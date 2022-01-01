Wellington restaurants you'll love
Wellington's top cuisines
Must-try Wellington restaurants
More about Piatto Bravo
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Piatto Bravo
2803 South State Rd. 7, Wellington
|Popular items
|Short Rib Pappardelle
|$22.00
homemade pappardelle, slow braised short rib, madeira wine and short rib reduction
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$18.00
Vodka Pomodoro Sauce
|Provence
|$18.00
Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Dates, Bacon and Caramelized Onions
More about Field Of Greens- Wellington
Field Of Greens- Wellington
10140 forest Hill Blvd #110, Wellington
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$10.50
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar
|PESTO CHICKEN
|$10.50
Pesto Chicken, Crispy Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Pressed Hot On French Baguette
|LIL ROOT TRAIL
|$7.95
Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Almond Butter, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle
More about Lemongrass- Wellington
Lemongrass- Wellington
10312 Forest Hill Blvd suite 204, Wellington
|Popular items
|Thai Spring Roll
|$6.00
stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce
|Mongol Beef
|$18.00
thin slices of tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
More about Mole Mexican Restaurant
Mole Mexican Restaurant
2557 S State Rd suite 150, Wellington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Fajitas
|$23.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
Crispy burrito topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.
|Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
Your protein and beans choice, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
13897 Wellington Trace, Wellington
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$17.25
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
|10 Wings
|$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
|Beef Platter
|$15.00
More about C.R. Chicks - Wellington
C.R. Chicks - Wellington
12020 South Shore Boulevard, Suite 500, Wellington
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
|Family Dinner
|$18.75
Whole Chicken, 2 Large Sides
|Smokey
|$13.40
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
More about Premier Cafe and Roasters
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Premier Cafe and Roasters
1037 South State Road 7, Wellington
|Popular items
|B.L.A.S.T
|$8.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Sauce (homemade ranch), Tomato on a freshly baked croissant
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Custom Sandwich
More about Big Rocco's Express - WELLINGTON
PIZZA
Big Rocco's Express - WELLINGTON
11858 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington
More about MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ Florida
MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ Florida
14440 Pierson Road, Wellington
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$10.00
|Housemade Mac & Cheese
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$15.00
More about The Poke Company
The Poke Company
10120 Forest Hill Blvd Suite 170, Wellington