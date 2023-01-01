Restaurant header imageView gallery

ArtisanKO

review star

No reviews yet

221 NE 29TH ST

Miami, FL 33137

Popular Items

CRISPY.

CRISPY.

$13.80

FIVE PIECES FRIED CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS' SERVED WITH DIPPING OF YOUR CHOICE.

GRILLED PASTRAMI SANDWITCH

GRILLED PASTRAMI SANDWITCH

$24.00

GRILLED PASTRAMI, ON A PRETZEL BUN. SERVED WIHT HALF SOUR PICKLES. (chips not included)

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$6.95


APPTIZERS

CRISPY.

CRISPY.

$13.80

FIVE PIECES FRIED CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS' SERVED WITH DIPPING OF YOUR CHOICE.

CHICK'LET

CHICK'LET

$12.75

CHICK'LET=CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS BUTTER LETTUCE, CUCUMBER, SHAVED CARROTS, SCALLIONS, AND GRILLED CHICKEN, TOPPED WITH SESAME SEEDS.

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.95

SERVED WITH A GARLIC TOAST.

BEEF JERKY

BEEF JERKY

$16.95

HOUSEMADE. SMOKEY TERIYAKI. AND SPICY TERIYAKI 1/4LB

CHICKEN EGG ROLL

CHICKEN EGG ROLL

$5.95

EGG ROLL STUFFED WITH CHICKEN AND VEGTABLES, DEEP FRIED TO GOLDEN. SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE SWEET CHILLI DRIPPING.

SALADS

GREEN'ISH

GREEN'ISH

$13.25

MADE OF ARUGLA, EDAMAME, SHERDED CARROTS, FRESH TOMATOES, RADISH, SHAVED SQUASH, PECANS, CRUNCHY QUINOA, AND DRESSED WITH LIME CILANTRO DRERSSING ON THE SIDE.

PINK'ISH

PINK'ISH

$12.45

MADE OF MIXED GREENS, ROASTED BEETS, SHAVED RADISHES, PISTACHIO, FRESH HERBS, SERVED WITH TEHIIN SAUCE ON THE SIDE.

AVOCADO TOMATO

AVOCADO TOMATO

$15.95

CUBED RIPE AVOCADO, HALVED HEIRLOOM TOMATOS, PARSLEY & CILANTRO, SCALLIONS, TOSSED WITH FRESH SQUZEED LEMON, SESAME & OLIVE OIL. S.P.

CHOPPED SALAD

CHOPPED SALAD

$14.75

FRESH GARDEN VEGTABLES, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, RADISH, RED ONIONS, KALAMTI OLIVES. TOSSED WITH LEMON JUICE OLIVE OIL FRSH HERBS. S.P.

BOWLS

SCHNITZEL BOWL

SCHNITZEL BOWL

$17.00

CRISPY CHICKEN SCHNITZEL, OVER YOUR CHOICE OF COUSCOUS OR QUINOA, AND A SECOND CHOICE OF SPRING MIX OR ARUGULA, TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, SUMAC ONIONS, AND ISRAELI PICKLES.

BABY CHICKEN BOWL

BABY CHICKEN BOWL

$21.00

HERBED CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH GRILLED. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF COUSCOUS OR QUINOA AND A SECOND CHOICE OF ARUGLA OR SPRING MIX. TOPPED WITH SUMAC ONIONS, TOMATOES, ISRAILI PICKLES.

GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

$22.00

HERBED GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST. WITH YOUR CHOICE OF COUSCOUS OR QUINOA, AND A SECOND CHOICE OF SPRING MIX OR ARUGULA FRESH TOMATOE'S EDAMAME, AVOCAKDO AND A CHARED SCALION.

GRILLED TURKEY BOWL

GRILLED TURKEY BOWL

$20.00

OVEN ROASTED THEN GRILLED 10OZ OF TURKEY BREAST, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF COUSCOUS OR QUINOA, AND A SECOND CHOICE OF SPRING MIX OR ARUGULA, TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, ONIONS, HALF SOUR PICKLE.

