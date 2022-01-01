Cake in North Miami Beach
More about Sproutz
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sproutz
17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
|Carrot Cake
|$7.99
Famous carrot cake by local baker FIREMAN DEREK! Baked in-house, using fresh, locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients.
|Vegan GF Confetti Cake
|$8.49
Delicious vanilla birthday cake that is vegan + GF! Made w/almond flour, raw sugar, vegetable butter, vanilla extract and sprinkles.
|GF Dulce de Leche Cake
|$7.99
Delicious moist GLUTEN FREE cake by Hierro Light!
279 calories
Net carbs 7g
Protein 13g
Sugar 3g
Ingredients: Almond flour, almond milk, eggs, stevia, erythritol, rice flour, soy lethicin, water, avocado oil, salt, collagen protein, almonds, pea fiber, raw nuts, vanilla extract, unsweetened coconut, guargum, xantham gum, potassium sorbate, citrus fiber, sorbitol soy bean, baking soda & lime. Frosting: caramel, low fat cream cheese, greek yogurt, cinnamon