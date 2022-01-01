Tuna salad in North Miami Beach
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve tuna salad
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Miami Squeeze
18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|Tuna Salad Platter
|$12.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo and Celery
Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas.
|Tuna Salad Pita
|$10.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo and Celery
Stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sproutz
17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
|Meal Prep - Zero Fat Tuna Salad
|$17.99
16 oz portion of homemade zero-fat salad (albacore tuna, celery, carrot, salt, pepper) Refrigerate & consume within 3-4 days.
|Meal Prep - Tuna Salad
|$17.99
16 oz portion of homemade tuna salad (albacore tuna, celery, carrot, salt, pepper, onion powder, mayonnaise, beet juice.) Refrigerate & consume within 3-4 days.
|Sweet Potato w/0 Fat Tuna Salad
|$11.99
Served w/side of green lemon dressing.
Pita Hut North Miami Beach
18450 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|Tuna Salad
|$18.00