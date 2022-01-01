Miami Beach sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Miami Beach

Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Carrot Express

1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flu Shot$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Collins Pizzeria image

 

Collins Pizzeria

7308 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" - Margarita$11.95
San Marzano tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin OO, Basil
16"- Margarita$17.95
San Marzano tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin OO, Basil
16" - Classic Pepperoni$19.95
More about Collins Pizzeria
Grown South Beach image

 

Grown South Beach

1504 Bay Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FR Chicken SANDWICH & Fries$17.00
Chick Pea “Holy sh*t, Better than Tuna” Sandwich$12.00
Waffle (2)$9.00
More about Grown South Beach
Cheeseburger Baby image

 

Cheeseburger Baby

1505 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baby's Favorite$14.00
Our Original Burger topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & a Fried Egg
Bacon Cheddar Fries$8.00
Golden Fries Topped with Bacon and Cheese Sauce
Cheddar Cheese Fries$6.00
Golden Fries with Cheese Sauce
More about Cheeseburger Baby
Benh Mi image

 

Benh Mi

1436 Washington Avenue, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Papaya Salad$10.00
Whatever Is In Season, Toasted Peanuts, Sum Tum Dressing
Xtra Crunchy Chicken Tender Bucket w/ Fries$14.00
Simply Seasoned or Spicy Tangy
Extra Crunchy Fried Chicken$13.00
Chili Spice, tangy
More about Benh Mi
The Fresh Carrot Surfside image

 

The Fresh Carrot Surfside

9519 Harding Ave, Surfside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TUNA SALAD FIRE WRAP$14.95
Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Whole Wheat Wrap
ACAI FRUIT BOWL$13.95
Base: Açaí Berry, Mixed Berries, Mango, and Banana (Blended)
Topped with Granola, Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Flakes and Honey
TEEKA SALAD$13.95
Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Cucumber and Alfalfa Sprouts
More about The Fresh Carrot Surfside
Roasters 'N Toasters image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roasters 'N Toasters

525 Arthur Godfrey Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Soup
Home Made Chicken Soup
Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon folded together with Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Kaiser Bun Kaiser Roll or Bagel
All Natural Turkey Breast$16.99
Freshly Sliced ALL Natural Turkey Breast
More about Roasters 'N Toasters
Havana Breakwater image

 

Havana Breakwater

940 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Havana 1957$22.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes and sweet plantains.
Grilled Chicken Breast$17.95
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
Avocado Salad$14.50
Add Avocado, cucumber, radish, red onion, chayote, orange segments, sunflower seeds, and lemon-oregano vinaigrette.
More about Havana Breakwater
Toasted Bagelry & Deli image

BAGELS

Toasted Bagelry & Deli

1570 Alton rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunset Eggle$4.75
Egg on a bagel
More about Toasted Bagelry & Deli
Bacon Bitch image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bacon Bitch

1001 Collins Ave, MIAMI BEACH

Avg 4 (3451 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bacon Bitch

