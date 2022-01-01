Miami Beach Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Miami Beach
New Campo Argentino
6954 Collins ave, Miami Beach
|Arugula & Tomato Salad
|$15.00
tomato slices topped with baby arugula & shaved parmesan
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
served with house-made marinara and alioli
|Scottish Salmon
|$25.00
Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of side
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar
1130 Normandy Dr,, Miami Beach
|SHREDDED BEEF
|$4.99
Deep fried corn "tortilla" filled with shredded beef.
|DOMINO
|$4.99
Deep fried corn "tortilla" filled with black beans and Santa Barbara cheese.
Sold by the unit.
|VENEZUELAN BREAKFAST
|$13.99
Arepa, eggs (cooked to order), shredded beef, shredded chicken or cazon, black beans, sweet plantains, avocado and Santa Barbara cheese.
Havana Espanola Way
1446 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Pollo Havana 1957
|$21.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
|Ropa Vieja
|$17.95
Braised and shredded stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
|Tostones Rellenos Havana 1957
|$15.95
Assortment of 4 cups stuffed with garlic shrimp, shredded roasted chicken, ropa vieja & ground beef.
My Ceviche
235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Three Tacos
|$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Burrito
|$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
CAO Bakery and Cafe
1420 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
|Single egg
|$1.50
|Croqueta House Ham
|$1.50
|Empanada Colom Chicken
|$2.50
Havana Ocean Dr
1410 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Cubano Sandwich
|$17.50
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Served in a perfectly pressed Cuban bread
|Pollo Havana 1957
|$22.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
|Guacamole & Pork Masitas
|$18.00
Avocado smashed with tomato, onions, lime, and cilantro topped with crispy pork masitas and served with a side of toston chips.
Havana Breakwater
940 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Pollo Havana 1957
|$22.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes and sweet plantains.
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$17.95
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
|Avocado Salad
|$14.50
Add Avocado, cucumber, radish, red onion, chayote, orange segments, sunflower seeds, and lemon-oregano vinaigrette.
Little Brazil Restaurant
6984 Collins Ave, miami beach
|Pudim de Leite
|$7.00
traditional Brazilian flan, with caramel sauce
|Bacalhau do Chefe
|$24.98
codfish, potatoes, onions, tomato, red pepper, garlic, olives and rice
|Pastel de Camarão - Shrimp Pastry
|$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with shrimps and cream cheese
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
841 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
|Bandeja Paisa
|$27.00
Traditional Colombian platter of griddle steak, crispy pork belly, caramelized plantains, red beans, fried egg, white rice, mini corn cake. Add Colombian sausage or blood sausage
|Sanchoco de Costilla Colombia
|$25.00
Traditional short ribs, potatoes, corn, plantain soup, rice, cilantro)
Sazon Cuban Cuisine
7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Roast Pork (Lechon Asado)
|$16.95
Lechon Asado
|Cuban Sandwich Large
|$12.95
Sandwich Cubano Grande
|White Rice
|$3.95
Arroz Blanco
HAVANA VIEJA
944 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Salmon a la Plancha
|$29.00
Griddled Salmon filet topped with lemon butter. Served with mash potatoes and boiled veggies
|Ropa Vieja
|$21.00
Shredded beef coocked with peppers, red onion, garlic and red wine. Served with white rice and maduros
|Empanadas
|$12.00
Fried home made empanadas filled with ropa vieja and chicken. Served with Cilantro sauce
Havana Lincoln Rd
819 LINCOLN ROAD, MIAMI BEACH
|Ropa Vieja
|$17.95
Braised and shredded stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
|Pan con Bistec
|$15.50
Traditional Cuban griddled steak topped with caramelized onions, crispy julienne fries, tomato in pressed Cuban bread.
|Picadillo Habanera
|$16.95
In our house criolla sauce with raisins and Spanish olives. Served with white rice and black beans.