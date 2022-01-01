Go
Toast

Coast To Coast Pizza Company

Come in and enjoy!

61 53rd Street Ocean

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Knots (5)$4.99
5 per order
16" Grandma Pizza$19.99
Thin-crust square, mozzarella, tomato pie sauce, pesto & roasted garlic
16" Cheese Pizza$16.99
Pizza Fries$6.99
fries topped with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
See full menu

Location

61 53rd Street Ocean

Marathon FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Herbies Bar & Chowder House

No reviews yet

Herbie's Bar & Chowder House
Food & Restaurant

Blu Bistro Inc

No reviews yet

Greek Inspired Cuisine

Courtyard - Mara

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bistro - Courtyard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston