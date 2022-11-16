Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr Tequila- Immokalee

review star

No reviews yet

2700 Immokalee Rd

Naples, FL 34110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchilada
Cheese Dip
Chicken Tortilla Soup

Appetizers

Special Nachos

$14.75

With beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Santa Fe

$15.99

With steak, grilled chicken, or pastor (pork), black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos

Nachos

$11.75

With your choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese

Fajitas Nachos

$15.99

With steak or chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes

Papa Nachos

$16.99

French fries, cheese dip, black beans, steak, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Nachos

$16.50

With onions and tomatoes

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.25

Queso Fundido

$9.50

Melted cheese with grilled chorizo (pork sausage), jalapenos and tortillas

10 Wings

$14.99

Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki

20 Wings

$26.99

Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki

Cheese Dip

$5.99+

Guacamole Dip

$6.50+

Guacamolazo

$12.99

Fresh guacamole with queso fresco

Sample Platter

$15.99

Cheese nachos, three chicken wings, cheese quesadilla, beef flauta, chicken chimichanga, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Soups & Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Taco Salad

$13.99

Crispy flour shell with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.75+

Served with rice, acocado, pico de gallo and tortilla chips

Guacamole Salad

$9.75

Guacamole with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes

Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled salmon or shrimp served over lettuce, tomato, onions, shredded cheese, avocado and ranch on the side

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Shrimp (6)

$9.50

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled Steak

$10.50

Chorizo

$4.50

Low Cal Specials

Pechuga Mr. Tequila

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast served with grilled onions and seasonal vegetables

Steak al Carbon

$18.99

Grilled steak served with lettuce, tomatoes and seasonal vegetables

House Specials

Bistec Mr. Tequila

$20.99

Tender steak marinated in our very own green sauceon a sizzling hot comal. Served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, lettuce and sour cream

Burritos a la Roqueta

$17.75

Two rolled flour tortillas filled with carnitas (pork), green sauce, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and rice

Chicken & Shrimp

$20.75

Chicken breast and shrimp wth melted cheese on top. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

Cochinita Pibil

$18.75

Tender pork served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese dip, green salsa and tortillas

El Azteca

$20.99

Chicken breast, steak and shrimp topped with mushrooms, pineapple, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

El Cazuelon

$19.50

Chicken breast, steak and chorizo (pork sausage) served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese sauce and tortillas

Molcajete

$28.99

Smoked pork chop, steak, chicken, shrimp, potatoes and onion covered with green sauce and cheese. Topped with cactus and bacon-wrapped jalapeno. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas

Pollo Loco

$18.50

Grilled chicken with onions, mushrooms, pineapple and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

Quesabirrias

$17.99

T-Bone Mr. Tequila

$30.99

Rice, beans, Mexican cactus (nopal), pico de gallo, guacamole, onions, stuffed jalapenos with cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with tortillas

T-Bone Steak

$30.99

Topped with shrimp and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Tacos al Carbon

$18.99

Three corn tacos with grilled steak, chicken or pastor (pork), served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and queso fresco

Tacos Dinner

$17.50

Three tacos: steak, carnitas (pork), pastor (pork), chorizo (pork sausage), chicken or barbacoa, served with sauce, cilantro and onions with rice and beans

Tacos Michoacanos

$17.50

Four flour tortillas filled with you choice of chicken, steak, carnitas (pork) or pastor (pork). Topped with cilantro, onions and cheese. Served with hot sauce on the side

Cowboy Steak

$30.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.75

Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$19.75

Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Combo Fajitas

$20.99

Both steak and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Carnitas Fajitas

$19.75

Shredded pork cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Shrimp

$22.50

Grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Texanas

$22.50

Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Mr. Tequila

$23.50+

Chicken, steak, pork, shrimp and chorizo (pork sausage) cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Parrillada

$23.50+

Chicken, steak, pork, shrimp, grilled onion, chile toreado and grilled cactus

Seafood

Caldo de Mariscos

$23.50

Shrimp, fish, crab legs, octopus, mussels, chopped carrots, potatoes, celery, rice and bread

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Grilled shrimp and onions sauteed in spice sauce, served with pico de gallo, beans, rice and tortillas

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.50

Fresh shrimp sauteed with garlic glakes, cooked to perfection. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado and tortillas

Camarones Mr. Tequila

$19.99

Shrimp cooked with onions and tomato, with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce and tortillas

El Cancun

$20.99

Grilled salmon and shrimp with mushrooms, tomatoes, pineapple, pico de gallo, guacamole and rice

Fish Veracruz

$18.50

Grilled tilapia fillet with grilled mushrooms, pineapple and tomato. Served with rice and pico de gallo

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$18.99

Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, fresh jalapeno and avocado, mixed together in an outstanding shrimp sauce

Mojarra Frita

$18.99

Whole tilapia fried and served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, tortillas and guacamole

Pina Cancun

$22.75

Shrimp, salmon, onions, pineapple, mushrooms, tomato and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

$18.75

Three shrimp tacos, served with pico de gallo, cheese, rice and beans

Tacos Pescado

$17.75

Three fish tacos, served with pico de gallo, cheese, rice and beans

Tostada de Camaron

$7.50

Shrimp served with mayonnaise, pico de gallo and avocado

Special Dinner

Burrito Grande

$16.75

Steak, chicken or pastor (pork) burrito with rice, beans, gucamole, sour crea, pico de gallo, topped with cheese and green sauce

Burrito Mexicanos

$17.99

Two burritos filled with steak or chicken, with beans inside, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese dip, salsa and sour cream

Burrito Texano

$18.99

Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, cheese sauce, pco de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, green sauce, rice and beans

Carne Asada

$19.75

Tender steak with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, gucamole and tortillas

Carne Ranchera

$19.99

Tender steak grilled with onions, muchrooms, beans, rice, gucamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Carnitas Dinner

$18.99

Fried pork served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Chiles Poblanos

$17.99

Two stuffed poblanos peppers, sreved with a choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans and trotillas

Chori-Pollo Shrimp

$19.99

Grilled shrimp with chorizo (pork sausage) and chicken served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese and flour tortillas

Flautas De