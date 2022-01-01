Miami Beach sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Miami Beach
Koa Poke
1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll 8pc
$14.00
Spicy Tuna Cut Roll 8pc
$13.95
Spicy Salmon Cut Roll 8pc
$12.95
SUSHI
Pubbelly Sushi
1424 20th Street, Miami Beach
Popular items
Butter Krab Roll
$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Salmon
$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
California Roll
$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
SUSHI
Sushi Fly Chicken
1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
Popular items
Wagyu Short Rib
$22.00
short rib skewer marinated in gochujang
Spicy
$26.00
gochujang, sesame
Hamachi
$13.00
yellowtail
SALADS • SUSHI
Toni's Sushi Bar
1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
Popular items
Shumai Shrimp
$8.50
Shrimp Dumplings
Spicy Hamachi Roll
$17.00
Hamachi, scallion, avocado, kizami wasabi, wasabi mayo and serrano pepper
House Salad
$8.00
Lettuce, carrots, cherry tomato with miso ginger dressing
Tooth Fairy
1575 Alton Road, Miami Beach
Popular items
B.E.C.
$7.50
Cookie Monster
$70.00
Cinnamon Bun
$6.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Garage
1784 West Ave, Miami Beach
Popular items
Happy Hour Bag
$45.00
1 Edamame, 1 Crispy Avocado Rice, 1/2 Salmon Avocado Roll, 1/2 Spicy Tuna Roll, 1/2 Hamachi Serriole Roll, 2 Shrimp Tempura Tacos, 1 Order of Kurobuta Sausages