GRILLED PASTRAMI BOWL

GRILLED PASTRAMI BOWL

$25.00

GRILLED 10OZ OF PASTRAMI, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF COUSCOUS OR QUINOA, AND A SECOND CHOICE OF SPRING MIX OR ARUGULA, TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, GOLDEN ONIONS, HALF SOUR PICKLE.

HOUSE BURGER BOWL

HOUSE BURGER BOWL

$22.00

HOUSE BURGER GRILLED AND THEN CHOPPED, OVER YOUR CHOICE OF COUSCOUS OR QUINOA, AND A SECOND CHOICE OF SPRING MIX OR ARUGULA, TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, GOLDEN ONIONS AND HALF SOUR PICKLES.

GRILLED PASTRAMI BURGER BOWL

GRILLED PASTRAMI BURGER BOWL

$26.00

HOUSE BURGER WITH GRILLED PASTRAMI AND THEN CHOPPED, OVER YOUR CHOICE OF COUSCOUS OR QUINOA, AND A SECOND CHOICE OF SPRING MIX OR ARUGULA, TOPPED WITH LTO AND DILL PICKLES.

PORTOBELLO BURGER BOWL

PORTOBELLO BURGER BOWL

$19.00

GRILLED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM WITH GARDEN HERBS THEN CHOPPED, OVER YOUR CHOICE OF COUSCOUS OR QUINOA, AND A SECOND CHOICE OF SPRING MIX OR ARUGULA, TOPPED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND SLICED AVOCADO.

SANDWICHES

SCHNITZEL BAGUETTE

SCHNITZEL BAGUETTE

$18.00

FULL OF PICKLES, LAUGHTER, SUMAC ONION, SCHNITZEL, SITUATED ON A FRESH BAKED BAGUETTE, AND SERVED WITH SAUCE ON THE SIDE. (chips not included)

GRILLED CHICKEN BAGUETTE

GRILLED CHICKEN BAGUETTE

$20.00

HERB MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST, GRILLED TO PERFECTION, LTO, ON A FRENCH BAGUETTE, WITH SIDE SALAD (chips not included)

GRILLED TURKEY SANDWICH

GRILLED TURKEY SANDWICH

$18.00

SLICED GRILLED TURKY, SLICED TOMATO, AND ONIONS, GREENS, ON A FRESHLY BAKED FRENCH BAGUETTE, SERVED WITH HALF SOUR PICKLE. (chips not included)

GRILLED PASTRAMI SANDWITCH

GRILLED PASTRAMI SANDWITCH

$24.00

GRILLED PASTRAMI, ON A PRETZEL BUN. SERVED WIHT HALF SOUR PICKLES. (chips not included)

BBQ BEEF

BBQ BEEF

$24.95

SLOW COOKED BBQ BEEF ON A PRETZEL BUN, TOPPED WITH SLICED AVOCADO CRISPY SCHNITZEL, AND BUTTER LETTUCE. (chips not included)

THE DISTRICT

THE DISTRICT

$25.90

CREATED BY OUR FANS. LOADED WITH. GRILLED PASTRAMI, CRISPY SCHNITZEL. LETTUCE, GOLDEN ONIONS. AND SLICED AVOCADO, RESTING ON A PRETZEL BUN.

BURGERS

HOUSE BURGER

HOUSE BURGER

$19.00

MRS. BURGER. SHE IS 10OZ OF FRESH BEEF FULL OF HAPPINESS, PICKLES, AND LTO. DRESSED WITH OUR SPECIAL SAUCES ON THE SIDE. (chips not included)

ARAYES BURGER

ARAYES BURGER

$19.00

LEBANESE GRILLED BEEF STUFFED PITA. YOUR CHOISE OF SIDE: FRIES OR SALAD. SERVED WITH TAHINI, CRUSHED JALAPEÑO, SUMAC ONIONS, PICKLES & CHARED SCALLION.

