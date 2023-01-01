CUBATON 413 15th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sandwich shop featuring hand-crafted Cuban sandwiches, batidos, and cafecitos in the heart of South Beach.
Location
413 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Tiendita Taqueria rebuilding - ESPANOLA WAY
No Reviews
447 ESPANOLA WAY MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurant
Havana 1957 Espanola Way - Havana - Espanola
No Reviews
1446 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami Beach
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant