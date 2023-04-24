Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Z's Music Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

12655 Tamiami Trail E

Naples, FL 34113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Starters / Baskets

Baked Goat Cheese

$11.00

Marinara Dipping Sauce | Creamy Chèvre & Goat Cheese | Flat Bread

Voodoo Shrimp

$16.00

Batter Shrimp fried with Voodoo Sauce

Z Wings -12-

$20.95

Dry Rubbed Wings tossed with a choice of sauce

Z wings -6-

$11.95

Dry Rubbed Wings tossed with a choice of sauce

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$6.00

French Fries Basket

$5.00

Onion Rings Basket

$6.00

Chips Basket

$4.00

Mini Shrimp Quesadillas

$13.00

Mini BBQ Pork Quesadillas

$11.00

Loaded Chips

$10.00

Hand Helds

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Slow cooked Beef Brisket | BBQ Sauce | Brioche Bun

Blackened Shrimp Tacos (2)

$11.00

Blackened Shrimp | topped with Pickled Vegetable | Pico de Gallo | Voodoo Sauce

Brooks Classic Burger

$13.00

Cooked to Temperature | Choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, Pepper-Jack

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Southern Style Fried Chicken | Nashville Hot Sauce | Pickles | Sweet Peppadew Peppers | Caramelized Onions | Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork | topped with Coleslaw | Brioche Bun

BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos (2)

$12.00

Mojo Pulled Pork | topped with Pickled Vegetable | Coleslaw | Sriracha Salsa

Taco Combo (4)

$20.00

2 Blackened Shrimp Tacos and 2 Pulled Pork Tacos

Z's Smash Burger

$16.00

Two Smash Patties | Sautéed Onions, American Cheese Sauce | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Brioche Bun

Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

Texas Burger

$15.00

Greens

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing

Z's Salad

$9.00

St. Louis Style) Lettuce | Plum Tomatoes | Red Onion | Pimentos | Black Olives | Provel Cheese | Salami | Parmigiana Cheese | tossed in Italian Dressing

Z's Entree

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00

Beef Brisket Platter

$16.00

STL Ribs

$16.00+

Fish N Chips

$15.00

Extra Sauce

Voodoo Sauce

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Nashville Sauce

$0.75

Mild Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Kid's Menu

Served with French Fries

Kids Burger

$8.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Z's Music Kitchen is your prime destination for great food, great LIVE music, and great fun in Naples, FL!

Location

12655 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34113

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Island Gypsy Cafe - 292 Capri Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
292 Capri Boulevard Naples, FL 34113
View restaurantnext
Dorona Italian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2110 Tamiami Trail Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Bistro 821
orange starNo Reviews
821 5th Avenue Naples, FL 34112
View restaurantnext
STONEWALLS
orange star4.6 • 677
551 S Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (27 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston