Chalan on the Beach

Cheeseburger Baby

If you are looking for a delicious burger in the Magic City, it isn’t too hard to find. But if you’re looking for the original, look no further than Cheeseburger Baby. Known to many locals as “The Queen of South Beach,” delivery driver turned owner, Stephanie Vitori, purchased the store back in 2004. She, an openly gay female entrepreneur, transformed it from a South Beach dive to a must for celebrities and tourists alike. As a female owned business, she also makes it a priority to be an equal opportunity workplace with a focus of empowering women in the community of all backgrounds. After getting 2 food trucks on the road Steph’s Cheeseburger Baby has become a South Florida staple. With the simple business model, “Keepin’ it Classic,” Cheeseburger Baby serves fresh ground beef, local baked bread, hand cut toppings and quality customer service in the Magic City. From morning to almost sunrise, their doors are kept open to simply keep their customers happy. And well fed, of course.

