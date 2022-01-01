Miami Beach sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Miami Beach

Koa Poke image

 

Koa Poke

1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll 8pc$14.00
Spicy Tuna Cut Roll 8pc$13.95
Spicy Salmon Cut Roll 8pc$12.95
More about Koa Poke
Pubbelly Sushi image

SUSHI

Pubbelly Sushi

1424 20th Street, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Krab Roll$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Salmon$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
California Roll$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Sushi Fly Chicken image

SUSHI

Sushi Fly Chicken

1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wagyu Short Rib$22.00
short rib skewer marinated in gochujang
Spicy$26.00
gochujang, sesame
Hamachi$13.00
yellowtail
More about Sushi Fly Chicken
Toni's Sushi Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI

Toni's Sushi Bar

1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shumai Shrimp$8.50
Shrimp Dumplings
Spicy Hamachi Roll$17.00
Hamachi, scallion, avocado, kizami wasabi, wasabi mayo and serrano pepper
House Salad$8.00
Lettuce, carrots, cherry tomato with miso ginger dressing
More about Toni's Sushi Bar
Tooth Fairy image

 

Tooth Fairy

1575 Alton Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B.E.C.$7.50
Cookie Monster$70.00
Cinnamon Bun$6.00
More about Tooth Fairy
Sushi Garage image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Garage

1784 West Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (2034 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Happy Hour Bag$45.00
1 Edamame, 1 Crispy Avocado Rice, 1/2 Salmon Avocado Roll, 1/2 Spicy Tuna Roll, 1/2 Hamachi Serriole Roll, 2 Shrimp Tempura Tacos, 1 Order of Kurobuta Sausages
More about Sushi Garage
Restaurant banner

SUSHI

Kosushi Miami

801 South Point Drive Unit 105, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Kosushi Miami

