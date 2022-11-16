Mr Tequila- Immokalee
2700 Immokalee Rd
Naples, FL 34110
Popular Items
Appetizers
Special Nachos
With beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Nachos Santa Fe
With steak, grilled chicken, or pastor (pork), black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos
Nachos
With your choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese
Fajitas Nachos
With steak or chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes
Papa Nachos
French fries, cheese dip, black beans, steak, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Nachos
With onions and tomatoes
Jalapeno Poppers
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese with grilled chorizo (pork sausage), jalapenos and tortillas
10 Wings
Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki
20 Wings
Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Guacamolazo
Fresh guacamole with queso fresco
Sample Platter
Cheese nachos, three chicken wings, cheese quesadilla, beef flauta, chicken chimichanga, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Soups & Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Served with rice, acocado, pico de gallo and tortilla chips
Guacamole Salad
Guacamole with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
Shrimp Salad
Grilled salmon or shrimp served over lettuce, tomato, onions, shredded cheese, avocado and ranch on the side
Salmon Salad
Shrimp (6)
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Chorizo
Low Cal Specials
House Specials
Bistec Mr. Tequila
Tender steak marinated in our very own green sauceon a sizzling hot comal. Served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, lettuce and sour cream
Burritos a la Roqueta
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with carnitas (pork), green sauce, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and rice
Chicken & Shrimp
Chicken breast and shrimp wth melted cheese on top. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
Cochinita Pibil
Tender pork served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese dip, green salsa and tortillas
El Azteca
Chicken breast, steak and shrimp topped with mushrooms, pineapple, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
El Cazuelon
Chicken breast, steak and chorizo (pork sausage) served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese sauce and tortillas
Molcajete
Smoked pork chop, steak, chicken, shrimp, potatoes and onion covered with green sauce and cheese. Topped with cactus and bacon-wrapped jalapeno. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken with onions, mushrooms, pineapple and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
Quesabirrias
T-Bone Mr. Tequila
Rice, beans, Mexican cactus (nopal), pico de gallo, guacamole, onions, stuffed jalapenos with cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with tortillas
T-Bone Steak
Topped with shrimp and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
Tacos al Carbon
Three corn tacos with grilled steak, chicken or pastor (pork), served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and queso fresco
Tacos Dinner
Three tacos: steak, carnitas (pork), pastor (pork), chorizo (pork sausage), chicken or barbacoa, served with sauce, cilantro and onions with rice and beans
Tacos Michoacanos
Four flour tortillas filled with you choice of chicken, steak, carnitas (pork) or pastor (pork). Topped with cilantro, onions and cheese. Served with hot sauce on the side
Cowboy Steak
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Combo Fajitas
Both steak and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Carnitas Fajitas
Shredded pork cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Texanas
Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Mr. Tequila
Chicken, steak, pork, shrimp and chorizo (pork sausage) cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Parrillada
Chicken, steak, pork, shrimp, grilled onion, chile toreado and grilled cactus
Seafood
Caldo de Mariscos
Shrimp, fish, crab legs, octopus, mussels, chopped carrots, potatoes, celery, rice and bread
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp and onions sauteed in spice sauce, served with pico de gallo, beans, rice and tortillas
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Fresh shrimp sauteed with garlic glakes, cooked to perfection. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado and tortillas
Camarones Mr. Tequila
Shrimp cooked with onions and tomato, with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce and tortillas
El Cancun
Grilled salmon and shrimp with mushrooms, tomatoes, pineapple, pico de gallo, guacamole and rice
Fish Veracruz
Grilled tilapia fillet with grilled mushrooms, pineapple and tomato. Served with rice and pico de gallo
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, fresh jalapeno and avocado, mixed together in an outstanding shrimp sauce
Mojarra Frita
Whole tilapia fried and served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, tortillas and guacamole
Pina Cancun
Shrimp, salmon, onions, pineapple, mushrooms, tomato and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Shrimp Tacos
Three shrimp tacos, served with pico de gallo, cheese, rice and beans
Tacos Pescado
Three fish tacos, served with pico de gallo, cheese, rice and beans
Tostada de Camaron
Shrimp served with mayonnaise, pico de gallo and avocado
Special Dinner
Burrito Grande
Steak, chicken or pastor (pork) burrito with rice, beans, gucamole, sour crea, pico de gallo, topped with cheese and green sauce
Burrito Mexicanos
Two burritos filled with steak or chicken, with beans inside, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese dip, salsa and sour cream
Burrito Texano
Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, cheese sauce, pco de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, green sauce, rice and beans
Carne Asada
Tender steak with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, gucamole and tortillas
Carne Ranchera
Tender steak grilled with onions, muchrooms, beans, rice, gucamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Carnitas Dinner
Fried pork served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Chiles Poblanos
Two stuffed poblanos peppers, sreved with a choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans and trotillas
Chori-Pollo Shrimp
Grilled shrimp with chorizo (pork sausage) and chicken served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese and flour tortillas