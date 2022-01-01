Naples American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Naples

Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lake Park Diner

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Brussels$4.95
(DF, PB, Vegetarian)
California Panini$14.95
organic rotisserie chicken, wisconsin sharp cheddar, provolone, applewood bacon, smashed avocado, crushed blue corn tortillas, organic baby arugula, roma tomato, sriracha aioli, grilled sourdough
Brussels Pomegranate Salad$13.50
shaved brussels sprouts, chopped kale, fuji apple, pomegranate seeds, roasted peanuts, toasted chia seeds, lemon vinaigrette (GF, DF, PB, Vegetarian)
More about Lake Park Diner
Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille

1996 Airport Rd S, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SW Chicken Salad$13.95
Fish & Chips$19.95
Pork Tenderloin$10.95
More about Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
The Local Naples image

 

The Local Naples

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Local Garden Veggie$18.00
Pesto-Ricotta sauce, Eggplant, Spinach, Zucchini, Mushroom Conserva, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan, Basil, Ricotta and Truffle Oil
Pan Seared Snapper$33.00
Fresh Snapper with Piccata Sauce
Pot Roast$29.00
The Local Favorite - chuck eye roll served with oven roasted Carrots, Celery, Onion, & Potato
More about The Local Naples
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7385 Radio Rd., Naples

Avg 4.2 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Founders Bistro image

 

The Founders Bistro

7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Inyoni Farm Greens$9.00
Inyoni Farms organic greens, tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette
Beet & Arugula Salad$12.00
Organic Beets, Roasted walnuts and baby arugula
Ice Cream Pint$6.00
Hand Made, slow churned in house.
Choose from :
Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Passion Fruit Sorbet, Tangerine Sorbet
More about The Founders Bistro
Barbatella image

PIZZA • SALADS • NOODLES

Barbatella

1290 Third Street South, Naples

Avg 4.4 (4533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Torchioni Bolognese$24.00
Barbatella Dinner Pizza$20.00
Crispy Calamari$18.00
More about Barbatella
Joe's Diner image

 

Joe's Diner

9331 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

Avg 4.4 (1191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
More about Joe's Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Jane's Cafe

1209 3rd street south, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dr. Seuss Omelette$16.00
Grilled Chicken Panini$16.50
French Kiss Wrap$16.00
More about Jane's Cafe

