Irish Times Bar & Grill 8939 Tamiami Trail N

No reviews yet

8939 Tamiami Trail N

Naples, FL 34108

Order Again

Appetizers (Dinner)

Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Served with Chef Annie’s Brown Bread Please ask your server for the Soup of the Day

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Chives, topped with Donnelly Irish bacon

Irish Style Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Juicy shrimp, tossed in marie rose sauce

Smoked Irish Salmon

$18.00

Hardboiled egg, capers, gherkin mayo, Chef Annie’s brown bread

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Hot, BBQ or naked, served with cashel blue cheese, celery and carrots

Dozen Raw Oysters

$35.00

Chefs’ daily selection, served with mignonette sauce

Half Dozen Raw Oysters

$18.00

Chefs’ daily selection, served with mignonette sauce

Tri Color Platter

$23.00

2 sausage rolls, 2 salmon crab cake, 6 chicken wings

Irish Times Curry Chips

$12.00

Hand cut chips, smothered with Irish curry sauce

Oysters & Guinness

$15.00

3 oysters served with a pint of Guinness

Chargrilled Veggie Flatbread

$16.00

Sautéed mushroom, red onion, brie, pesto, watercress

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$19.00

Spicy buffalo chicken, tomato, onion, arugula

Salad (Dinner)

Avocado Chicken Salad

$16.00

Avocado, chicken salad, and grapes on a bed of mixed greens

Baby Gem Ceaser

$15.00

Parmesan focaccia croutons, crispy pancetta, Irish times Caesar dressing Add Chicken 8 Salmon 9 shrimp 9

Watermelon & Macadamia Salad

$16.00

Burgers (Dinner)

Dublin Burger

$18.00

8oz angus beef, Dubliner cheddar cheese, white onion, lettuce, tomato Served with hand cut chips or side salad

The Fighting Irish Burger

$19.00

8oz angus beef, pepper jack cheese, sauteed red onion, jalapeno, Irish bacon jam Served with hand cut chips or side salad

Vegetarian Burger

$16.00

Served lettuce, tomato, onion, and side salad or hand-cut chips

Entree (Dinner)

Irish Stew

$27.00

Diced lamb, carrots, onions in a rich broth, topped with mash

Sherpherds Pie

$26.00

Braised beef, carrots, peas in a rich gravy, mashed potatoes & Irish cheddar cheese

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$26.00

Silverside of Corned beef, leafy green cabbage, served with parsley sauce

Bangers & Mash

$24.00

Donnelly’s Irish sausage, Mash, caramelized onion, smothered in gravy

Chicken Curry

$25.00

Diced chicken, onion, pineapple, in a rich curry sauce, served with hand cut chips and basmati rice

Pan Seared Salmon Darne

$28.00

Kerry gold cucumber sauce, served with mash and veg of the day

Fish & Chips

$27.00

Harp beer batter Cod, hand cut chips, mushy peas, tartar sauce & coleslaw

Sides (Dinner)

Mash

$7.00

Handcut Chips (Fries)

$7.00

Chefs Veg Of The Day

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Basmati Rice

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Kids Corner (Dinner)

Kids Shepherds Pie

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pasta

$12.00

Chicken Salad Bed Of Greens

$12.00

Dessert (Dinner)

Meringue Roulade

$12.00

Banofee

$12.00

White chocolate and raspberry cheesecake

$12.00

Appetizers (Lunch)

Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Served with Chef Annie’s Brown Bread Please ask your server for the Soup of the Day

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Irish Times Curry Chips

$12.00

Hand cut chips, smothered with Irish curry sauce

Chargrilled Veggie Flatbread

$16.00

Sautéed mushroom, red onion, brie, pesto, watercress

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$19.00

Spicy buffalo chicken, tomato, onion, arugula

Salad (Lunch)

Avocado Chicken Salad

$16.00

Avocado, chicken salad, and grapes on a bed of mixed greens

Baby Gem Ceaser

$15.00

Parmesan focaccia croutons, crispy pancetta, Irish times Caesar dressing Add Chicken 8 Salmon 9 shrimp 9

Watermelon & Macadamia Salad

$16.00

Burgers (Lunch)

Dublin Burger

$18.00

8oz angus beef, Dubliner cheddar cheese, white onion, lettuce, tomato Served with hand cut chips or side salad

The Fighting Irish

$19.00

Vegetarian Burger

$16.00

Served lettuce, tomato, onion, and side salad or hand-cut chips

Sandwiches (Lunch)

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Juicy, tender prime rib, sauteed onion, grilled mushroom, Swiss cheese, au jus, crispy roll

Chicken Sando

$16.00

Chicken salad, Spring onion, red grapes, pineapple mayo on a Buttery croissant

Tuna Crossant

$15.00

Tossed with celery bites, shallot, cucumber, lime mayo

Double Decker Club

$17.00

Piled high with Irish bacon, turkey, ham, greens, tomato, and Annie’s green mayo

Salmon & Rocket

$16.00

Darne salmon tossed in lemon mayo with capers

Kids Corner (Lunch)

Kids Shepherds Pie

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pasta

$12.00

Chicken Salad Bed Of Greens

$12.00

Dessert (Lunch)

White chocolate & Raspberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Meringue Roulade

$12.00

Banofee

$12.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

Minke Irish Vodka

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Absolut Citron

$8.00+

Well Gin

$7.00+

Bombay dry

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Rivi Gin

$7.00+

Glendalough Wild Botanical

$8.00+

Glendalough Rose Gin

$10.00+

Well Rum

$7.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Gosling's

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Well Tequila

$7.00+

Cuervo Silver

$7.00+

Cuervo Gold

$8.00+

Hornitos Black Barrel

$9.00+

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jameson Cask

$9.00

Jameson Copper Croze

$13.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jameson 18YR

$35.00

Paddy

$8.00

Powers

$8.00

Powers John Lane

$12.00

Red Breast 12YR

$15.00

Red Breast 15YR

$25.00

Red Breast 21YR

$40.00

Teeling Single Grain

$9.00

Teeling Single Malt

$10.00

Teeling Small Batch

$8.00

Green Spot

$15.00

Yellow Spot

$25.00

Blue Spot

$14.00

Red Spot

$24.00

Slaine

$8.00

Tullamore dew

$8.00

Clonakilty Double Oak

$9.00

Clonakilty Port Cask

$10.00

Clonakilty Cognac Finish

$10.00

Clonakilty Manifest Distilling & Bold City Brewing

$10.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Bushmills Red

$8.00

Bushmills 10YR

$12.00

Bushmills 16YR

$25.00

Bushmills 21YR

$45.00

Sexton Single Malt

$9.00

Glendalough Double Barrel

$8.00

Glendalough Pot Still

$9.00

Middleton Very Rear

$35.00

Middleton Barry Croc

$42.00

Middleton Dair Ghael

$50.00

Well Scotch

$7.00+

Dewars White Label

$9.00+

Glenlivet 12YR

$15.00

Glenlivet 15YR

$24.00

Glenfiddich 12YR

$15.00

Glenfiddich 15YR

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Johnny Walker Green

$14.00

Johnny Walker Double Black

$10.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$60.00

Macallan 12YR

$16.00

Macallan 15YR

$30.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey 81

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Jim Beam Rye

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Cocktails

Frozen Irish Coffee

$13.00

Irish Strawberry Lemonade

$13.00

Frozen Creamsicle

$13.00

Cold Brew Martini

$14.00

Wild Fruits

$13.00

Pasion Fruit Martini

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Black Barrel Margarita

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Beer

Guinness Draft

$8.00

Harp Draft

$7.00

Smithwicks Draft

$7.00

Kilkenny Draft

$7.00

Irish Times Ale Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Coors Light Draft

$5.00

Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

High Five Draft

$7.00

Hazify IPA Draft

$7.00

Magners Original Draft

$7.00

Magners Pear Draft

$7.00

Stella Artois Draft

$7.00

Kona Big Wave Draft

$7.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$6.00

South Beach Orange Mimosa Draft

$7.00

Local Larger Draft

$7.00

Blast Southernmost Draft

$7.00

Bud BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Corona Light BTL

$6.00

Miller Light BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 BTL

$6.00

Guinness 0.0 BTL

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple BTL

$7.00

High Noon Peach BTL

$7.00

High Noon Grapefruit BTL

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon BTL

$7.00

Wine

Maso Canali | pinot grigio (Italy)

$11.00+

Talbot | chardonnay (California)

$11.00+

Whitehaven | sauvignon blanc (New Zealand)

$12.00+

Clay Shannon | sauvignon blanc (California)

$11.00+

Starling Castle | riesling (Germany)

$10.00+

Fleur De Mer| rose (France)

$11.00+

Lamarca | prosecco (Italy)

$9.00

Clay Shannon | cabernet sauvignon (California)

$12.00+

MacMurray | pinot noir (California)

$11.00+

Argiano | super Tuscan (Italy)

$13.00+

Dona Paula | “estate” malbec (Argentina)

$11.00+

Broken Earth | merlot (California)

$10.00+

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Grgich hills | napa chardonnay (California

$90.00

Jermann | pinot grigio (Italy)

$54.00

Louis M. Martini | napa cabernet sauvignon (California)

$90.00

Manzanos | gran reserve tempranillo (Spain)

$58.00

Orin Swift, 8 years in the dessert | red blend (California)

$95.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Syrah

$8.00

Pino Grigo

$8.00

Chardonny

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Syrah Rose

$9.00

White Zinfandel

$9.00

Moet & Chandon

$14.00

NA Beverages

Barrys Irish Iced Tea

$4.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seagrams Tonic

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Lipton

$3.00

Stash – Chamomile

$3.00

Stash – Orange spice

$3.00

Stash – Peppermint

$3.00

Joffrey’s Private Reserve Coffee

$3.00

Joffrey’s Private Reserve Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Draft Beer HH

Irish Times Ale Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Coors Light Draft

$5.00

Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

Cocktails HH

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Well Rum

$7.00+

Well Tequila

$7.00+

Well Gin

$7.00+

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Wine HH

Cabernet

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Pino Grigo

$7.00

Bites HH

HH Curry Chips

$6.00

HH Chicken Wings

$8.00

HH Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Chargrilled Veggie Flatbread

$10.00

Sautéed mushroom, red onion, brie, pesto, watercress

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Spicy buffalo chicken, tomato, onion, arugula

Late Night

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Hot, BBQ or naked, served with cashel blue cheese, celery and carrots

Irish Times Curry Chips

$12.00

Hand cut chips, smothered with Irish curry sauce

Tri Color Platter

$23.00

2 sausage rolls, 2 salmon crab cake, 6 chicken wings

Chargrilled Veggie Flatbread

$16.00

Sautéed mushroom, red onion, brie, pesto, watercress

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$19.00

Spicy buffalo chicken, tomato, onion, arugula

The Fighting Irish Burger

$19.00

8oz angus beef, pepper jack cheese, sauteed red onion, jalapeno, Irish bacon jam Served with hand cut chips or side salad

Vegetarian Burger

$16.00

Served lettuce, tomato, onion, and side salad or hand-cut chips

Dublin Burger

$18.00

8oz angus beef, Dubliner cheddar cheese, white onion, lettuce, tomato Served with hand cut chips or side salad

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern Irish American pub fare with craft cocktails and lengthy draft beer selection

Website

Location

8939 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34108

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

