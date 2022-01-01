Tacos in Key West
Key West restaurants that serve tacos
More about Fisherman's Cafe - Historic Seaport
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fisherman's Cafe - Historic Seaport
205 Elizabeth Street, Key West
|Local Fish Tacos
|$16.95
Blackened, Grilled or Beer Battered Fish, Flour Tortillas, Papaya & Mango Slaw, Avocado, Cajun Remoulade Sauce, Cilantro, Served with your Choice of Side.
More about The Cafe
The Cafe
509 Southard st, Key West
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
With sauteed brussel sprouts, red onions, chimichurri, sour cream, soft corn tortillas
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$17.00
With sauteed brussel sprouts, red onions, chimichurri, sour cream, soft corn tortillas
|Blackened Tofu Tacos
|$17.00
With sauteed brussel sprouts, red onions, chimichurri, sour cream, soft corn tortillas