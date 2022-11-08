Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Guacamole Station & Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

118 North Federal Highway

Dania, FL 33004

Popular Items

Carne Asada | Steak
Pastor De Pollo | Chicken
Barbacoa | Shredded Beef

Guacamole Station

Traditional Guac

$5.50

Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa, Serrano Peppers, Lime

Pico De Gallo

$6.50

Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomatoes,

Caribbean

$7.00Out of stock

Avocado, Mango, Cranberries, Onion, Cilantro, OPTIONAL Serrano Peppers,

Tacos

Sauteed Mushrooms, garlic , Onions ,Cilantro , Lime and Salsa
Pastor De Pollo | Chicken

$3.29

Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro, Lime and salsa on side

Carne Asada | Steak

$3.59

Steak , Onion and Cilantro, Lime and Salsa on side

Barbacoa | Shredded Beef

$3.59

Cilantro, Onions, Lime and Salsa.

Vegetarian Mushroom

$3.25

Sauteed Mushrooms with garlic ,onions, cilantro lime and salsa on side

Rajas con Crema / Poblano Peppers

$3.25

Poblano Peppers - Potato-Corn - Sauté Onions & Cream Lime and Salsa on side

Ground Beef Mexican Style

$3.69

Ground Beef Mexican Stile , Onion's , Potatoes Cilantro and Salsa

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Flour or Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Cream, Lettuce and Salsa.

Gringa

$6.99

Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese, Chicken Pastor, Pineapple, Cilantro, Onions and Salsa.

Vegetarian Bean Quesadilla

$4.75

Flour tortilla- Beans - Cheese - Onions - Cilantro Salsa on Side LETTUCE ( BY REQUEST ONLY )

Rajas with Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

Flour Tortilla - Poblano Pepper-Sauté Onions & Mexican Cheese Salsa on Side

Sides

Traditional Guac on Side

$3.50

Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa, Serrano Peppers, Lime and Tortilla Chips.

Side Chips

$1.75

Corn Tortilla Chips.

Side Salsa

$1.25

Choice of - Ranchera, Green tomatoes, Habanero, Spicy Salsa.

Side Onions

$2.00Out of stock

Onions, Maggi, Worcestershire sauce and Lime.

Side Esquite/Corn

$5.49

Corn off the cob, epazote, butter, mayonnaise, Cheese, Cream, Tajin and Lime.

Sour Cream

Sour Cream CHARGE

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Bottled sodas

Coca Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Fanta Strawberry

$2.25

Fanta Pineapple

$2.25

Fanta Grape

$2.25

Bottle of Soda

$2.25

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta with flavors ( Strawberry, Pineapple, and Orange).

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Bottled Water.

Unsweetened TEA

$2.65

Coca Cola ZERO

$1.49

Gatorade ZERO

$2.25

Sweet TEA

$2.65

Gatorade

$2.25

Sparkling water LIME

$2.00

Sparkling water LEMON

$2.00

Sparkling water BERRYS

$2.00

Jarritos

Jarritos Limon

$2.25

Jarritos Tamarindo

$2.25

Jarritos de Mango

$2.25

Jarritos Mandarina

$2.25

Jarritos de Piña

$2.25

Jarritos Fruit punch

$2.25

Jarritos Guaba

$2.25

Jarritos de Fresa

$2.25

Jarritos Sparkling Water

$2.25

Jarritos de grapefruit

$2.25

Sangría Señorial

$2.25

CAN

Sprite

$1.49

Coca Cola

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Coca Cola Cero

$1.49

Mexican Sodas

Coca Cola Mexicana

$2.50

Sidral

$2.25

Sprite Mexicano

$2.25

Fanta Mexicano

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned Traditional Style Mexican Tacos.

Location

118 North Federal Highway, Dania, FL 33004

Directions

