Cucina tomato sauce, basil, drizzle of EVOO, fresh mozzarella

12" Artichoke Pesto & Pesto (V)

12" Artichoke Pesto & Pesto (V)

$17.00

Sweet basil pesto, marinated artichoke hearts, grilled bell peppers, roasted garlic, house cheese blend, Parmesan

12" Chicago Combo

12" Chicago Combo

$18.00

Our tomato sauce, Italian beef, spicy sausage, house cheese blend, topped with hot giardiniera

12" Pass the Pesto, Honey

12" Pass the Pesto, Honey

$18.00

Sweet basil pesto, spicy sausage, fresh mozzarella, drizzle of honey

12" PEPPERONI & PEPPERONCINI

12" PEPPERONI & PEPPERONCINI

$17.00

Our tomato sauce, house cheese, pepperoni, pepperoncini peppers, Parmesan, oregano

12" Honey Love

12" Honey Love

$18.00

Hand-crushed Alta Cucina tomato sauce, pepperoni, hot honey, fresh mozzarella, oregano

12" BBQ Chicken & Smoked Gouda

12" BBQ Chicken & Smoked Gouda

$18.00

Sweet barbecue sauce, oven-roasted chicken breast, shaved red onion, cilantro, house cheese blend, smoked Gouda cheese

12" THE PEPE CLAM PIE

$18.00

Roasted garlic and EVOO, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, clams, with a crack of black pepper and fresh lemon

12" Betty White Arugula

12" Betty White Arugula

$19.00

Roasted garlic and EVOO, fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula, prosciutto, shaved Parmesan

Very Veggie

$17.00

House Tomato Sauce with Spinach, Balsamic Tomatoes, House Shredded Cheese, Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers, Red onions

Say Cheese

$15.00

Plain Cheese Pizza With just a sprinkle of Parmesan

DEEP DISH (14")

Classic Cheese ZZA

$28.00

All made 14” with fresh sliced mozzarella and topped with vine-ripened tomato sauce.

Sausage ZZA

$32.00

Pepperoni ZZA

$32.00

Spinach & Mushroom ZZA

$32.00

Spinach mix with garlic, basil, onion, topped with mushroom

Sausage Supreme ZZA

$35.00

Sausage, mushroom, onion, pepper

Chicago Combo ZZA

$34.00

Build Your Own

12" Neapolitan

$12.00

12" Gluten Free

$15.00

14" Deep Dish

$28.00

Mini Pan Pizza

Mini Pan Cheese

Mini Pan Cheese

$14.00

Mini Pan Pepperoni

$16.00

Mini Pan Sausage

$16.00
Mini Pan Chicago Combo

Mini Pan Chicago Combo

$17.00

Mini Pan Sausage Supreme

$18.00

Sausage, Grilled Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

Mini pan spin and mush

$18.00

Salads

Hail Caesar

$10.00

Chicken Chopped

$15.00

It's Greek To Me

$12.00

Be Grapeful

$14.00

Spinach salad

$14.00

Wedge salad

$14.00

Garden salad

$8.00

Pasta

Tuscan shrimp and chicken

$18.00

Penne Rossa

$18.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$18.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Buffalo chicken Mac and cheese

$19.00

Shareables

Artichoke / Spin Dip

$12.00

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Calimari

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Baked Meatballs

$14.00

Antipasto Board

$18.00

Side of Fries

$3.95

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.99

Crispy Chicken Wings

$14.00

Fried mozzarella brick

$12.00

Baby Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Crispy Skin on French Fries Loaded with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Bacon Bits, Scallions, Sour Cream

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Ice Tea

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Water

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Redbull

$6.00

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ice Tea/ Lemonade

$3.50

S.Pellegrino- Sparkling Water

$4.99

Liquor

Kleo's

$10.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Sour Apple

$10.00

Watermelon

$10.00

Ameretto

$8.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.50

Cocktails

Dirty CEO

$17.00

Cherrywood Smoked Old Fashioned

$14.00

ZZA Old Fashioned

$14.00

TK's Mai Tai

$14.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Mercado Cosmo

$14.00

Ranch Water

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Spicy Pineapple Mule

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Frozen Skinny Margarita

$15.00

Frozen Blueberry Margerita

$15.00

Posh Mama Prosecco Slushy

$15.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$15.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

