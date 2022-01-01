Miami Beach sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Miami Beach
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
Popular items
Flu Shot
|$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
Poke Bowl
|$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Collins Pizzeria
7308 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
Popular items
12" - Margarita
|$11.95
San Marzano tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin OO, Basil
16"- Margarita
|$17.95
San Marzano tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin OO, Basil
16" - Classic Pepperoni
|$19.95
Grown South Beach
1504 Bay Road, Miami Beach
Popular items
FR Chicken SANDWICH & Fries
|$17.00
Chick Pea "Holy sh*t, Better than Tuna" Sandwich
|$12.00
Waffle (2)
|$9.00
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH
Popular items
Baby's Favorite
|$14.00
Our Original Burger topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & a Fried Egg
Bacon Cheddar Fries
|$8.00
Golden Fries Topped with Bacon and Cheese Sauce
Cheddar Cheese Fries
|$6.00
Golden Fries with Cheese Sauce
Benh Mi
1436 Washington Avenue, miami
Popular items
Green Papaya Salad
|$10.00
Whatever Is In Season, Toasted Peanuts, Sum Tum Dressing
Xtra Crunchy Chicken Tender Bucket w/ Fries
|$14.00
Simply Seasoned or Spicy Tangy
Extra Crunchy Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Chili Spice, tangy
The Fresh Carrot Surfside
9519 Harding Ave, Surfside
Popular items
TUNA SALAD FIRE WRAP
|$14.95
Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Whole Wheat Wrap
ACAI FRUIT BOWL
|$13.95
Base: Açaí Berry, Mixed Berries, Mango, and Banana (Blended)
Topped with Granola, Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Flakes and Honey
TEEKA SALAD
|$13.95
Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Cucumber and Alfalfa Sprouts
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roasters 'N Toasters
525 Arthur Godfrey Rd, Miami Beach
Popular items
|Chicken Soup
Home Made Chicken Soup
Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon folded together with Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Kaiser Bun Kaiser Roll or Bagel
All Natural Turkey Breast
|$16.99
Freshly Sliced ALL Natural Turkey Breast
Havana Breakwater
940 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
Popular items
Pollo Havana 1957
|$22.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes and sweet plantains.
Grilled Chicken Breast
|$17.95
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
Avocado Salad
|$14.50
Add Avocado, cucumber, radish, red onion, chayote, orange segments, sunflower seeds, and lemon-oregano vinaigrette.
Carrot Express
7145 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Popular items
La Bomba
|$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
Salmon Buddah Bowl
|$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
BAGELS
Toasted Bagelry & Deli
1570 Alton rd, Miami Beach
Popular items
Sunset Eggle
|$4.75
Egg on a bagel