Tuna salad in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach restaurants
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve tuna salad

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Miami Squeeze

18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Platter$12.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo and Celery
Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas.
Tuna Salad Pita$10.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo and Celery
Stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers
More about Miami Squeeze
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sproutz

17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
Takeout
Meal Prep - Zero Fat Tuna Salad$17.99
16 oz portion of homemade zero-fat salad (albacore tuna, celery, carrot, salt, pepper) Refrigerate & consume within 3-4 days.
Meal Prep - Tuna Salad$17.99
16 oz portion of homemade tuna salad (albacore tuna, celery, carrot, salt, pepper, onion powder, mayonnaise, beet juice.) Refrigerate & consume within 3-4 days.
Sweet Potato w/0 Fat Tuna Salad$11.99
Served w/side of green lemon dressing.
More about Sproutz
Nate's Pizza

3115 NE 163 Rd Street, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
#11 TUNA SALAD SUB$9.75
More about Nate's Pizza
Pita Hut North Miami Beach

18450 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$18.00
More about Pita Hut North Miami Beach