White Russian

$9.50

Sex on the Beach

$12.50

Car Bomb

$8.50

Green Tea

$10.00

Draft Beer

Yuengling

$6.00

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Ft Meyers Brewing

$6.00

Palm City Hazify

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$7.00Out of stock

Tank Brewing

$4.00

Bone Hook Surfer

$4.00

Peroni Draft

$7.00

Stella

$8.00

Bone Hook High Tide

$4.00

Bottle Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$6.00

White Claw

$7.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$7.50

Miller Lite Bottles

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Tecate

$4.00

Peroni Bottle

$7.00

Bud light

$6.00

Mich ultra

$6.00

Stella

$8.00

White Wine

Flat Rock Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Lindeman's Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

August Kessler Reisling

$12.00+

Flat Rock Chardonnay

$8.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$15.00

Vie Vite Cotes Rose

$10.00+

Bisol Jeio Prosecco

$13.00+

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$5.00

Kendell Jackson Chardonnay

$5.00

BTL House Pinot Grg

$22.00

BTL Pinot Grg Santa Mar

$26.00

BTL Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay Sonoma

$60.00

BTL Kesseler Riesling

$40.00

BTL House Chardney

$22.00

BTL Vievite Rose

$60.00

BTL Prosecco Split

$30.00

Red Wine

Phelps Creek Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Piatttelli Malbec

$12.00+

Flat Rock Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Oberon Cabernet

$16.00+

Flat Rock Merlot

$8.00+

E. Guigal CDR Red Blend

$12.00+

Lindmans Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Lindman Red Blend

$8.00

BTL Portlandia

$40.00

BTL Piattelli Malbec

$40.00

BTL Oberon Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Cotes Du Rhone

$48.00

Spakling Wine

Zonin Prosecco

$13.00+

BLM Mimosas Refill

GLS Zonin Presecco

$13.00

BTL Zonin Prosecco

$45.00

Vodka

Tito's

$9.50

Stoli

$9.50

Stoli Raspberry

$9.50

Stoli Citrus

$9.50

Stoli Elit

$12.50

Stoli Vanilla

$9.50

Grey Goose

$14.00

Kettle One

$12.50

Absolut

$10.50

House Vodka

$7.50

Absolut Citron

$10.50

Rum

Bacardi

$9.50

Captain Morgan

$9.50

House Rum

$7.50

Myers Dark Rum

$11.50

Malibu

$9.50

Gin

Bombay

$10.50

Tanquary

$9.50

House Gin

$8.50

Hendricks

$10.50

Tequila

House Tequila

$7.50

Tanteo

$11.00

Milagro

$11.50

Herradura Repo

$12.50

Herradura Anjeo

$15.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

1800 Anejo

$50.00

Corazon

$12.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Redwood Empire

$15.00

Balvenie Scotch 12 Yr

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Monkey Shoulder

$10.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jim Beam

$9.50

Glenfiddich Scotch

$14.00

Fireball

$9.50

Jameson

$9.50

Makers Mark

$15.00

Crown

$10.50

Johnny Walker Red

$9.50

Johnny Walker Black

$14.50

Kids Dinner

Kids Pasta With Butter Sauce

$8.00

Kids spaghetti meatball

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta With Red Sauce

$8.00

Dessert

S'Mores Calzone

$8.00

Beignet

$8.00

Skillet Cookie

$12.00

Canoli

$9.00

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

HandHelds

Big Kahuna Tuna

$12.00

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Club Med Veggie

$14.00

Italian Grinder

$14.00

Italian Beef

$14.00

ZZAmboli Sandwich

$14.00

CheeseBurger Hoagie

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Club

$15.00

Meatball hero

$15.00

Smash Burgers

Crispy onion smash

$15.00

BBQ Bacon smash

$16.00

Sunny Smash

$16.00

Pizza Smash

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

From the teams that created Bar Louie & Billy Bricks, ZZA BABY brings a menu centered on Neapolitan & Chicago inspired pizzas prepared with fresh local ingredients, pastas, salads, sandwiches, craft beers and original cocktails.

Location

9118 Strada Place, Naples, FL 34108

Directions

