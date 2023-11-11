- Home
Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery Miami Beach
919 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
FOOD MENU
Mezedes - Starters
Pitogyro - Gyro Pita Sandwiches
All pitas are served with a side of Greek Fries. You can substitute for Lemon Potatoes or Rice Pilaf at no extra charge, or substitute to a Small Greek Salad for $3 extra
Entrees
Kalamakia/Merides - Skewers and Meats
Side Orders
BAKERY & PASTRIES
BAKERY ITEMS
PASTRIES / DESSERTS
RETAIL
DRINKS
- Epsa Lemon$4.50
- Epsa Orange$4.50
- Amita Motion 1L$9.00
- Amita Motion 0.33L$4.50
- Amita Peach 1L$8.00
- Amita Peach 0.25L$4.50
- Amita SourCherry 1L$8.00
- Amita SourCherry 0.25L$4.50
- Vikos SM$2.00
- Vikos LG$4.50
- Souroti LG$6.00
- Souroti SM$4.00
- Mastiqua Sparkling$5.00
- Mastiqua Lemonade$5.00
- 3 Cent Soda$5.00
- Espresso Spritz$6.00
- Greek Coffee Bag$7.50
BEER & WINE
CHEESE / SPREADS
CHOCOLATES / COOKIES
- Caprice$10.00
- Merenda$12.00
- Sokofreta$2.50
- Ion Break$4.95
- Ion Milk Chocolate$4.75
- Ion Dark Chocolate$4.75
- Orange Cookies (Tsiknakis)$10.00
- Almond Cookies (Tsiknakis)$10.00
- Tsiknakis Paskimadia Barley$12.00
- Tsiknakis Paskimadia Rye$13.00
- Agrifreda Halva Cocoa$6.00
- Biscotti Apple & Raisin$8.50
- Biscotti Oat Cinnamon$5.00
- Biscotti Digestive$5.00
- Markoloto Espresso Wafer Rolls$9.00
- Granola Bar Sugar Free$3.00
OIL / OLIVES / VINEGAR
- Kalamata Olives Whole$6.00
- Kalamata Olives Pitted$6.00
- EVOO - Organic$19.00
- EVOO$16.50
- Terra Medi Oil 3L Tin$40.00
- Soul Of Creta Oil 3L Tin$45.00
- Balsamic Vinegar$8.50
- White Vinegar$6.00
- FIG Balsamic Vinegar$5.00
- Balsamic GLAZE$10.00
- Balsamic White Vinegar$4.00
- POMGR. Balsamic Vinegar$5.00
- Olive Oil w/ Rosemary 250ml$8.00
- Olive Oil w/ Lemon 250ml$8.00
- Olive Oil w/ Oregano 250ml$8.00
- Feta Stuffed Olives 4lbs$40.00
SICES / CANNED & PACKAGED FOODS
- Dried Figs$6.50
- Greek Oregano Bunches$5.00
- Capers in Vinegar$7.00
- Caper Berries 200gr$9.00
- Caper Berries (1kg)$26.00
- Roasted Red Peppers 350gr$7.00
- Onassis Dolmades$5.00
- Onassis Gigantes$5.00
- Greek Tahini$7.50
- Tahini Orange Spread$8.50
- Tahini Cocoa & Hazelnut$8.50
- Tahini Lemon$8.50
- Tahini Strawberry$9.00
- Tahini Honey$9.00
- Tahini Salted Caramel$9.00
- Fillo Dough$8.00
- Pita Bread$6.00
- Kalas Salt$4.00
- Pelion Greek Oregano Jar 40gr$8.00
- Pelion Greek Rosemary Jar 50gr$8.00
- Pelion Greek Thyme Jar 50gr$8.00
- Pelion Greek Chamomile Jar 30gr$8.00
- CRUNCHY Chips Oregano$3.00
- CRUNCHY Chips Sea Salt$3.00
- COUNTRY Chips Balsamic$3.50
- COUNTRY Chips Parmesan Cheese$3.50
- Egg Dye Red$6.00
- Egg Dye Blue$6.00
- Tsoureki Bread$9.00