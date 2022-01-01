Miami Beach cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Miami Beach
HAMBURGERS
Yes! Cafe
6300 Collins Ave, miami beach
Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
2 scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, melted mozzarella, red pepper & sautéed onions in a grilled tortilla wrap.
|The Cuban Sandwich
|$9.95
Roasted pork topped with swiss cheese, ham and pickles and a hint of mustard in a toasted cuban bread
|YES! Breakfast
|$8.95
2 scrambled eggs, bacon, toast
and home fries
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
773 17th St, Miami Beach
Popular items
|Artisan Handcrafted Salad - The San Cabo
|$13.00
Cheddar cheese, hass avocado, red onions, boiled egg, black bean & corn salsa, chia seeds, with avocado ranch dressing
|Artisan Handcrafted Entrees - The Avocado Club
|$12.00
Romaine, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hass avocado, swiss cheese, and avocado ranch dressing
|Barnhouse B.L.T
|$10.00
sunnyside eggs • applewood bacon • hass avocado • romaine • tomato • honey dijon • ketchup • mayo
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar
1130 Normandy Dr,, Miami Beach
Popular items
|SHREDDED BEEF
|$4.99
Deep fried corn "tortilla" filled with shredded beef.
|DOMINO
|$4.99
Deep fried corn "tortilla" filled with black beans and Santa Barbara cheese.
Sold by the unit.
|VENEZUELAN BREAKFAST
|$13.99
Arepa, eggs (cooked to order), shredded beef, shredded chicken or cazon, black beans, sweet plantains, avocado and Santa Barbara cheese.
Cortadito Coffee House
1656 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach
Popular items
|Tradional Cuban Bowl Combo
|$14.95
White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette
|Traditional Cuban Bowl
|$11.95
White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette
|Croissant & Eggs
|$4.50
A buttery croissant with 2 scrambled eggs.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
900 Alton Road, Miami Beach
Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$13.00
Brazillian Acai berries, blueberries, and apple juice topped with bananas, strawberries, raw honey, and served with granola on the side
|Dirty Chai Latte
Chai Tea & a shot of espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served Hot or Iced
|Cafe Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served hot or iced!
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
1420 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
Popular items
|Single egg
|$1.50
|Croqueta House Ham
|$1.50
|Empanada Colom Chicken
|$2.50
Grown South Beach
1504 Bay Road, Miami Beach
Popular items
|FR Chicken SANDWICH & Fries
|$17.00
|Chick Pea “Holy sh*t, Better than Tuna” Sandwich
|$12.00
|Waffle (2)
|$9.00
Murano Beach Club
1000 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach
Popular items
|GEM SALAD
|$19.00
GEM LATTUCE, ALMONDS, AVOCADO, CORN, CRAMBERRIES, CUCUMBER, CITRUS DRESSING.
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$16.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA, BASIL.
|SMOKED TURKEY CLUB
|$18.00
TURKEY, BACON, BOSTON LETTUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE, AVOCADO, TOMATO, FRIED EGG,
PINK SAUCE ON THE SIDE, TOASTED MULTI GRAIN BREAD.
BAGELS
Toasted Bagelry & Deli
1570 Alton rd, Miami Beach
Popular items
|Sunset Eggle
|$4.75
Egg on a bagel