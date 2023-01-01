Main picView gallery

CUBATON 413 15th Street

413 15th Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Sandwich

Cubano

$11.79

Our signature slow-cooked pork, ham, melted Swiss, pickles, and mustard on traditional pressed Cuban bread.

Medianoche

$11.79

Our signature slow-cooked pork, ham, melted Swiss, pickles, and mustard on sweet medianoche bread.

Pan con Lechon

$9.99

Our signature slow-cooked pork, mojo onions, and garlic-cilantro aioli on pressed Cuban bread.

Turkey

$11.79

Turkey breast, avocado, tomato, and fresh herb mayo on pressed Cuban bread.

Veggie

$9.99

Avocado, roasted red pepper, tomato, mojo onions, and chimichurri on pressed Cuban bread.

Pan con Timba

$4.99

Guava jam and cream cheese on sweet medianoche bread.

Tostada

$1.99

Buttered toasted Cuban bread, popular for dipping in hot coffee.

Chips - 1oz

$1.99

Chips - 2oz

$2.50

Fruit Cup - Small

$3.99

Fruit Cup - Regular

$5.99

Bread Pudín

$3.99

Cubaton Hat (Gorra)

$19.99

Sample Sandwich (MARKETING)

COLD DRINKS

Water

$1.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Materva

$2.50

Jupiña

$2.50

Juice

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandwich shop featuring hand-crafted Cuban sandwiches, batidos, and cafecitos in the heart of South Beach.

Location

413 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

