Tacos in Key West

Key West restaurants
Key West restaurants that serve tacos

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fisherman's Cafe - Historic Seaport

205 Elizabeth Street, Key West

Avg 4.6 (779 reviews)
Takeout
Local Fish Tacos$16.95
Blackened, Grilled or Beer Battered Fish, Flour Tortillas, Papaya & Mango Slaw, Avocado, Cajun Remoulade Sauce, Cilantro, Served with your Choice of Side.
More about Fisherman's Cafe - Historic Seaport
The Cafe

509 Southard st, Key West

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$17.00
With sauteed brussel sprouts, red onions, chimichurri, sour cream, soft corn tortillas
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$17.00
With sauteed brussel sprouts, red onions, chimichurri, sour cream, soft corn tortillas
Blackened Tofu Tacos$17.00
With sauteed brussel sprouts, red onions, chimichurri, sour cream, soft corn tortillas
More about The Cafe

