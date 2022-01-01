Go
Lentrecote

Lentrecote Steak-Fries & Famous Sauce Bistro was born from the love me and my wife have always had for this type of food. Every time we would go on a trip we would try to find restaurants with this concept. Not having one around pushed me to start trying different recipes and every wedding anniversary I would make my wife a Lentrecote dinner and every year the sauce got better and better. About a year ago we started selling the sauce and the more we sold it, the more it became apparent that people wanted the restaurant. The rest is not a story its happening now. Our first location located in Sunny Isles Beach is now open!

18146 Collins Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tiramisu$13.00
Most likely the best you have ever had,
Prix-Fixe$43.99
8oz of cooked to your liking steak, sliced and served with our crispy fries and our famous sauce. Salad is included.
Decadent Chocolate Pie$14.00
If you love chocolate don't think twice
Location

Sunny ISL Beach. FL

Sunny ISL Beach. FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
