Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant Key West
1,344 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Full service intimate dessert restaurant in a speakeasy like setting
Location
926 Simonton St, Key West, FL 33040
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hank’s Hair Of The Dog Saloon - 409 Caroline Street
No Reviews
409 Caroline Street Key West, FL 33040
View restaurant
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant - Key West
No Reviews
221 Duval St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurant