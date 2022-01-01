CVI.CHE 105 CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
6,765 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are a ten-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.
Location
1245 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
No Reviews
1570 ALTON RD UNIT C MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurant
Spris Artisan Pizza - Lincoln Road - Spris Lincoln Road
No Reviews
731 Lincoln Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant