Chalan on the Beach

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

1580 Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (2524 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1580 Washington Ave

Miami Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants

If you are looking for a delicious burger in the Magic City, it isn’t too hard to find. But if you’re looking for the original, look no further than Cheeseburger Baby. Known to many locals as “The Queen of South Beach,” delivery driver turned owner, Stephanie Vitori, purchased the store back in 2004. She, an openly gay female entrepreneur, transformed it from a South Beach dive to a must for celebrities and tourists alike. As a female owned business, she also makes it a priority to be an equal opportunity workplace with a focus of empowering women in the community of all backgrounds. After getting 2 food trucks on the road Steph’s Cheeseburger Baby has become a South Florida staple. With the simple business model, “Keepin’ it Classic,” Cheeseburger Baby serves fresh ground beef, local baked bread, hand cut toppings and quality customer service in the Magic City. From morning to almost sunrise, their doors are kept open to simply keep their customers happy. And well fed, of course.

Known for serving the largest slices in Miami Beach. Also specializing in a variety of boneless and traditional wings, fries, and signature pizza pies.

