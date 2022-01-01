Go
Fisherman's Cafe

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

205 Elizabeth Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (779 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Club Wrap$14.95
Island Bowl$8.95
El Cubano$9.95
Egg and Cheese$6.95
Mac N' Cheese (Large only)$7.95
Local Fish Sandwich$16.95
Local Fish Tacos$16.95
Caribbean Turkey Sandwich$10.95
Lazy Way Burger$11.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 Elizabeth Street

Key West FL

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

