Key West seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Key West

Fisherman's Cafe image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fisherman's Cafe

205 Elizabeth Street, Key West

Avg 4.6 (779 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Cheese$6.95
Shrimp Club Wrap$14.95
Local Fish Sandwich$16.95
More about Fisherman's Cafe
Southernmost FreshCo image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Southernmost FreshCo

532 Margaret Street, Key West

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cracklin Calamari$12.00
Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.
Key West Conch Fritters$10.00
Original Key West Recipe loaded with Ground Bahamian Conch, Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
80’s Class Reunion$40.00
Southernmost FreshCo  and the Classes of ’80, ’81 & ’82 will be hosting “The Key West High School Classes of the ‘80’s Reunion” on Saturday, June 26th from 6-9pm.  It’s a well overdue Conch Reunion and we would love to have you. Enjoy an amazing buffet featuring FreshCo’s Famous Conch Fritters, Crab cakes and other delicious starters from our menu along side of our incredible Paella, Chimichurri Chicken and indulgent seafood recipes. Forty dollars ($40) get you admission, dinner and one free drink at the hottest spot for locals in town. Wear your 80’s best as we will be taking it back with your favorite old school jams and reminiscing about the good ‘ol days. Bring your Conch memories and your dancing feet to “The Key West High School 80’s Reunion” at Southernmost FreshCo, 532 Margaret Street on Saturday,  June 26, 2021 6-9 PM
More about Southernmost FreshCo
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Smokin' Tuna Saloon

4 Charles St., Key West

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Smokin' Tuna Saloon

