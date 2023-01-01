Brass monkey - 5561 Overseas Hwy
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5561 Overseas Highway, Marathon FL 33050
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Lighthouse Grill - Faro Blanco - Lighthouse Grill - Faro Blanco
No Reviews
1996 Overseas Highway Marathon, FL 33050
View restaurant
Havana Jack's Oceanside Restaurant & Bar - 401 E Ocean Drive
No Reviews
401 E Ocean Drive Key Colony Beach, FL 33051
View restaurant