Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Little Havana Bar & Grill - Coral Springs

856 Reviews

$$

6240 Coral Ridge Drive

Suite 100

Coral Springs, FL 33076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Maduros
Cuban Sandwich
Little Havana Steak

Today's Special !!

Mojito TO GO !

Mojito TO GO !

$25.00
Havana's Homemade Red Sangria To Go !

Havana's Homemade Red Sangria To Go !

$17.00
La Palma Beer

La Palma Beer

$5.00

The Preferred Beer of Cuba !

Guava Cheese Pastelito

Guava Cheese Pastelito

$1.89Out of stock
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$2.99

Tamal With Chorizo Appetizer

$9.99
Picaña

Picaña

$20.99Out of stock
Lomo Salteado

Lomo Salteado

$23.99

Steak, red onions, tomatoes and cilantro sautéed “Wok Style ” in wine and soy sauce. Served with white rice and fries.

Arroz Imperial (Saturday & Sunday’s Only)

Arroz Imperial (Saturday & Sunday’s Only)

$14.99

Imperial Rice ! Yellow Rice , Shredded Chicken a touch of Mayo Topped with Cheese served with Sweet Plantains

Paella (Friday's)

Paella (Friday's)

$18.99

Fish,Shrimp,Scallops,Mussels,Clams and Chicken In a Seafood Flavored Yellow Rice served with Plantains

Seafood Parrillada Havana Special

$22.99

Fish,Shrimp,Scallops,Mussels & Clams In our Havana Sauce a Creamy Seafood Flavored Sauce.

Shrimp & Chicken Havana

$18.99

Shrimp and Chicken Topped with our Havana Sauce a Creamy Based Seafood Sauce.

Breaded Pork

Breaded Pork

$18.99

Beverages

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.79
Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.29
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.29
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.29

Jupina

$2.29
Materva

Materva

$2.29
Iron Beer

Iron Beer

$2.29
Perrier

Perrier

$2.49
Malta

Malta

$2.49
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99
Cranb Juice

Cranb Juice

$2.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.99
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$2.99
Guava Juice

Guava Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Appetizers

Taste Of Havana Appetizer

Taste Of Havana Appetizer

$20.99
Chicken Chunks Appetizer

Chicken Chunks Appetizer

$8.49
Pork Chunks Appetizer

Pork Chunks Appetizer

$9.99
Beef Empanada Appetizer

Beef Empanada Appetizer

$2.99
Ham & Cheese Empanada Appetizer

Ham & Cheese Empanada Appetizer

$2.99
Shrimp In Garlic Sauce Appetizer

Shrimp In Garlic Sauce Appetizer

$11.99
Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer

Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer

$11.99
Ham Croquette Appetizer

Ham Croquette Appetizer

$1.59
Cuban Tamal With Mojo Appetizer

Cuban Tamal With Mojo Appetizer

$4.49
Plantain Chips Appetizer

Plantain Chips Appetizer

$5.49
Spanish Sausage Appetizer

Spanish Sausage Appetizer

$8.99
Yuca Cheese Bites Appetizer

Yuca Cheese Bites Appetizer

$7.99
Fried Yuca Appetizer

Fried Yuca Appetizer

$7.99

Tostone H Shrimp Appetizer

$13.99

Tostone H Shredded Beef Appetizer

$12.99

Tostone H Ground Beef Appetizer

$11.99

Soup

Cup Chicken Soup

$3.79

Cup Black Bean

$3.49

Bowl Chicken Soup

$5.29

Bowl Black Bean Soup

$4.99

Salads

Havana Salad With Chicken

Havana Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Caeser Salad

$5.99

Caeser Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Lettuce And Tomato

$5.99

Tomato

$5.99

Caesar Salad with Shrimp

$12.99

Cuban Specials

Entree's include rice and beans if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Chunks Of Fried Chicken

Chunks Of Fried Chicken

$11.99

Lamb Shank

$17.99
2 Piece Lamb Shank

2 Piece Lamb Shank

$23.99
Ground Beef

Ground Beef

$11.99
Oxtail In Wine Sauce

Oxtail In Wine Sauce

$23.99
Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$16.99
Palomilla Steak

Palomilla Steak

$17.99
Shredded Beef

Shredded Beef

$15.99
Roast Pork

Roast Pork

$14.99
Pork Chunks

Pork Chunks

$15.99
Trio Cubano

Trio Cubano

$15.99

House Specials

Entree's include rice and beans if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Cuban Chicken

Cuban Chicken

$14.99
Chicken Steak

Chicken Steak

$15.99
Little Havana Steak

Little Havana Steak

$23.99
Chicken Churrasco

Chicken Churrasco

$15.99
Chicken Tamarindo

Chicken Tamarindo

$16.99
Pork Tamarindo

Pork Tamarindo

$19.99
Whole Fried Snapper

Whole Fried Snapper

$24.99
Relleno

Relleno

$22.99

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$11.99
Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$9.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Seafood

Entree's include rice and beans if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Shrimp In Garlic Sauce

Shrimp In Garlic Sauce

$17.99
Shrimp Havana

Shrimp Havana

$17.99
Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$17.99
Breaded Shrimp

Breaded Shrimp

$17.99
Grilled Filet Of Fish

Grilled Filet Of Fish

$16.99
Fish Fingers

Fish Fingers

$16.99

Chunks Of Fish In Lobster Sauce

$17.99
Breaded Fish

Breaded Fish

$16.99
Filet of Fish Creole

Filet of Fish Creole

$17.99

Beef

Entree's include rice and beans if you would like to substitute a side do so below:

Artesian Style Steak

$19.99
Breaded Steak

Breaded Steak

$17.99

Poultry

Entree's include rice and beans if you would like to substitute a side do so below:

Chicken Tender

$12.99

1/4 Baked Chicken

$10.99
1/2 Baked Chicken

1/2 Baked Chicken

$15.99
Chicken Artesian

Chicken Artesian

$17.99
Breaded Chicken Filet

Breaded Chicken Filet

$15.99

Pork

Entree's include rice and beans if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Pork Filet

Pork Filet

$17.99
Pork Churrasco

Pork Churrasco

$17.99

Dinners For Two

Entree's include rice and beans if you would like to substitute a side do so below:

Parrillada For Two

$45.99
Five Star Combo For Two

Five Star Combo For Two

$45.99

Vegetarian

Entree's include rice and beans if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Vegetarian Combination

Vegetarian Combination

$12.99

Kids

Kid's Tenders

$9.99

Kid's Chicken Chunk

$9.99

Kid's Ground Beef

$9.99

Kid's Chicken Steak

$9.99

Side Orders

Maduros

Maduros

$3.49

French Fries

$3.79
Yuca

Yuca

$3.99

White Rice

$2.79

Moros

$3.49

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99
Tostones

Tostones

$4.99

Mashed Potato

$4.49
Chimichurri Sauce

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.75
Cilantro Sauce

Cilantro Sauce

$0.75

Bread (6p)

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$2.79

Desserts

Cuban Flan

Cuban Flan

$4.49
Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$5.49
Crema Catalana

Crema Catalana

$5.49

Coconut Flan

$4.99

Natilla

$4.49

Coffee

Colada (Cuban Coffee)

$2.29

Cafe Con Leche

$3.49

Cortadito

$2.29

Cappucinno

$4.49

Hot Tea

$2.49
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy and ! Taste The Culture !

Website

Location

6240 Coral Ridge Drive, Suite 100, Coral Springs, FL 33076

Directions

Little Havana Bar & Grill image
Little Havana Bar & Grill image
Little Havana Bar & Grill image

