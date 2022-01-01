Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
North Miami Beach
/
North Miami Beach
/
Pies
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve pies
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant
3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH
No reviews yet
Kabobji's Pie
$10.99
Zaatar Pie
$7.99
Spinach Pie
$8.99
More about Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant
Lentrecote
18146 Collins Ave, Sunny ISL Beach.
No reviews yet
Decadent Chocolate Pie
$14.00
If you love chocolate don't think twice
More about Lentrecote
Browse other tasty dishes in North Miami Beach
Shawarma Wraps
Tuna Salad
Burger Wraps
Falafel Pitas
Caesar Salad
Pesto Paninis
Shawarma
Lentil Soup
More near North Miami Beach to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(211 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(87 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston