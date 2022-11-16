Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lentrecote Steak Fries And Famous Sauce Bistro

18146 Collins Ave

Sunny ISL Beach., FL 33160

Decadent Chocolate Pie

Prix Fixe Menus

Prix-Fixe

Prix-Fixe

$45.99

8oz of cooked to your liking steak, sliced and served with our crispy fries and our famous sauce. Salad is included.

Prix-Fixe Kosher

Prix-Fixe Kosher

$51.99

8oz of cooked to your liking kosher steak, sliced and served with our crispy fries and our famous Pareve sauce. Salad is included.

Prix-Fixe Vegan Beyond Beef

Prix-Fixe Vegan Beyond Beef

$36.99

6oz of a Beyond Meat patty, sliced and served with our crispy fries and our famous sauce. Salad is included.

Beverages

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$4.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$4.50
Sprite

Sprite

$4.50
Aqua Panna 1Ltr

Aqua Panna 1Ltr

$8.50

$8.50
San Pellegrino 1Ltr

San Pellegrino 1Ltr

$8.50

$8.50

Desserts (All Home Made)

Apple Tartatin

Apple Tartatin

$12.00

Just heat and add your favorite ice cream.

Decadent Chocolate Pie

Decadent Chocolate Pie

$14.00

If you love chocolate don't think twice

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$13.00

Most likely the best you have ever had.

Mauricio's Coconut Cake

Mauricio's Coconut Cake

$13.00

If you are a Coconut lover this is the cake for you, and its a Family Recipe.

French Profiterols

French Profiterols

$14.00

Just heat the puffs and the chocolate and fill with your favorite ice cream

Hazelnut Pavlova (Dairy and Gluten Free)

Hazelnut Pavlova (Dairy and Gluten Free)

$13.00

Meringue filled with hazelnut and chocolate spread. (Dairy and Gluten Free)

Our Famous Sauce

Sauce 4 Oz

Sauce 4 Oz

$12.50

Our Famous secret recipe is now available to buy.

Sauce Pareve (Dairy Free) 4Oz

Sauce Pareve (Dairy Free) 4Oz

$12.50

Our Famous secret recipe is now available to buy and this version is Dairy Free.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lentrecote Steak-Fries & Famous Sauce Bistro was born from the love me and my wife have always had for this type of food. Every time we would go on a trip we would try to find restaurants with this concept. Not having one around pushed me to start trying different recipes and every wedding anniversary I would make my wife a Lentrecote dinner and every year the sauce got better and better. About a year ago we started selling the sauce and the more we sold it, the more it became apparent that people wanted the restaurant. The rest is not a story its happening now. Our first location located in Sunny Isles Beach is now open!

18146 Collins Ave, Sunny ISL Beach., FL 33160

Directions

