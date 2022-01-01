Naples sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Naples

Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lake Park Diner

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Brussels$4.95
(DF, PB, Vegetarian)
California Panini$14.95
organic rotisserie chicken, wisconsin sharp cheddar, provolone, applewood bacon, smashed avocado, crushed blue corn tortillas, organic baby arugula, roma tomato, sriracha aioli, grilled sourdough
Brussels Pomegranate Salad$13.50
shaved brussels sprouts, chopped kale, fuji apple, pomegranate seeds, roasted peanuts, toasted chia seeds, lemon vinaigrette (GF, DF, PB, Vegetarian)
More about Lake Park Diner
Brooklyn Dough with a Hole image

 

Brooklyn Dough with a Hole

935 3rd Avenue North, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Bagel*$2.49
Egg Everything*$2.49
Cinnamon Raisin*$2.49
More about Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
Skillets image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Denver Skillet$12.95
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet$13.95
2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Fruit Pancakes$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
More about Skillets
Fit and Fuel Cafe image

 

Fit and Fuel Cafe

819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Criterium$9.00
Avocado Topped W/ Chicken Salad & Grapes$13.00
Softail$12.00
More about Fit and Fuel Cafe
Skillets image

 

Skillets

4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Denver Skillet$12.95
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Egg Sandwich$8.95
Toasted or Grilled, 3 Cheeses, Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Scrambled Eggs or Egg Whites only.
Potato Egger Skillet$11.95
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
More about Skillets
Skillets image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

Avg 4.4 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$12.75
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
Whole Hog Burrito$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
3 Crepes$8.75
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
More about Skillets
Skillets image

 

Skillets

5625 Strand Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Egger Skillet$11.95
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
2 Eggs Works$9.25
AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Denver Skillet$12.95
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
More about Skillets
Skillets image

 

Skillets

7711 Stock Plaza, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Bacon$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
Bacon Cheese Omelet$12.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs with Smokehouse Bacon, Cheddar, Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Fruit Pancake Platter$14.75
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
More about Skillets

