Seafood
American

Smokin' Tuna Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

$$

4 Charles St.

Key West, FL 33040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

Smokin Tuna White Bean Chili

$7.00+

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

House Salad

$12.00+

Conch Fritters

$13.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Mahi Mahi Fish Bites

$16.00

Peel & Eat Key West Pink Shrimp

$19.00+

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

Smokin Tuna Dip

$16.00

Wings

$16.00

Lobster Rangoon

$22.00

Tuna Nachos

$19.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$9.00

BASKETS

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.00

Crispy Panko Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Mahi Fish & Chips

$19.00

DESSERTS

Flan

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

DINNERS

Fresh Catch Dinner

$24.00

Island Pork Bowl

$19.00

Tequila Lime Chicken Dinner

$21.00

Sesame Tuna Steak Dinner

$25.00

Grilled Skirt Steak Dinner

$28.00

SANDWICHES

Blackened Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap

$16.00

Half Pound Angus Hamburger

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$23.00

Tuna Melt

$17.00

Classic BLT

$15.00

Fresh Catch Sandwich

$19.00

SIDES

Bacon

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Celery

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Cucumber

$2.00

Fries

$4.00

Ginger

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Mahi

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Tuna

$13.00

Hamburger Patty Only

$7.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mango Salsa

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade

Rice

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Veggies

$5.00

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Wontons

$2.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Onions & Peppers Sautéed

$4.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

SPECIALS

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$15.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burger With Egg & Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

Chicktatoes

$12.00

Stone Crab Claws 3 Pc

$45.00

Empanadas

$16.00

BLT With Egg & Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Hot Dog & Fries

$15.00

Mozz Fritta

$12.00

Chicken Eggrolls

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Pork Tacos

$19.00

2 Crabcake Sliders With Fries

$21.00Out of stock

Event Open Food

$25.00

ToGo Fee

$3.00

Open Face Turkey

$16.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

TACOS

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Fresh Catch Taco

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4 Charles St., Key West, FL 33040

Directions

