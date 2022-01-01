Restaurant header imageView gallery
Herbies Bar & Chowder House

No reviews yet

6350 Overseas Highway

Marathon, FL 33050

Starters

Pretzels and Queso Cheese

$8.95

Smoked Wings

$10.95

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$13.95

Conch Fritters

$13.95

Smoked Fish Dip

$13.95

Chowders and Salads

Mixed Greens

$9.95

Caesar

$10.95

Conch Chowder

$8.95+

New England Clam Chowder

$7.95+

Tacos

Buffalo Taco

$16.95+

Floribbean Taco

$17.95+

Asian Taco

$17.95+

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Mahi Sandwich

$17.95

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Redneck Reuben

$16.95

Burger

$14.95

Veggie Burger

$16.95

Entrees

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$24.95

Chicken & Smashed Potato

$14.95+

Drunken

$17.95

Specialty Fries

Cheeseburger in Parafries

$16.95

Poutine Fries

$14.95+

Desserts

Raspberry Chocolate Mousse

$9.95

Kids Meal

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Sides

Cup Sauce

Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