PASTRAMI BURGER

PASTRAMI BURGER

$24.90

burger. is 10oz of fresh beef full of happiness, grilled pastrami, pickles, and lto. dressed in our special sauces on the side.

PORTOBELLO BURGER

PORTOBELLO BURGER

$17.00

GRILLED PORTBELLA MUSHROOM, GARDEN HERBS, ARUGLA, CARMILIZED ONIONS, AVOCADO, SIRACHA AIOLI.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$18.85

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER, ON A BURGER BUN DRESSED WITH L.T.O. SERVED WITH S SIDE SALAD.

CHICKEN AND STEAK

CHICKEN BOX

CHICKEN BOX

$22.00

Two pieces of herbed chicken breast grilled to perfection, served with french fries and house salad.

CHICKEN THIGH (BONELESS) BOX

CHICKEN THIGH (BONELESS) BOX

$22.95

TWO PIECES HERBED CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH GRILLED, SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES AND HOUSE SALAD.

SCHNITZEL BOX

SCHNITZEL BOX

$22.00

two pieces of crispy schnitzel, served with french fries and house salad.

CRISPY BANG BANG

CRISPY BANG BANG

$17.98

BATTERED SEVEN PC CRISPY CHICKEN, TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE MADE BANG'BANG' SAUCE, TOPPED WITH FRESH SCALLIONS AND BLACK SESAME.

NY STRIP STEAK

NY STRIP STEAK

$41.00

NY STRIP 3/4lb-1lb, SEASONED AND GRILLED, SERVED SLICED WITH COUSCOUS AND CHEF'S SALAD. (*THIS STEAK TAKES 30 MIN TO BE PREPARED)

RIB-EYE STEAK

RIB-EYE STEAK

$43.00

RIB-EYE BONELESS 3/4lb-1lb, KOREAN BBQ, GRILLED, SERVED SLICED WITH FRIES AND CHEF'S SALAD. (*THIS STEAK TAKES 20 MIN TO BE PREPARED) PREPARED)

KO BOX .

KO THREE PC CHICKEN TENDERS + FRIES

KO THREE PC CHICKEN TENDERS + FRIES

$9.95

THREE PIECES CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRENCH FRIES KOMBO

KO CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH + FRIES

KO CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH + FRIES

$14.95

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH. COATED IN OUR HOMEMADE BATTER, LAYERED WITH ARUGLA, PICKLES, SLICED TOMATOES' AND OUR HOUSEMADE COLESLAW, SERVED ON A TOASTED SESAME BRIOCHE BUN. AND INCULDES FRESHLY FRIED FRENCH FRIES.

KO PULLED BEEF SANDWICH + FRIES

KO PULLED BEEF SANDWICH + FRIES

$17.95

PULLED BEEF SANDWICH. SLOW COOKED PRIME BEEF, SMOTHERED WITH GOLDEN ONIONS TOPPED WITH SLICED AVOCADO TOMATOES AND ARUGLA, SERVED ON A TOASTED SESAME BRIOCHE BUN. AND INCULDES FRESHLY FRIED FRENCH FRIES.

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$6.95
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.45

FRIED TO PERFECTION. SERVED WITH GARLIC AIOLI.

HOUSE-MADE SWEET POTATO CHIPS

HOUSE-MADE SWEET POTATO CHIPS

$7.95
SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.00
SIDE OF SCHNITZEL

SIDE OF SCHNITZEL

$11.00
SIDE OF RICE

SIDE OF RICE

$7.95
SIDE OF QUINOA

SIDE OF QUINOA

$7.95

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$7.95Out of stock

Slice of: Chocolate cake layered and iced with cookies and cream whip cream. Topped with Oreos and chocolate ganache.

LEMON MERINGUE

LEMON MERINGUE

$7.45Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A Glatt Kosher neighborhood kitchen with fresh ingredients & quality cuisine, Spreading healthy habits since ‘22

Location

221 NE 29TH ST, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

