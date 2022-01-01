Marathon restaurants you'll love

Go
Marathon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Marathon

Marathon's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Marathon restaurants

SS Wreck & Galley Grill image

 

SS Wreck & Galley Grill

58835 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.99
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar jack cheese
with a breaded & sauced buffalo chicken breast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Hand Breaded chicken breast fried then coated with the Wreck's own buffalo sauce
Potato Skins$14.99
Stuffed with real crispy bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, baked & served with sour cream
More about SS Wreck & Galley Grill
7 Mile Grill image

 

7 Mile Grill

1240 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 7 Mile Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Courtyard - Mara

2148 Overseas Highway, Marathon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Courtyard - Mara
Restaurant banner

 

Dions LLC- Quik Chik- Marathon #201

1415 Overseas Highway, Marathon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dions LLC- Quik Chik- Marathon #201
Restaurant banner

 

Coast To Coast Pizza Company

61 53rd Street Ocean, Marathon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Coast To Coast Pizza Company
Map

More near Marathon to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Islamorada

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston