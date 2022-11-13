Restaurant header imageView gallery
Stiltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

EMP MEALS

EMP Grilled Mango Salad

$8.00

EMP Hammock Salad

$8.00

EMP Krab Wedge Salad

$9.00

EMP Cheeseburger

$7.50

EMP Fish Sandwich

$9.00

EMP Shrimp & Grits

$14.50

EMP Fried Chicken

$11.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Located in the heart of the Sunset Harbor neighborhood, Stiltsville Fish Bar offers great seafood & Key West inspired drinks.

