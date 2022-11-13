Seafood
American
Mediterranean
Stiltsville Fish Bar
1,346 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of the Sunset Harbor neighborhood, Stiltsville Fish Bar offers great seafood & Key West inspired drinks.
Location
1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar - Miami
No Reviews
1600 Lenox Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami Beach
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant