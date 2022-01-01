CVI.CHE 105 imageView gallery

CVI.CHE 105 CVI.CHE 105 South Beach

6,765 Reviews

$$

1245 Lincoln Rd

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Order Again

Cold

Papas A La Huancaina

$9.95

Leche de tigre

$7.95

Conchas Chalaca

$21.95

Yuquitas Huancaina

$10.95

Tostones Chalaca

$13.95

Welcome Cancha

Esas.. Conchasu..

$22.00

Choros A La Chalaca

$22.95Out of stock

Causa Limena

$10.95

Causa Coctel de camarones con palta

$13.95

Causa de cangrejo con palta

$16.95

Causa De Palta

$8.95

Causa Chola Nikkei

$24.00

Causa Traviesa

$34.00

Causa Maleada

$33.00

Perricholi

$19.00

C. Classico toda la vida

$16.95

C. Classico con Mariscos Whole Lobster

$92.95

C. Classico con Mariscos

$19.95

C. Classico Whole Lobster

$89.95

C. Classico solo Mariscos

$22.95

C. Classico Fish/Shrimp

$22.95

C. Classico Fish/Calamar

$22.95

C. Classico Fish/Octopus

$22.95

C. Classico Shrimp/Calamar

$22.95

C. Classico Shrimp/Octopus

$22.95

C.Classico Calamar/Octopus

$22.95

Classico Only Octopus

$23.95

Classico Only Shrimp

$22.95

Classico Only Calamar

$19.95

Classico Corvina Fish

$25.95

C. Classico Corvina y mariscos

$29.95

C. Classico corvina & pulpo

$25.95

C. Corvina Y Camaron

$27.95

Ceviche Chucuito

$31.00

Ceviche Misterioso

$19.95

Ceviche Misterioso solo fish

$17.95

Ceviche El del Barrio

$21.95

Ceviche La Caleta

$19.95

C La Caleta solo pescado

$17.95

Ceviche Orgia Marina

$19.95

Ceviche Orgia Marina solo Pescado

$17.95

Ceviche el ganador

$19.95

Ceviche Ganador solo Pescado

$17.95

Ceviche classico Red Snapper

$32.00Out of stock

Ceviche classico mixto Red Snapper

$33.95Out of stock

Ceviche el del barrio Red Snapper

$35.95Out of stock

Ceviche misterioso Red Snapper

$30.95Out of stock

Ceviche misterioso Red Snapper only

$32.00Out of stock

Ceviche ganador Red Snapper mixto

$35.95Out of stock

Ceviche ganador Red snapper only

$34.00Out of stock

Ceviche Ganador Solo Corvina

$26.95

C. Ganador Corvina Marisco

$30.95

Tiradito Pura Tradición

$14.95

Tiradito El de Carretilla

$17.95

Tiradito Inti Raymi

$15.95

Yuzu Tiradito

$24.00

Tiradito Corvina

$23.95Out of stock

Hamachi Tiradito

$20.00

El pulpo Estirado

$24.00

Tartar De Atun con Estilo

$23.00

Tataki Acevichado

$23.00

Oysters 1 Dz

$54.00

Oyster 1\2 Dozen

$27.00

Afrodisiaco 105

$108.95Out of stock

1\2 Oyster Parmesana

$34.95

1 Doz Oyster Parmesana

$59.95Out of stock

1 Ostra

$4.50

Oysters Comb

$57.00

Acevichado 105

$18.00

Furai

$21.00

Jalea Roll

$22.00

La Pericholi

$21.00

Veggies Roll

$13.95

Leche De Tigre

$7.95

Hot

Pulpo Herradura

$21.95

Cochas On Fire

$25.00

Pulpo Entero

$85.00

Conchas A La Parmesana

$28.00

Anticucho "Estadio Nacional"

$14.95

Anticucho filet mignon

$22.00

Anticuchos de pollo

$14.95

To Share

Trilogia de Ceviche Pescado

$36.95

Trilogia de Ceviche Mixto

$45.95

Trilogia Pescado Camaron

$49.95

Trilogia Camaron Y Pulpo

$49.95

Trilogia Especial

$52.95

Trilogia Corvina Fish

$49.95

Trilogia Corvina Mixto

$59.95

Trilogia especial corvina

$58.95

Trilogia Only Shrimp

$52.95

Trilogia Mixta Main Lobster

$124.95

Tetra de Pescado

$47.95

Tetra de Ceviche Mixto

$52.95

Tetra especial

$59.95

Tetra Camaron Only

$62.95

Tetra fish shrimp

$57.95

Tetra Fish Whole Lobster

$129.95

Tetra Corvina Fish

$62.95

Tetra Corvina Mixto

$68.95

Tetra especial corvina

$68.95

Tetra Ceviche Mixto Whole Lobsr

$124.95

Fuente Pacifico

$51.95

Combo Caliente

$57.95

Trilogia red Snapper Only

$69.95Out of stock

Trilogia mixta red Snapper

$79.95Out of stock

Tetra red Snapper only

$84.95Out of stock

Tetra De Ceviche Mixta Red Snapper

$94.95Out of stock

Arroces

Chaufa Mixto

$30.95

Chaufa Only Camaron

$28.95

Chaufa Especial

$28.95

Chaufa Mariscos W/ Lobster

$96.90

Chaufa de Mariscos

$24.95

chaufa de vegetales

$19.95

chaufa de Carne

$23.95

chaufa Steak & chicken

$24.95

chaufa de pollo

$21.95

Arroz Mariscales W\Lobster

$96.90

Arroz Con pollo

$18.95

Arroz con Mariscales Norteno

$25.95

Arroz con Mariscales

$23.95

Mojadito Marino

$32.95

Mojadito Marino Rib Eye

$53.95

Mojadito Marino W\Lobster

$105.95

Mojadito Marino Rib Eye W\ Lobster

$140.95

Risotto Corvina

$28.95

Risotto y Lomo saltado

$29.95

Risotto Rib Eye

$42.95

Risotto Veg

$25.95

Risotto con camarones saltado

$32.95

Tacus

Tacu lomo Saltado

$26.95

Tacu Marisquero

$26.95

Tacu ají de gallina mar & tierra

$32.95

Tacu Pollo Saltado

$23.95

Tacu Lomo mix with Sea food

$29.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$10.95

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Kids Shrimps

$13.95

Kids Steak

$13.95

Family Meal

Criollos

Aji de Gallina

$15.95

El Seco de res

$21.95

Lomo saltado

$21.95

Lomo a lo Pobre

$23.95

Pollo saltado

$21.95

Camarones saltados

$26.95

Mariscos saltados

$26.95

Vegetales saltados

$19.95

Saltado mixto

$30.95

Saltado de carne y pollo

$23.95

Mi favorito, ¡y lo dice Juan!

$29.95

Mi favorito de pollo

$27.95

Mi favorito de corvina

$28.95

Mi favorito Rib Eye

$42.95

Pechuga A La Plancha

$23.95

Del Mar

Corvina Chorrillana

$28.95

Corv Chorr Whole Lobster

$86.95

Corvina Chorrillana Mixta

$31.95

Corv Chorr Mix Whole Lobster

$92.95

Corvina a la Plancha

$28.95

Corvina a lo Macho

$33.95

Corvina Sudada al Estilo Juan

$29.95

Corvina Sudada Mixta al estilo Juan

$33.95

Jalea Corvina

$28.95

Jalea Corvina Mix

$35.95

Jaleon Imperial

$24.95

Jaleon solo Pescado

$23.95

Jaleon Especial

$28.95

Jaleon solo Calamar

$21.95

Jaleon solo Camarones

$26.95

Pargo Entero

$39.95

Pargo Entero Mixto

$46.95

Pargo Mixto Whole Lobs

$116.95

Parihuela

$25.95

Sudado de Pescado

$22.95

Sudado Mixto

$27.95

Sudado Mixto Con Langosta

$99.95

Whole Lobster

$79.95

Pescado a lo Macho

$25.95

Linguini Mar y Tierra 105

$28.95

Chicharronada Rimbombante

$28.00

Linguini Mar Y Tierra Solo Camaron

$32.95

Specials

Ceviche Power

$98.95

Ceviche Threesome Corvina

$165.95

Ceviche Fruto De Mar

$95.95

Parihuela Amelcochada

$38.00

Parihuela Amel\Lobster

$110.95

Mar y Montana

$68.00

Rib Eye

$42.95

Mar Y Montaña\ W Lobster

$142.95

Preset Menu Gold

$85.00

Tridente Juanseidon

$59.00

Tridente Juanseidon W Lobster

$132.95

Inti.Mo 105

$36.00

Chuquito 105

$88.95

Chicuito 105 W/lobster

$163.00

Pulpo Entero Rib Eye

$128.00

Parilla Mochica

$108.95

Parrilla Mochica W\ Lobster

$184.95

Pargo Caribeno

$59.95

Pargo Caribeno Mixto

$66.95

Tacu Pepian

$46.95Out of stock

Tacu Pepian W/ Lobster

$116.95Out of stock

Fuente Pacifico / Whole Lobster

$127.00

Ceviche Tower

$165.95Out of stock

Ceviche Threesome

$108.95

Preset Silver Menu

$65.00

Conchudo Y No Comparte

$54.00

Dessert

Tocino del Cielo

$9.00Out of stock

Suspiro

$9.00

Mousse Maracuya

$9.00

Trilogia Peruana

$18.95Out of stock

Cheesecake Lucuma

$10.00Out of stock

Mousse Lucuma

$9.00Out of stock

Souffle Fresa

$9.00

Ambrosia de Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Misti

$9.00

Lucuma Gelato

$7.95

Selva Negra A La Mode

$13.95

Selva Negra Sola

$9.00

Alfajorer A La Mode

$13.95Out of stock

Alfajor Solo

$9.00Out of stock

Cake Fee

$25.00

Cuatro Leche De Lucuma

$12.95Out of stock

Passion Fruit Dream

$12.95Out of stock

Maracuya Cheescake Solo

$9.00Out of stock

Pavlova

$9.75Out of stock

Affogatto

$24.95

Dulce Rocio A La Mode

$12.95

Side Dishes

Side Cancha

$2.95

Side Choclo

$4.95

Side Avocado

$4.95

Side Chicken

$9.95

Side One Egg

$1.95

Side Two Eggs

$3.95

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Frijoles

$3.95

Side Golden Potatoes

$2.95

Side Maduros

$3.95

Side Onions

$2.95

Side Pasta

$9.95

Side Risotto

$14.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Salsa Criolla

$2.95

Side Scallops

$9.95

Side Shrimp

$7.95

Side Steam Potatoes

$2.95

Side Steam Veggies

$4.95

Side Sweet Potato

$3.50

Side Tacu

$7.95

Side White Rice

$2.95

Side Yuca

$3.95

Side tostones

$5.95

Arroz Verde

$4.95

Side Steak

$7.95

Aji Limo

$1.50

Side Of Platain Chips

$3.95

Side Avocado Chalaquita

$4.95

Side Crispy Wonton

$2.95

Side Parmesano

Special Requested Side

$3.00

Side Huancaina

$1.50

Side Calamar Frito

$7.95

Whole Lobster

$74.95

Side Olives

$3.95

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Inca Diet

$3.75

Inca Kola

$3.75

Tonic Water

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75Out of stock

Agua Coco

$6.00

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Juices & Others

Chicha Morada Glass

$3.95

Jugo Maracuya Glass

$4.95

Lemonade Glass

$4.95

Glass Of Milk

$3.95

Arnold palmer

$5.95

Bottle Water

Ferrarelle

$6.95Out of stock

Evian

$6.95

After Dinner Drinks

Baileys

$12.00

Carajillo

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Campari

$12.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a ten-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

Website

Location

1245 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

CVI.CHE 105 image
CVI.CHE 105 image

