Irish Times Bar & Grill
8939 Tamiami Trail N
Naples, FL 34108
Appetizers (Dinner)
Soup Of The Day
Served with Chef Annie’s Brown Bread Please ask your server for the Soup of the Day
Deviled Eggs
Chives, topped with Donnelly Irish bacon
Irish Style Shrimp Cocktail
Juicy shrimp, tossed in marie rose sauce
Smoked Irish Salmon
Hardboiled egg, capers, gherkin mayo, Chef Annie’s brown bread
Chicken Wings
Hot, BBQ or naked, served with cashel blue cheese, celery and carrots
Dozen Raw Oysters
Chefs’ daily selection, served with mignonette sauce
Half Dozen Raw Oysters
Chefs’ daily selection, served with mignonette sauce
Tri Color Platter
2 sausage rolls, 2 salmon crab cake, 6 chicken wings
Irish Times Curry Chips
Hand cut chips, smothered with Irish curry sauce
Oysters & Guinness
3 oysters served with a pint of Guinness
Chargrilled Veggie Flatbread
Sautéed mushroom, red onion, brie, pesto, watercress
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Spicy buffalo chicken, tomato, onion, arugula
Salad (Dinner)
Burgers (Dinner)
Dublin Burger
8oz angus beef, Dubliner cheddar cheese, white onion, lettuce, tomato Served with hand cut chips or side salad
The Fighting Irish Burger
8oz angus beef, pepper jack cheese, sauteed red onion, jalapeno, Irish bacon jam Served with hand cut chips or side salad
Vegetarian Burger
Served lettuce, tomato, onion, and side salad or hand-cut chips
Entree (Dinner)
Irish Stew
Diced lamb, carrots, onions in a rich broth, topped with mash
Sherpherds Pie
Braised beef, carrots, peas in a rich gravy, mashed potatoes & Irish cheddar cheese
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Silverside of Corned beef, leafy green cabbage, served with parsley sauce
Bangers & Mash
Donnelly’s Irish sausage, Mash, caramelized onion, smothered in gravy
Chicken Curry
Diced chicken, onion, pineapple, in a rich curry sauce, served with hand cut chips and basmati rice
Pan Seared Salmon Darne
Kerry gold cucumber sauce, served with mash and veg of the day
Fish & Chips
Harp beer batter Cod, hand cut chips, mushy peas, tartar sauce & coleslaw
Sides (Dinner)
Kids Corner (Dinner)
Appetizers (Lunch)
Salad (Lunch)
Burgers (Lunch)
Sandwiches (Lunch)
Prime Rib Sandwich
Juicy, tender prime rib, sauteed onion, grilled mushroom, Swiss cheese, au jus, crispy roll
Chicken Sando
Chicken salad, Spring onion, red grapes, pineapple mayo on a Buttery croissant
Tuna Crossant
Tossed with celery bites, shallot, cucumber, lime mayo
Double Decker Club
Piled high with Irish bacon, turkey, ham, greens, tomato, and Annie’s green mayo
Salmon & Rocket
Darne salmon tossed in lemon mayo with capers
Kids Corner (Lunch)
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Vanilla
Minke Irish Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Absolut Citron
Well Gin
Bombay dry
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Hendricks
Rivi Gin
Glendalough Wild Botanical
Glendalough Rose Gin
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Gosling's
Malibu
Well Tequila
Cuervo Silver
Cuervo Gold
Hornitos Black Barrel
Well Whiskey
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Cask
Jameson Copper Croze
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Orange
Jameson 18YR
Paddy
Powers
Powers John Lane
Red Breast 12YR
Red Breast 15YR
Red Breast 21YR
Teeling Single Grain
Teeling Single Malt
Teeling Small Batch
Green Spot
Yellow Spot
Blue Spot
Red Spot
Slaine
Tullamore dew
Clonakilty Double Oak
Clonakilty Port Cask
Clonakilty Cognac Finish
Clonakilty Manifest Distilling & Bold City Brewing
Bushmills
Bushmills Red
Bushmills 10YR
Bushmills 16YR
Bushmills 21YR
Sexton Single Malt
Glendalough Double Barrel
Glendalough Pot Still
Middleton Very Rear
Middleton Barry Croc
Middleton Dair Ghael
Well Scotch
Dewars White Label
Glenlivet 12YR
Glenlivet 15YR
Glenfiddich 12YR
Glenfiddich 15YR
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnny Walker Green
Johnny Walker Double Black
Johnny Walker Blue
Macallan 12YR
Macallan 15YR
Bulliet
Jim Beam
Southern Comfort
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey 81
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Buffalo Trace
Four Roses
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Hennessy
Grand Marnier
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Baileys Irish Cream
Jim Beam Rye
Bulleit Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Cocktails
Beer
Guinness Draft
Harp Draft
Smithwicks Draft
Kilkenny Draft
Irish Times Ale Draft
Miller Lite Draft
Coors Light Draft
Yuengling Draft
Blue Moon Draft
High Five Draft
Hazify IPA Draft
Magners Original Draft
Magners Pear Draft
Stella Artois Draft
Kona Big Wave Draft
Mich Ultra Draft
South Beach Orange Mimosa Draft
Local Larger Draft
Blast Southernmost Draft
Bud BTL
Bud Light BTL
Corona BTL
Corona Light BTL
Miller Light BTL
Coors Light BTL
Heineken BTL
Heineken 0.0 BTL
Guinness 0.0 BTL
White Claw Mango
White Claw Black Cherry
High Noon Pineapple BTL
High Noon Peach BTL
High Noon Grapefruit BTL
High Noon Watermelon BTL
Wine
Maso Canali | pinot grigio (Italy)
Talbot | chardonnay (California)
Whitehaven | sauvignon blanc (New Zealand)
Clay Shannon | sauvignon blanc (California)
Starling Castle | riesling (Germany)
Fleur De Mer| rose (France)
Lamarca | prosecco (Italy)
Clay Shannon | cabernet sauvignon (California)
MacMurray | pinot noir (California)
Argiano | super Tuscan (Italy)
Dona Paula | “estate” malbec (Argentina)
Broken Earth | merlot (California)
House Cabernet Sauvignon
House Pinot Grigio
Grgich hills | napa chardonnay (California
Jermann | pinot grigio (Italy)
Louis M. Martini | napa cabernet sauvignon (California)
Manzanos | gran reserve tempranillo (Spain)
Orin Swift, 8 years in the dessert | red blend (California)
Cabernet
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Syrah
Pino Grigo
Chardonny
Sauvignon Blanc
Riesling
Syrah Rose
White Zinfandel
Moet & Chandon
NA Beverages
Barrys Irish Iced Tea
Coca Cola
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Minute Maid Lemonade
Seagrams Ginger Ale
Seagrams Tonic
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Lipton
Stash – Chamomile
Stash – Orange spice
Stash – Peppermint
Joffrey’s Private Reserve Coffee
Joffrey’s Private Reserve Decaf Coffee
Draft Beer HH
Bites HH
Late Night
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Modern Irish American pub fare with craft cocktails and lengthy draft beer selection
8939 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34108