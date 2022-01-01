Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach restaurants
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve cake

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sproutz

17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.99
Famous carrot cake by local baker FIREMAN DEREK! Baked in-house, using fresh, locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients.
Vegan GF Confetti Cake$8.49
Delicious vanilla birthday cake that is vegan + GF! Made w/almond flour, raw sugar, vegetable butter, vanilla extract and sprinkles.
GF Dulce de Leche Cake$7.99
Delicious moist GLUTEN FREE cake by Hierro Light!
279 calories
Net carbs 7g
Protein 13g
Sugar 3g
Ingredients: Almond flour, almond milk, eggs, stevia, erythritol, rice flour, soy lethicin, water, avocado oil, salt, collagen protein, almonds, pea fiber, raw nuts, vanilla extract, unsweetened coconut, guargum, xantham gum, potassium sorbate, citrus fiber, sorbitol soy bean, baking soda & lime. Frosting: caramel, low fat cream cheese, greek yogurt, cinnamon
Nate's Pizza image

 

Nate's Pizza

3115 NE 163 Rd Street, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.50
