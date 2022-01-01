Miami Beach Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Miami Beach

New Campo Argentino image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

New Campo Argentino

6954 Collins ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula & Tomato Salad$15.00
tomato slices topped with baby arugula & shaved parmesan
Fried Calamari$15.00
served with house-made marinara and alioli
Scottish Salmon$25.00
Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of side
More about New Campo Argentino
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar

1130 Normandy Dr,, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHREDDED BEEF$4.99
Deep fried corn "tortilla" filled with shredded beef.
DOMINO$4.99
Deep fried corn "tortilla" filled with black beans and Santa Barbara cheese.
Sold by the unit.
VENEZUELAN BREAKFAST$13.99
Arepa, eggs (cooked to order), shredded beef, shredded chicken or cazon, black beans, sweet plantains, avocado and Santa Barbara cheese.
More about 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar
Havana Espanola Way image

 

Havana Espanola Way

1446 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Havana 1957$21.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
Ropa Vieja$17.95
Braised and shredded stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
Tostones Rellenos Havana 1957$15.95
Assortment of 4 cups stuffed with garlic shrimp, shredded roasted chicken, ropa vieja & ground beef.
More about Havana Espanola Way
My Ceviche image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (2146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

1420 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single egg$1.50
Croqueta House Ham$1.50
Empanada Colom Chicken$2.50
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Havana Ocean Dr image

 

Havana Ocean Dr

1410 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cubano Sandwich$17.50
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Served in a perfectly pressed Cuban bread
Pollo Havana 1957$22.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
Guacamole & Pork Masitas$18.00
Avocado smashed with tomato, onions, lime, and cilantro topped with crispy pork masitas and served with a side of toston chips.
More about Havana Ocean Dr
Havana Breakwater image

 

Havana Breakwater

940 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Havana 1957$22.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes and sweet plantains.
Grilled Chicken Breast$17.95
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
Avocado Salad$14.50
Add Avocado, cucumber, radish, red onion, chayote, orange segments, sunflower seeds, and lemon-oregano vinaigrette.
More about Havana Breakwater
Little Brazil Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Little Brazil Restaurant

6984 Collins Ave, miami beach

Avg 4.5 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pudim de Leite$7.00
traditional Brazilian flan, with caramel sauce
Bacalhau do Chefe$24.98
codfish, potatoes, onions, tomato, red pepper, garlic, olives and rice
Pastel de Camarão - Shrimp Pastry$7.00
Crispy thin pastry filled with shrimps and cream cheese
More about Little Brazil Restaurant
Bolivar Restaurant Bar image

 

Bolivar Restaurant Bar

841 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (4882 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa$27.00
Traditional Colombian platter of griddle steak, crispy pork belly, caramelized plantains, red beans, fried egg, white rice, mini corn cake. Add Colombian sausage or blood sausage
Sanchoco de Costilla Colombia$25.00
Traditional short ribs, potatoes, corn, plantain soup, rice, cilantro)
More about Bolivar Restaurant Bar
Bebito's image

 

Bebito's

1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$12.00
Matcha Latte$5.00
More about Bebito's
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Sazon Cuban Cuisine

7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.9 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Pork (Lechon Asado)$16.95
Lechon Asado
Cuban Sandwich Large$12.95
Sandwich Cubano Grande
White Rice$3.95
Arroz Blanco
More about Sazon Cuban Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

HAVANA VIEJA

944 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.9 (766 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salmon a la Plancha$29.00
Griddled Salmon filet topped with lemon butter. Served with mash potatoes and boiled veggies
Ropa Vieja$21.00
Shredded beef coocked with peppers, red onion, garlic and red wine. Served with white rice and maduros
Empanadas$12.00
Fried home made empanadas filled with ropa vieja and chicken. Served with Cilantro sauce
More about HAVANA VIEJA
Restaurant banner

 

Havana Lincoln Rd

819 LINCOLN ROAD, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ropa Vieja$17.95
Braised and shredded stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
Pan con Bistec$15.50
Traditional Cuban griddled steak topped with caramelized onions, crispy julienne fries, tomato in pressed Cuban bread.
Picadillo Habanera$16.95
In our house criolla sauce with raisins and Spanish olives. Served with white rice and black beans.
More about Havana Lincoln Rd

